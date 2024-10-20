Katie Holmes uses this stunning illuminating powder that revives dull winter skin with a natural and healthy glow - and Kate Middleton loves it, too

Katie Holmes is a big fan of a glow-boosting shimmer powder by Bobbi Brown for creating an instantly radiant and bronzed complexion - and it's the one that Kate Middleton is said to have used on her wedding day.

The cold, dark mornings of winter aren't the most inspiring, are they? Waking up to the still dark sky, it can be hard to pull yourself out of bed let alone pull together an outfit and do your makeup.

But creating a beautiful, lit-from-within makeup look doesn't have to be an arduous task. On those days you want to skip foundation but look like you've put in more effort than you really have, Katie Holmes has the perfect 'simple' makeup tip that will leave your skin looking illuminated and glowing in just one easy step.

Speaking to Elle, Katie revealed that the Shimmer Brick Compact by Bobbi Brown is the one makeup item she 'can't live without,' relying on it to revive her skin and add a healthy glow to her complexion.

"I usually put it on right away in the morning, because it brightens up my whole face," she explained. "And then I can add a little mascara and be done, which is nice to know. I like those little shortcuts. Like, what's the least I need to do in order to look like I'm alive?"

The illuminating powder is a great, versatile product, with the Bronze shade combination of a bronzy hue with a glowing highlighter shade and the Rose shade offering the beauty of a blush with some gorgeous shimmer. An ultra-fine, brush-on powder, it reflects radiance and light from your surroundings to give a softly highlighted finish to the skin that also adds a flush of subtle colour.

To create a natural look as Katie does, you can use the powder to get an all-over healthy glow by sweeping it across the apples of your cheeks and on other high points on your face, like the tip of your nose, across your cheekbones, and on your temples. Finish off your look with a generous swipe of your best natural-looking mascara.

This is reportedly what Kate Middleton did with the Shimmer Brick to create her iconic wedding day makeup look back in April 2011 and is thought to have remained a staple in her makeup routine ever since.