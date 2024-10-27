Louise Redknapp just revealed how she creates her simple party-ready makeup look - her go-to products are some of the best out there on the market

Louise Redknapp has lifted the curtain on her beauty routine, detailing the products she used to get the stunning and simple makeup look she wore for The Pride of Britain Awards.

Whether you're a makeup newbie wanting to try out fun and glowing makeup looks, or you're adapting your existing routine to create the perfect makeup routine for mature skin, figuring out which products you do and which products you don't need in your makeup routine can be difficult.

And that's why we loved when Louise Redknapp revealed the surprisingly short list of makeup products used to create her stunning look for The Pride of Britain Awards.

While the length of the list was a surprise, the products on it were not - and that's because many of them are items that the wider public, and us at Woman&Home, absolutely adore.

Shop Louise Redknapp's Makeup Routine

Charlotte Tilbury Unreal Skin Sheer Glow Tint Hydrating Foundation Stick £35 at John Lewis It's not just Louise Redknapp who adores Charlotte Tilbury's Unreal Skin Foundation Stick - everyone is raving about it from Sienna Miller to Woman Home's editor who tried the foundation and loved it so much she called it her 'beauty buy of the year.' The hydrating formula blurs and smooths the skin, offering a super-natural, sheer-to-light, buildable coverage that you can wear everyday as well as for formal occasions. Tom Ford Shade & Illuminate Contour Duo £64 at John Lewis This contour duo is all about simplicity. Use the darker shade to add dimension and colour to the cheeks, then enhance the high points of your face with the lighter shade. The formula is infused with moisturising botanical oils to help blend the product seamlessly into the skin for a natural look, ensuring there are no streaks or patchiness. MAC Lip Pencil in Shade Brick-O-La £20 at John Lewis With a smooth and creamy texture, this lip pencil helps to shape, fill or line lips in one easy swipe. Louise used it on its own, blending in the pencil with a lip balm for a more natural and subtle colour, with the liner creating natural definition and a fuller-looking effect. Shoppers love the pencil, with many raving about how long it lasts and how easy it is to sharpen.

The first product used in her simple six-step routine is the iconic Charlotte Tilbury Unreal Skin Sheer Glow Tint Hydrating Foundation Stick. Sienna Miller is just one other celebrity who is also a fan of the product, with the foundation's super-natural and sheer yet buildable coverage making it the perfect all-rounder foundation. Using a smaller amount, you get a minimal, natural look that boosts skin's radiance and gives a beautiful lit-from-within glow, while building up the product in layers creates a more full-coverage and glamorous party-ready style.

To add colour and dimension to her skin, Louise's makeup artist turned to Tom Ford's Shade & Illuminate Contour Duo, which boasts an impressive 4.6/5 stars on the John Lewis website after receiving nearly 700 raving reviews.

"This was one of the best makeup products I've ever used," one shopper wrote. "It's easy to blend and looks great! It even came in a cute little package and the pigmentation is incredible."

Another raved, "This contour duo came nicely packaged with an easy to use applicator sponge. [It's] easily blendable with other highlighters, foundation, etc and the texture is nice and smooth, not cakey or goopy."

It was a shock to learn how simple the approach to creating Louise's eyeshadow look is, with her makeup artist using just an eye pencil and selection of individual false lashes to bring some warm colour to her lids and open up the eyes beautifully.

Using the Sweed Beauty Satin Eyeliner Pencil in the shade Mink Griege, which is a beautiful taupe brown colour, the makeup artist brought a subtle swipe of natural-toned shadow to Louise's eyelids.

With Sweed Beauty's No Lash-Lash individual faux lashes dotted across Louise's eye, the resulting look was full of dimension that didn't overwhelm the look, but highlighted and drew attention to her natural features.

This simple and natural theme ran through to her choice of lipstick too. While we see her posing with a Bobbi Brown bullet lipstick, her makeup artist actually created her lip look by first lining the lips with a MAC Lip Pencil, using the warm pink-red shades Brick-O-La and Vino, and then blended out the harsh line with Glossier's Balm Dotcom Lip Balm, which also added a hydrating and natural sheen.

We love that this makeup style is so simple to recreate, with Louise using products that we can easily get our hands on - and that are largely from the high street too! Plus, with the neutral eye and relatively neutral berry-toned lip shade, the look is easily paired with a variety of different outfits and can be worn time and time again.