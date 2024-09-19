The body oil behind Jennifer Aniston's Emmys glow doubles as a designer perfume
Combining a radiant, nourished gleam with iconic notes of Chanel No.5, this body oil is a luxe must-have...
Jennifer Aniston's glowy appearance at the 2024 Emmys has made a very compelling case for adding this luxe body oil to our beauty arsenals...
Stepping out in a pearl-embellished Oscar de la Renta gown, paired with a sleek, side-swept hairstyle, Jennifer Aniston embodied radiance at this year's Primetime Emmy Awards. Upon closer inspection though, we swiftly noticed that there was also something else contributing to her luminous look. That something was her skin. Aside from her sunkissed tan, her arms and decolletage boasted an enviable lit-from-within sheen. So naturally, we made it our mission to uncover what exactly had created such an effect - be it one of the best bronzers or hydrating moisturisers.
Mercifully, said mission consisted of just a few mouse clicks, as Aniston's makeup artist, Angela Levin, gifted us an entire breakdown of the products she used on Instagram - with one multi-tasking body oil appearing front-and-centre.
The luxe perfumed body oil behind Jennifer Aniston's radiant Emmy's look
So what is this glow-giving potion you ask? Why, none other than Chanel No.5 the body oil...
Jennifer Aniston-approved
RRP: £102 for 250ml
Imparting silkiness and soft radiance to the skin, along with the iconic rose and jasmine notes of Chanel No.5, this scented body oil is responsible for Jennifer Aniston's glow at the 2024 Emmys. It's ideal for perfume layering, be it boosting the longevity of your Chanel No.5 fragrance or adding an element of personalisation to your other, similarly-noted scents.
As mentioned, MUA Angela Levin took to Instagram to share a full list of the products behind Aniston's Emmy look and unsurprisingly, they were all Chanel - from her lipstick (Coco Rouge in Mademoiselle) to her body oil. The latter of which concerns us today.
A post shared by Angela Levin (@angelalevinmakeup)
A photo posted by on
While you may roll your eyes at the idea of a designer body oil, which we grant you, does retail at £102 for 250ml, it doesn't just hydrate the skin and impart a dewy gleam. Chanel's No.5 The Body Oil also doubles as a fragrance by softly scenting the skin with the iconic floral bouquet of - you guessed it - Chanel No.5.
A scented body oil of this kind is perfect for layering with the same scent in parfum or toilette form or with fragrances that feature a similar note blend. Many of Chanel's perfumes (a few of which feature on our guides to the best long-lasting perfumes and best perfumes for women) are available in hair mist and lotions for this very purpose.
You can also wear it on its own, if you prefer subtle aromas or are pressed for time (or indeed space in your beauty bag) and want to both hydrate and scent your skin in one easy step. The merits of a fragranced body oil are plentiful but it's Jen's gorgeous glow above all else that has us considering this particular buy.
If you can't quite justify the spend - even with Jennifer Aniston's seal of approval - Chanel also offers a Coco Mademoiselle body oil for £65 (at John Lewis) while brands like Phlur, Rituals and Diptyque also have scented body oils in their range.
Naomi is a Digital Beauty Writer from woman&home, where she covers everything from skincare to fragrance but specialises, particularly, in makeup and nail trends. Through her work, Naomi gets to share her trend expertise and share her own shopping recommendations and product reviews. Previously, she worked as a Lifestyle News Writer for My Imperfect Life magazine, where she used her savvy for TikTok to bring readers the latest beauty buzzwords, fashion movements and must-have products.
Before that, Naomi split her time between both GoodTo and My Imperfect Life, whilst training for her Gold Standard diploma in Journalism with the NCTJ, for which she earned a Distinction. Interestingly though, Naomi actually has a background in design, having studied illustration at Plymouth University but leapt into the media world in 2020, after always having a passion for writing. Now, when she isn’t reporting on the best perfumes and latest beauty releases, you can find her drinking copious cups of coffee, drawing and probably online shopping...
