Helen Mirren's go-to perfume offers a subtle, citrusy scent that's so chic for spring

Looking for a new signature this spring/summer season? Helen Mirren's perfume is the perfect blend of tangy fruits and delicate, leafy greens that smells "gorgeous," according to the star herself...

When it comes to selecting a scent from among the list of best long-lasting perfumes, it can be helpful to go by recommendation, especially when the said recommendation comes from Dame Helen Mirren. And as it happens, the actor is currently enjoying a blend developed by none other than Jo Malone - who as a brand, houses several of the best perfumes for women in their collection.

Mirren's go-to fragrance though is perhaps one Jo Malone perfume that may not have crossed your radar yet but with its warm, zingy and herbaceous notes, we'd wager it'll soon be a firm favourite in your springtime rotation...

The 'natural' and subtle Jo Malone scent Helen Mirren loves

So what is this fabled scent you ask? Sharing the contents of her beauty bag (or "swagger bag" as Helen Mirren dubs it) in a video for Harper's Bazaar, the actor revealed that Jo Malone's Blackberry and Bay cologne is her current go-to. She said: "My perfume, which is a Jo Malone, I love all the Jo Malone perfumes, they're wonderful. This is Blackberry and Bay - lovely."

Mirren then went on to describe it as 'gorgeous' before adding, "You don't overpower anyone with it, they're just sort of natural, human-somehow... human perfumes, if you know what I mean? Not too heavy."

Helen Mirren's go-to Jo Malone London Blackberry and Bay Cologne View at Look Fantastic RRP: From £55 for 30ml | Notes: Blackberry, bay leaves and cedarwood Designed to invoke 'memories of blackberry picking,' this perfume pairs the tangy berry with aromatic bay leaves and earthy, rich cedarwood for an elegant signature - that need we remind you, is Helen Mirren-approved.

Blackberry and Bay features a minimalistic blend of juicy blackberry and subtle but aromatic bay leaves, which are then grounded by rich cedarwood, adding a warmth and intensity to the fruity top notes. It's botanical and slightly heady but as Mirren explains, in no way overpowering.

If you're someone who favours grown-up fruity perfumes or gravitates toward lingering woody notes, this could very well be the spring/summer scent you've been searching for. Equally, the Barbie star described it (and Jo Malone perfumes in general) as smelling very human, so if you're a lover of skin scents or more subtle, hard-to-pin-down fragrances, Blackberry and Bay may also strike all the right notes with you.

Plus, for £55 for 30ml (or £118 for 100ml if you're planning to make it a permanent addition to your perfume shelf) it's very affordable for such a premium-smelling scent.