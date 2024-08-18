Jennifer Aniston’s makeup artist reveals the exact products she uses to create her ‘iconic and effortless’ look - and we’re buying them all right now
Recreating the actress's subtle glam is easy with these insider tips
Jennifer Aniston’s makeup artist has shared a list the products she used to create the actress's stunning and 'effortless' glam look for the Golden Globes - and you can easily snap them up online.
Recreating celebrity makeup looks isn't always the easiest task. No matter your skill level, perfecting a look created by a professional makeup artist is going to be difficult and that's why, whenever one lets us peak behind the curtain and learn their tips, we lap them up.
We're especially excited by the insight offered by makeup artist Jillian Dempsey who worked with Jennifer Aniston to create her stunning and effortlessly glam look at the 2018 Golden Globes. The actress, who was presenting at the awards show, looked beautiful on the stage with a fresh-faced and natural makeup look that we've long been desperate to recreate.
Thankfully, Dempsey has now revealed a list of the exact products she used to create the look and has broken down her techniques to show how easy it is to get Jennifer's glowing look.
Speaking to makeup brand Chantecaille about the look, the artist revealed that she started Jennifer's look by using Chantecaille's Future Skin Foundation to create a smooth, blank canvas. This foundation is a lightweight, gel-textured foundation with a luminous finish that makes it perfect for more natural looks where you want skin to shine through, though it's buildable coverage means you can still rely on it to cover what you want it to.
Then, she says, she applied a generous sweeping of sun-kissed bronzer across Jennifer's décolletage and upper body to enhance her skin's natural glow. Leaning into this glowing, sun-kissed feel, she also added a generous dusting of the brand's Philanthropy Cheek Colour blusher in the pink-peach tone Smitten. “I love the subtle iridescence of this shade and dusted it on just the centre of the cheek for a little extra highlight,” the makeup artist explained.
Finishing off the skin, she added a light layer of Chantecaille's HD Perfecting Powder to set the skin and keep everything in place throughout the night.
Shop Jennifer Aniston's Base Makeup
This vegan and PETA certified cruelty-free foundation is the perfect no-makeup-makeup base, with it's ultra-lightweight formula giving a skin-like finish that can be built up for more coverage in areas you want to cover. It also features light-reflecting pigments that give skin a natural-looking glow and luminosity.
Made using finely milled pigments, this blusher slides onto the skin effortlessly, blending out seamlessly to create a stunning flush of colour. The weightless texture makes it super easy to work with, with the brand suggesting that you apply it 'gently along the cheekbones' and 'blend outwards' to create the perfect look.
Set all your meticulously placed base makeup in place with this skin-smoothing Perfecting Powder that gives a natural, suede-effect finish to the skin and keeps it from creasing, migrating or caking. The powder is finely milled and helps to blur the appearance of pores and fine lines while also not mattifying the skin too much to keep a lovely radiant and luminous finish.
With a luminous base seamlessly blended and set in place, Dempsey moved on to creating a subtle eyeshadow look that would make Jennifer's eyes pop while also looking natural and radiant.
To do this, she revealed that she used the Le Chrome Luxe Eyeshadow Duo by Chantecaille. After using the warm, golden brown shade all over the eye, letting the pearl and shimmer of the shade highlight Jennifer's lids, she blended the deeper shade into the crease of the eye to add a subtle contour.
Further bringing depth into the look, she created a soft, defined lower lash line by adding a dark silver shade and blended it out for a smokey, smudged effect.
She then used the brand's Faux Cils Longest Lash Mascara to 'show off Jennifer’s naturally lush lashes.'
Finishing off the look with lipstick, Dempsey applied Chantecaille's Lip Stick in the shade Mirage, a barely-there nude shade that just brings a pop of pink and shine to the lips.
Shop Jennifer Aniston's Eye and Lip Makeup
The perfect eyeshadow duo, these crease-free and ultra-blendable shadows can be used on their own to apply a sheer wash of metallic colour across the lids, or you can lean into a more dramatic look by blending the shades together for more depth across the lid. You can even wet these shadows to get a liquid-metal effect!
Enhancing length, thickness, and fullness while resisting clumping and flaking, what more could you ask from a mascara? Well, the formula also includes rosewater oil which works to condition your lashes as you apply the mascara and wear it which not only improves the look of your lashes without mascara, but also helps the formula to better adhere to your lashes and minimises the risk of smudging.
