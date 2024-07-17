The serum behind Helen Mirren's luminous red carpet glow is 56% off right now
If your complexion – particularly the undereye area – looks a tad dull, Helen Mirren's go-to eye serum deserves a spot in your regime...
Prepare to elevate both your skincare regime and the brightness of your undereye area, as we've discovered the hydration-boosting serum behind Helen Mirren's enviable red carpet radiance. Oh, and it just so happens to be 56% off today...
When we think of radiance, often Helen Mirren is one of the first faces to spring to mind, as she always manages to maintain this lit-from-within-like gleam to her complexion – especially where her under eyes are concerned. And while you'd be forgiven for assuming luxe lotions and potions aid her luminous look, particularly on the red carpet, it's actually a very affordable serum (up there with some of the best hyaluronic acid serums) that has that honour.
Touted as one of the best eye products on the market, L'Oréal Paris' Revitalift 2.5% Hyaluronic Acid and Caffeine Eye Serum contributed to Helen Mirren's ethereal Golden Globes 2024 look – and right now, it's a whopping £17 off in the Amazon Prime Day Beauty deals.
L'Oréal Paris Revitalift 2.5% Hyaluronic Acid and Caffeine Eye Serum: was £31.99 now £14.01 (save £17.98) | Amazon
Featuring a blend of 2.5% hyaluronic acid and caffeine, along with a cooling triple-bead applicator – which affords a luxe pampering moment – L'Oréal Paris' popular eye serum is more than 50% off right now, in the Amazon Prime Day deals.
The budget-friendly eye serum Helen Mirren relies on for red carpet radiance
If dull under-eyes are becoming the bane of your existence, we have good news. As it turns out, Helen Mirren relied on L'Oréal Paris' popular (and oh-so-affordable) Revitalift eye serum to prep her skin before her unforgettable appearance at the 2024 Golden Globes – when she wore that lilac Dolce & Gabanna gown.
Helen Mirren-approved
RRP: £31.99
Designed to plump, brighten and depuff, this eye serum makes a true staple in your skincare arsenal, thanks to its potent blend of hydrating hyaluronic acid and brightening caffeine.
Taking to Instagram, makeup artist Jo Strettell shared all the products used to create Mirren's glamourous look, with the skincare steps featuring three products in particular: L'Oréal's Age Perfect Cell Renewal Anti-Aging Midnight Serum, the Age Perfect Cell Renewal Anti-Aging Midnight Cream and, of course, the Revitalift 2.5% Pure Hyaluronic Acid + Caffeine Eye Serum.
A post shared by Jo Strettell (@jostrettell)
A photo posted by on
The eye serum, in particular, is a favourite among woman&home's beauty team and is a perfect, easy addition to your morning regime. Formula-wise, it combines the hydrating powers of hyaluronic acid with brightening caffeine to plump and brighten this area, while its cooling "triple bead" applicator works to depuff the skin for a refreshed and more toned look.
And as mentioned, much like Helen Mirren's go-to nail polish, this eye serum is refreshingly inexpensive – and will no doubt become a staple in your beauty bag.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Naomi is a Digital Beauty Writer from woman&home, where she covers everything from skincare to fragrance but specialises, particularly, in makeup and nail trends. Through her work, Naomi gets to share her trend expertise and share her own shopping recommendations and product reviews. Previously, she worked as a Lifestyle News Writer for My Imperfect Life magazine, where she used her savvy for TikTok to bring readers the latest beauty buzzwords, fashion movements and must-have products.
Before that, Naomi split her time between both GoodTo and My Imperfect Life, whilst training for her Gold Standard diploma in Journalism with the NCTJ, for which she earned a Distinction. Interestingly though, Naomi actually has a background in design, having studied illustration at Plymouth University but leapt into the media world in 2020, after always having a passion for writing. Now, when she isn’t reporting on the best perfumes and latest beauty releases, you can find her drinking copious cups of coffee, drawing and probably online shopping...
-
-
Homicide Los Angeles: Who is Phil Spector and what happened to him
Netflix's Homicide Los Angeles has got true crime fans asking about Phil Spector
By Katherine Sidnell Published
-
Jennifer Aniston's tie-dye mini dress and denim jacket was the most gorgeous accompaniment to a pair of simple summer sandals
Jennifer's summer style has been inspiring fashion fans for decades
By Caitlin Elliott Published
-
This £20 lightweight sunscreen is an everyday go-to – and it’s 57% off today
Act quickly and you can snap up this beauty editor-approved sunscreen for less than £9...
By Lucy Abbersteen Published
-
Helen Mirren swears by this collagen-infused gloss for a chic, no-fuss lip look - and it's 21% off
Dubbing it the lip product that requires no mirror to apply, Helen Mirren's go-to gloss is a true handbag essential this summer...
By Naomi Jamieson Published
-
LIVE: Today's best Amazon Prime Day luxury beauty deals – top picks from ghd, Elemis and Olay
Our editors bring you the must-have beauty savings from the Amazon Prime Day sales - from staple makeup buys to luxe skincare...
By Aleesha Badkar Last updated