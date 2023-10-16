It’s official: JLo’s cherry mocha nails are autumn’s most stylish mani

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Jennifer Lopez's manicurist, Tom Bachik, just got on board with cherry mocha nails and tried the chic colour on her - proving that the cherry mocha mani is autumn's most popular nail trend.

Autumn is in full swing, which means we're breaking out all of the best nail colours for this spooky season. Recently, your manis have probably consisted of dark greens, jewel-toned purples, perhaps even some spooky Halloween nail art - but JLO just put a new, delicious colour on our radar.

Cherry mocha nails are certainly all the rage these days - the trending hue has garnered hundreds of thousands of views on TikTok. Jennifer Lopez just got in on the trend, and the delicious shade looks so good on her.

A post shared by 𝙏𝙤𝙢 𝘽𝙖𝙘𝙝𝙞𝙠 Nails (@tombachik) A photo posted by on

JLo's famed manicurist, Tom Bachik (who is the genius behind the lip gloss manicure, as well as the vanilla chrome mani that still remains extremely popular), put the red wine stained hue on her nails recently, and he posted about it to his Instagram.

"Cherry Mocha Mani 🍒🍫 @jlo #nailsbytombachik Fall Mani Inspo," he captioned his photo of JLo's autumnal mani.

There's nothing misleading about this fall manicure trend - the name of the colour implies exactly what it visually appears to be, a deep red that has notes of a brown mocha colour mixed in. JLo did this mani at its most basic and elegant level - her natural nails were filed into a squoval shape and kept at a short length.

The cherry mocha mani is truly perfect for anyone, regardless of your personal style, seeing as this colour matches with virtually any of the best fall outfits you could possibly wear this season.

One of the other great things about the cherry mocha colour trend is that you can customize it to fit your own personal preferences - for example, you can go fancy and get some chrome powder on top of the polish, or if you're feeling bold, you could get some long tips if that's your preferred style. Either way, the shade looks super classy and goes with everything.

Don't take it from us, or JLo, or her manicurist, though - people on the internet are loving this mani too.

"I need this colorrrr 🤩," someone commented on a cherry mocha nails TikTok.

"i have cherry mocha on now ☺️and i love it!," another person commented.

Luckily, gel mani brand DND sells a colour called cherry mocha (£4) - the exact shade that was the catalyst for this delicious nail trend. Or, if you're looking for a non-gel option, you can check out the colour Not So Lowkey from Essie (£9) on Amazon, or 45 Second Speedy Gloss in Dark Purple (£8) from Mark & Spencer.