Jennifer Garner's secret to reducing fine lines is this plumping moisturiser – and it's less than £10 today
It's one of our beauty editor's top-rated products too
We're big fans of Jennifer Garner here at woman&home. Despite being a Hollywood A-lister, she comes across as being really down to earth in her social posts, and, well, she looks amazing. So any beauty recommendation she has, we're keen to know about.
Finding the best face moisturiser is not only the key to beautiful skin and lasting hydration, but also smooth makeup application. Thankfully, Jennifer's envy-worthy complexion doesn't cost a fortune – her favourite moisturiser Neutrogena Hydro Boost is currently on sale for less than £10.
She has previously praised the Neutrogena's formula for filling in her micro-wrinkles in an instant, with a real visible difference. If that wasn't enough, the water gel formula is also perfect for cooling the skin in the summer months with lasting hydration.
Designed to intensely hydrate the skin, this moisturiser is ideal for every skin type. Made with a blend of hyaluronic acid and trehalose (a brilliant moisturising ingredient), its lightweight formula smooths and nourishes the face for a beautiful dewy finish.
In an interview with InStyle, Jennifer said that the Hydro Boost moisturiser makes her skin look "fresh and plump and better" overall, but it is particularly helpful for lines. "There are all these little micro-lines [on my face] that once I put this on, they go away."
Although things like the best retinol creams can help with fine lines, those with sensitive or very dry skin will find that a gel moisturiser will agree with their skin much better. Plus, our team can attest to the powers of this simple yet effective product.
"This is actually one of my favourite moisturisers too," says our beauty editor Aleesha Badkar. "I love the low price point for such a quality product - it means that I don't feel guilty about using too much of it because it's so easy to stock up on!
"The lightweight and very refreshing texture makes this a go-to for me during the warmer months of the year. It quenches skin without feeling too heavy and doesn't leave any kind of sheen over the top. It also sinks into skin really nicely and it layers beautifully with other products - whether that be a light serum underneath or one of the best facial sunscreens over the top."
Shop more Neutrogena discounts
The hunt for the best cleanser can feel never ending if you have problem skin, but this one from the Hydro Boost collection is suitable for sensitive skin and can be trusted to cleanse properly without that stripped, dry feeling afterwards.
This vitamin-rich serum is ideal for those with very dry skin who want an added hit of hydration on top of their moisturiser. It also helps to combat wrinkles and dullness whilst brightening the skin.
If you're on the hunt for an SPF that won't irritate your face, this is well worth a try. Oil free and water based, it hydrates whilst providing that all-important protection from the sun. It's also non-comedogenic, so won't clog your pores.
Amelia joined woman&home in 2022 after graduating with an MA in Magazine Journalism from City University and she is now a senior fashion and beauty writer. She began building her career as a lifestyle journalist after completing a fashion journalism course at the Condé Nast College of Fashion & Design in 2019, writing for a variety of titles including OK!, New!, and Notion on topics such as sustainable fashion and entertainment.
