The way Hannah Waddingham uses this iconic cleansing balm is like getting a facial – but for under £30
Combining both makeup removal and cleansing into one "satisfying" step, here's why this cleansing balm is Hannah Waddingham's go-to...
Looking for a way to streamline your skincare regime? Hannah Waddingham swears by this iconic balm for melting away makeup while simultaneously cleansing her skin.
If you're of the opinion that less is more when it comes to a skincare routine, then you share something in common with Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham. Indeed, she likes to combine both her cleansing and makeup removal into one "satisfying" step with one of the best cleansing balms – the ELEMIS Pro-Collagen balm, to be exact.
While it's already a celebrity favourite, it's the way Waddingham uses it that has us seriously considering switching out other best cleansers. With this trusty pot and a run-of-the-mill flannel, she effectively gives herself a mini, at-home facial – here's why it's ideal for congested skin...
The cleansing balm and routine Hannah Waddingham swears by
While we'd never ask you to cull your best hyaluronic acid serums and so on from your routine, a cleansing balm (like the Pro-Collagen balm, which is often found among the ELEMIS deals during the sales) is a great way to combine steps, as it doubles as both a makeup remover and cleanser, ideal for fuller glam looks and heavier duty makeup. It's also the perfect product to use as a first step of any double-cleansing regime – which is what Hannah Waddingham opts for.
Sharing her nighttime routine with Harper's Bazaar, the actor revealed that she relies on both the ELEMIS balm and the brand's Superfood Facial Wash, as well as a humble flannel, to buff away her makeup (and any daily grime).
RRP: £29 for 50ml
With a blend of rose and mimosa waxes, as well as elderberry, starflower and Optimega™ oils, this balm works as both a cleansing oil and cleansing milk, melting away makeup, sunscreen and dirt, while nourishing your skin in the process. Plus, its blend of essential oils, including lavender, chamomile and eucalyptus, gives the balm an oh-so-relaxing and soothing scent.
RRP: £5
A facial flannel – like this pack from John Lewis – is ideal for pairing with a cleansing balm, as it will help to gently exfoliate your skin while removing any excess balm and oil from your freshly cleansed face. Warmth from the flannel will also help to open your pores during the cleansing process.
RRP: £32
This facial wash has been a favourite in Hannah Waddingham's beauty product stash for some time now. Its formula features nutrient-rich superfoods like broccoli, wheatgrass and kale extracts, as well as an active prebiotic to promote a healthy balance in your skin's microflora. Meanwhile, avocado and pumpkin seed oil work to hydrate your skin – leaving it looking fresh, healthy and glowing.
In the video, which was shared on YouTube, Waddingham began her routine with the Pro-Collagen Balm, a step she says she has always done: "One, because I like it being a one-purpose thing, I don't really like a separate eye makeup remover, and I just think it really gets into the grub and into the makeup."
As for how she applies it, this is where she really got us invested; after removing her false eyelashes, Waddingham explained that she was filling the sink with hot water to soak a regular white flannel. "I don't truck with the whole, 'it has to be a certain this or that' – as long as your face is warming up, I think the cleansing balm can get in there," she added.
Then, having massaged her ELEMIS balm into her face and neck, Waddingham wrung out her now-hot flannel and pressed it against her face for a moment, which she described as "bliss." This is something of a classic skincare method for opening up the pores and one you are often treated to during facials and other soothing treatments. She then proceeded to gently wipe her face in an upward motion – rather than dragging her skin down – quipping, "Up, up, up, as much as possible, especially if you're getting older."
While the flannel looked a tad worse for wear after this step, Waddingham's complexion looked fresh, radiant and most importantly, makeup-free. She then followed up with the ELEMIS Superfood Cleanser.
"I always think it's really good to double cleanse," she continued, "A facialist told me years ago that it's really good to double cleanse 'cause you're not just getting the makeup off and the grime of the day, but you're [also] getting the dead skin cells off."
If ELEMIS' cleansing range is a tad out of your budget, however (a 50ml tub will set you back £29), there are several other effective balms on the market. Beauty Pie's Plantastic Apricot Cleansing Balm, The No.7 Cleansing Balm and Byoma's Melting Balm all fall under the £22 mark.
