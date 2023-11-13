Jennifer Garner says she ’never’ skips this skincare ingredient - here's where to shop it

Jennifer Garner said that she never skips this one skincare ingredient, as well as these few other vital products that you can shop right now.

Jennifer Garner is an actress we always have our eye on, whether it's for her stunning sartorial choices, her philanthropic efforts, or even perhaps her iconic roles in classic movies like 13 Going on 30. Recently, the 51-year-old actress revealed which skincare products are on constant rotation in her beauty cabinet, and she even revealed which skincare ingredient she uses on a daily basis, even going so far as to say she "never skips" it.

In a recent interview she did with PureWow, she revealed that sunscreen is the most important part of her skincare routine on a daily basis. "I really do wear sunscreen every day—it's so important," she said.

(Image credit: Getty)

She also said that, in addition to the daily sunscreen, she has other products that she swears by to keep her skin looking "quenched."

"I wash my face every night. You have to go to bed with clean skin, so your skincare can work for you while you sleep," she started. Then, she revealed that she likes to use retinol and hyaluronic acid. "I regularly use retinol to regenerate skin cells, and I use a moisturizer with hyaluronic acid in it, so I wake up looking more hydrated and quenched."

She did say, however, that she doesn't use the retinol every single night, as it can be irritating if used too often, especially if your skin is often exposed to sunlight. "I use it every couple of nights. If I know I'm going to be exposed to more sun than I usually am just walking around, then I will skip it the night before since it can make your skin more sensitive to the sun, but I try to use it several times a week," she said.

She also said that she noticed, as she aged, her skin craved more hyaluronic acid than ever. "After entering my 40s, I kept noticing that I’d wake up and feel like my skin was still thirsty. So, I would use heavier moisturizers, thinking that's what I needed, but it wasn't," she said.

(Image credit: Vichy)