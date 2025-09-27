Jennifer Aniston isn't here for changing hair with the seasons - she's channelling autumn with her nails instead

You can always rely on a change in the seasons to bring along the urge to change your appearance. The weather starts to turn and we immediately begin looking for inspiration in the best celebrity long bobs and, especially for autumn, gorgeous copper hair ideas to take to the salon with us.

But before you spend hours trying to decide whether or not you’d look good with bangs, Jennifer Aniston has a little less dramatic of a way to mark the start of autumn with a subtle, but noticeable, change to her beauty routine.

While she says she doesn’t “love” seasonal hair trends or changing up her “cut” or “colour” for the season, she does like to play around with her go-to manicure shade to transition into the cooler months.

Jennifer Aniston’s Go-To Autumn Manicure

Speaking to InStyle, she revealed, “For fall, I usually change my nail colours, going from sheer pinks to deeper Bordeaux colours. But there are no real haircuts or colour changes. I don’t usually love trends. Whatever looks best on you and however you feel is best is how you should wear your hair.”

As far as 2025 nail trends are concerned, Jen’s choice is spot on. There’s nothing like a rich burgundy manicure to mark the start of autumn, with the colour being one of the most timeless manicure choices for autumn.

woman&home’s beauty writer Sennen Prickett said of Jen’s autumnal nails, "Experimenting with your manicure colours is a great short-term method for switching up your look for a new season, rather than opting for a dramatic haircut or new colour, as you have the ability to change them as frequently as you’d like."

She added, "From cherry wine reds to rich plums, deeper, moodier hues are always a stellar option for the autumnal months as they ooze minimalism, sophistication and pair effortlessly with any nail length or shape."

Shop Bordeaux Nail Polishes for Autumn

essie Original Nail Polish - 50 Bordeaux £8.99 at Look Fantastic The perfect vampy, deep red, essie's Bordeaux polish has a high-shine finish that won't chip or fade, thanks to the long-lasting and chip-resistant formula. Manucurist Green Old Rose Nail Polish in Dark Pansy £14 at Selfridges We love a quick drying formula that doesn't compromise on quality, so this Manicurist polish is a must-have for sleek burgundy nails this season. OPI Nail Lacquer Dark Red Nail Polish - Malaga Wine £15.60 at Look Fantastic With reviewers describing the colour of this polish as a " combination of deep red with a dash of purple," you know you're going to get a rich autumnal shade.

Jen’s actually already made the transition from her summer nails to this deeper burgundy shade, reflecting the excitement we all have at the moment for the cosy season to begin.

She was spotted sporting a deep red manicure in a video she recently posted to her Instagram. Her glossy manicure was hard to miss as she showed off the new Powder Perfect Dry Shampoo launch from her haircare brand Lolavie, and Jen’s burgundy manicure has us itching to get our nails autumn-ready.