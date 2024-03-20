JLo's hair essential for keeping it smooth and sleek is available on Amazon - and it's on sale with 20% off NOW

JLo's essential product for getting her hair to be the smoothest and sleekest it can be is a cult favourite spray that her stylist uses on her for the most glamorous of events - and believe it or not, it's on sale on Amazon today.

When it comes to hair trends, it goes without saying that super smooth, frizz-free and gorgeously sleek locks will never go out of style - whether you've got an easy-to-style bob haircut or lengthy strands that require a bit more maintenance.

And if you're a hair product addict whose spent years trying to hunt down the perfect concoction to achieve the ultimate smoothed-out look, you should probably give JLo's favourite a go.

The iconic Jennifer Lopez's hair is worlds away from the hard-to-tame, frizzy, fluffy condition that midlife manes can be prone to - and her stylist Chris Appleton is likely to thank. Chris often takes to social media to share the products he's used to create JLo's look - and ColorWow's Dream Coat Spray almost always crops up in his list.

If your hair is prone to frizzing and losing its smooth and shiny finish when humidity hits, or if you need the strong heat of the best straighteners on the market to get your barnet to settle down, the Dream Coat spray is certainly worth investing in. Even better news: it's on sale right now.

Thanks to Amazon's Spring Sale, the clever spritz, that promises to cloak your hair in an "invisible" barrier that protects against moisture and humidity, has been slashed in price from £27 to £21.60. Saving you 20% on the 200ml spray bottle.

The "weather-proofing powerhouse' formula is designed to be used on damp (not wet) hair after washing - you then need to blow-dry to activate its anti-humidity powers that claims to combat frizz for up to three days.

A post shared by Chris Appleton (@chrisappleton1) A photo posted by on

Chris Appleton was the man behind Jennifer's mega glam Golden Globes look back in January, creating a voluminous root with a side-parting and timeless Hollywood wave on the Jenny From The Block songstress for the coveted red carpet event.

Taking to social media to reveal his products of choice, Chris shared that he, of course, used the ColorWow Dream Coat, this time in the Extra Strength version. Meanwhile the ColorWow Xtra Large Bombshell Volumizer packed a punch with its body-building powers.

Chris also went in with the Tangle Teezer Ultimate Detangler and the ColorWow On Steroids Texture Spray, using a curling tong to add the big, bouncy waves to JLo's bombshell look.