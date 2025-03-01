'Shake, slather, done' - Kate Winslet’s favourite skin-loving serum hydrates and smoothes skin simultaneously
And it's 20% off today
We love a multi-tasking product that can speed up our morning routines - and Kate Winslet’s favourite serum does just that, hydrating and smoothing skin in one simple step.
We're always looking for ways to get radiant, glowing skin - especially as we head into spring and want to start paring back our beauty routines with lighter products. The best lightweight foundations are a great option if you're after a more fresh-faced look.
But with so many products promising to give skin a healthy-looking sheen, so where do you start? Kate Winslet might just have the answer with her favourite Lancôme Génifique Ultimate Dual Repair Augmented Serum, which, thanks to its multi-tasking formula, fits seamlessly into her quick morning routine and leaves her skin looking 'fresh' and glowing.
Shop Kate Winslet's Go-To Serum
"I slather up with Advanced Genefique," she told Vogue. "This is my two-for-the-price-of-one product! Shake, slather, done. It’s really hydrating and fresh and fast to use."
Currently on sale for 20% off, the Lancôme serum is primarily a hydrating product and is designed to be applied both morning and night to give skin a soothing boost of hydration and leave it intensely moisturised, healthy-looking and glowing. But it's also formulated with a tonne of other glow-boosting and skin-repairing ingredients that your skin will love.
The scientifically named Beta Glucan-CM technology in the serum works to visibly repair skin and reduce signs of skin damage, while also reducing the appearance of fine lines, redness and texture. Then there's our favourite skincare ingredient Hyaluronic Acid which locks in the skin's moisture for all-day hydration. Plus, you've also got Licorice Extract in there, with the antioxidant-rich ingredient helping to both soothe and brighten skin.
With all these ingredients working to not only protect skin and hydrate it, but also to add a stunning glow and radiance, Kate says that it's a staple in her 'fast' and streamlined routine. "My routine is pretty fast because it just has to be," she explained, adding that her whole morning routine takes only 'about three minutes' or, she said, "Four if you include brushing teeth."
A multitasking product like this serum is a life-saver on busy mornings – woman&home digital beauty writer Sennen Prickett loves how fuss-free it is. "Multitasking serums make a great addition to your skincare arsenal thanks to their ability to tackle multiple skin concerns with one single formula," she says.
"From boosting hydration and improving texture to smoothing fine lines and encouraging radiance, not only does it streamline the products within your routine but is also kinder on the purse strings too."
Bringing an instant refreshing radiance to skin as soon as it's applied, the serum has received rave reviews from shoppers and has always been a best-seller for Lancôme. "This product is a new staple in my skincare routine," one shopper wrote of the serum, adding, "I've been using for a few weeks now and my skin hasn’t felt this good in a long time. It’s hydrating and plumping and made my skin so much smoother, especially around my t zone where I get the most texture."
Another added, "This is by far the best serum I have used all year! Super lightweight and dries so fast, leaving my skin complexion glowing. I've had so many compliments."
While you could simply wash your face, apply this all-in-one serum and then finish up with your favourite moisturiser and SPF, Kate has a few other products that she incorporates into her routine when she has the time.
Shop Kate Winslet's Skincare Favourites
Infused with rose water that gives this toner a super-hydrating effect on skin, applying regularly morning and night will help to reduce the appearance of redness and irritation as it hydrates and smooths skin.
To remove her makeup and make sure her skin is squeaky clean each morning and night, Kate Winslet uses a flat cleansing sponge like this one that's delicate on skin while also removing cleansers, masks and exfoliators.
While Kate relies on a celebrity favourite facial to get her red carpet glow, the collagen-boosting treatment is easily recreated at home for a more budget-friendly price with this Collagen Night Wrapping Cream. Simply slather onto skin before bed and wake up looking lifted.
After washing her face, which she makes sure to do properly with a flat facial sponge that removes makeup and skincare products, Kate goes in with the Lancôme Tonic Comfort Re-Hydrating Comforting Toner to help combat her 'quite dry skin.' That's her day-to-day routine - but on special occasions, she does indulge in a facial.
"I lived in New York for almost a decade and I would try and have occasional facials with Tracie Martyn. There is nothing quite like her Red Carpet Facial for literally transforming the skin and enhancing bone structure naturally," Kate said. These facials are designed to boost collagen, which lifts and firms the skin, and celebrities have been relying on them for years to get a glowing, lifted complexion. But, thankfully, with all the collagen-boosting face masks on the market, we don't have to have Tracie Martyn on call to get Kate's look!
