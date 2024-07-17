The serum behind Helen Mirren's luminous red carpet glow is 56% off right now

Prepare to elevate both your skincare regime and the brightness of your undereye area, as we've discovered the hydration-boosting serum behind Helen Mirren's enviable red carpet radiance. Oh, and it just so happens to be 56% off today...

When we think of radiance, often Helen Mirren is one of the first faces to spring to mind, as she always manages to maintain this lit-from-within-like gleam to her complexion – especially where her under eyes are concerned. And while you'd be forgiven for assuming luxe lotions and potions aid her luminous look, particularly on the red carpet, it's actually a very affordable serum (up there with some of the best hyaluronic acid serums) that has that honour.

Touted as one of the best eye products on the market, L'Oréal Paris' Revitalift 2.5% Hyaluronic Acid and Caffeine Eye Serum contributed to Helen Mirren's ethereal Golden Globes 2024 look – and right now, it's a whopping £17 off in the Amazon Prime Day Beauty deals.

Featuring a blend of 2.5% hyaluronic acid and caffeine, along with a cooling triple-bead applicator – which affords a luxe pampering moment – L'Oréal Paris' popular eye serum is more than 50% off right now, in the Amazon Prime Day deals.

The budget-friendly eye serum Helen Mirren relies on for red carpet radiance

If dull under-eyes are becoming the bane of your existence, we have good news. As it turns out, Helen Mirren relied on L'Oréal Paris' popular (and oh-so-affordable) Revitalift eye serum to prep her skin before her unforgettable appearance at the 2024 Golden Globes – when she wore that lilac Dolce & Gabanna gown.

Helen Mirren-approved L'Oréal Paris 2.5% Hyaluronic Acid and Caffeine Eye Serum Designed to plump, brighten and depuff, this eye serum makes a true staple in your skincare arsenal, thanks to its potent blend of hydrating hyaluronic acid and brightening caffeine.

Taking to Instagram, makeup artist Jo Strettell shared all the products used to create Mirren's glamourous look, with the skincare steps featuring three products in particular: L'Oréal's Age Perfect Cell Renewal Anti-Aging Midnight Serum, the Age Perfect Cell Renewal Anti-Aging Midnight Cream and, of course, the Revitalift 2.5% Pure Hyaluronic Acid + Caffeine Eye Serum.

The eye serum, in particular, is a favourite among woman&home's beauty team and is a perfect, easy addition to your morning regime. Formula-wise, it combines the hydrating powers of hyaluronic acid with brightening caffeine to plump and brighten this area, while its cooling "triple bead" applicator works to depuff the skin for a refreshed and more toned look.

And as mentioned, much like Helen Mirren's go-to nail polish, this eye serum is refreshingly inexpensive – and will no doubt become a staple in your beauty bag.