The simple manicure Jennifer Aniston always gravitates towards (and how to recreate it)
Offering elevation without distraction, Jennifer Aniston's go-to nail look is a true staple to have in your wheelhouse...
The word "timeless" gets thrown around pretty often, but when it comes to Jennifer Aniston's signature manicure, it's truly deserving of the word – thanks to its universally flattering finish and ability to elevate any outfit.
Known for her chic sense of style and generation-defining haircuts (yes, we're referring to her iconic '90s look, "The Rachel") Jennifer Aniston is often a go-to for all things fashion and beauty inspiration. Most recently, in fact, we've been turning to her tutelage where our talons are concerned, as The Morning Show star is scarcely seen without a particular and very classic colour adorning her fingertips.
The hue in question resides firmly in the neutral nails family and is as much of a staple as a white t-shirt or pair of blue jeans in your wardrobe. In fact, it's been a popular entry on the list of 2024 nail trends. So, if you're on the lookout for a manicure that is both simple and elegant, as well as infinitely versatile, here's our guide to recreating Jennifer Aniston's look...
How to recreate Jennifer Aniston's chic signature manicure
Having pored over Jennifer Aniston's Instagram and recent red carpet appearances, we have spotted a key feature: a sheer, milky-pink manicure. The look is very in line with the bubble bath nail trend and offers a subtle wash of colour, which she typically pairs with square nails. This culminates in a very clean and elegant look, the sort that lends itself perfectly to both occasion and everyday wear.
And Aniston isn't alone in her manicure preference, as we've also spotted similar styles of milky nails on the likes of Zoe Saldaña, Sofia Vergara and Victoria Beckham (to name just a few) recently.
Aniston's sheer pink is a nail colour that you could imagine forming the foundation of a manicure capsule wardrobe of sorts, as it works well on any nail shape and length, alongside any outfit (formal and casual) and it's very easy to master at home. Speaking of which, we've rounded up the perfect nailcare staples to create her go-to look...
Our milky-pink manicure staples
RRP: £15
This vitamin-enriched base coat works to strengthen and nourish your nails, making it the perfect first step for your milky-pink manicure.
RRP: £29
This sheer, creamy pink nail polish from Chanel is the perfect shade for recreating Jennifer Aniston's signature manicure.
Much like a milky-pink manicure, nail care never goes out of style, so be sure to invest in one of the best nail strengtheners and a nourishing cuticle oil. As for the nail look itself, first shape and buff your nails to the desired style – we'd recommend square (like Aniston's) or a squoval nails – then apply two to three coats of your chosen pink-nude and top with a high-shine top coat. This will help to ward off chipping and lifting.
And in case you're looking for more of a statement, Aniston-approved colour, she has also been known to trade in her minimalistic manicure for a rich burgundy – like Essie's Bordeaux, which we love for an autumn/winter look.
Naomi is a Digital Beauty Writer from woman&home, where she covers everything from skincare to fragrance but specialises, particularly, in makeup and nail trends. Through her work, Naomi gets to share her trend expertise and share her own shopping recommendations and product reviews. Previously, she worked as a Lifestyle News Writer for My Imperfect Life magazine, where she used her savvy for TikTok to bring readers the latest beauty buzzwords, fashion movements and must-have products.
Before that, Naomi split her time between both GoodTo and My Imperfect Life, whilst training for her Gold Standard diploma in Journalism with the NCTJ, for which she earned a Distinction. Interestingly though, Naomi actually has a background in design, having studied illustration at Plymouth University but leapt into the media world in 2020, after always having a passion for writing. Now, when she isn’t reporting on the best perfumes and latest beauty releases, you can find her drinking copious cups of coffee, drawing and probably online shopping...
