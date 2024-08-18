Jennifer Aniston’s makeup artist reveals the exact products she uses to create her ‘iconic and effortless’ look - and we’re buying them all right now

Jennifer Aniston’s makeup artist has shared a list the products she used to create the actress's stunning and 'effortless' glam look for the Golden Globes - and you can easily snap them up online.

Recreating celebrity makeup looks isn't always the easiest task. No matter your skill level, perfecting a look created by a professional makeup artist is going to be difficult and that's why, whenever one lets us peak behind the curtain and learn their tips, we lap them up.

We're especially excited by the insight offered by makeup artist Jillian Dempsey who worked with Jennifer Aniston to create her stunning and effortlessly glam look at the 2018 Golden Globes. The actress, who was presenting at the awards show, looked beautiful on the stage with a fresh-faced and natural makeup look that we've long been desperate to recreate.

Thankfully, Dempsey has now revealed a list of the exact products she used to create the look and has broken down her techniques to show how easy it is to get Jennifer's glowing look.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Speaking to makeup brand Chantecaille about the look, the artist revealed that she started Jennifer's look by using Chantecaille's Future Skin Foundation to create a smooth, blank canvas. This foundation is a lightweight, gel-textured foundation with a luminous finish that makes it perfect for more natural looks where you want skin to shine through, though it's buildable coverage means you can still rely on it to cover what you want it to.

Then, she says, she applied a generous sweeping of sun-kissed bronzer across Jennifer's décolletage and upper body to enhance her skin's natural glow. Leaning into this glowing, sun-kissed feel, she also added a generous dusting of the brand's Philanthropy Cheek Colour blusher in the pink-peach tone Smitten. “I love the subtle iridescence of this shade and dusted it on just the centre of the cheek for a little extra highlight,” the makeup artist explained.

Finishing off the skin, she added a light layer of Chantecaille's HD Perfecting Powder to set the skin and keep everything in place throughout the night.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

With a luminous base seamlessly blended and set in place, Dempsey moved on to creating a subtle eyeshadow look that would make Jennifer's eyes pop while also looking natural and radiant.

To do this, she revealed that she used the Le Chrome Luxe Eyeshadow Duo by Chantecaille. After using the warm, golden brown shade all over the eye, letting the pearl and shimmer of the shade highlight Jennifer's lids, she blended the deeper shade into the crease of the eye to add a subtle contour.

Further bringing depth into the look, she created a soft, defined lower lash line by adding a dark silver shade and blended it out for a smokey, smudged effect.

She then used the brand's Faux Cils Longest Lash Mascara to 'show off Jennifer’s naturally lush lashes.'

Finishing off the look with lipstick, Dempsey applied Chantecaille's Lip Stick in the shade Mirage, a barely-there nude shade that just brings a pop of pink and shine to the lips.

