Holly Willoughby’s favourite drugstore mascara costs less than £10 and promises ‘fuller’ looking lashes

Holly Willoughby’s makeup artist has revealed the £10 mascara she relies on to create the celeb's long and voluminous lashes - and it's heat, sweat and water-resistant!

Even better than learning your favourite celebrities' beauty hacks, like JLo's stunning sunset blush placement, is finding out that the products they use to pull them off are affordable. And it doesn't get more purse-friendly than Holly Willoughby's go-to high-street mascara that will set you back less than £10 - and give you a much more expensive look.

Writing on Holly’s lifestyle website Wydle Moon, the presenter's makeup artist Patsy O’Neil revealed that she always uses the 'Worth The Hype' mascara from NYX Professional Makeup on clients like Holly and, if her endorsement is anything to go by, it really lives up to its name.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

NYX Professional Makeup Worth the Hype Waterproof Mascara : £9.25|Amazon With a buildable formula that doesn't cause clumping, this highly-pigmented and waterproof mascara promises to add volume to and lengthen even the shortest of lashes. It's tapered brush tip reaches even the tiniest lashes in the corners of your eyes and the addition of jojoba oil softens the product to make it comfortable to wear all day.

"This affordable and effective mascara by NYX does what it says on the tin," she said. "It’s an ideal mascara for short lashes in need of added length and volume. The brush coats even the smallest lash hairs without feeling heavy or clumping together. This mascara is easy to remove, and at this price it’s definitely worth a try."

In addition, the NYX mascara is waterproof as well as being heat and sweat resistant, making it the perfect product for hot, summer days as well as for wedding guest makeup looks where you want your look to last through all your inevitable crying and dancing.

The formula also includes Jojoba oil, which keeps lashes from becoming stiff or clumped together over the course of your day, and it also treats your lashes with its nourishing properties to make them softer and healthier in the long-term.

To get the best results from this mascara, the brand says to use a 'zigzag motion' when applying, bringing the brush from root to tip as you do so and using the tapered end of the brush for precise application on the shorter lashes in the corners of your eyes.

They also add, "For tailor-made volume and highly pigmented colour, build the formula in layers."

Using this technique, many shoppers have created the perfect lash look, taking to Amazon to share their love for the affordable product. One shared, "I love this mascara! It separates your lashes and doesn't clump at all - it's very easy to apply too."

Another added, "This has been my favourite mascara for years. It's easy to build up a few layers without clumping, and the brush is really good. Doesn’t flake off your lashes but is easy to remove, I just wash it off with regular face wash."