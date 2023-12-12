Duchess Sophie's beautiful natural feature she 'embraces' to get her glow

Duchess Sophie aims never to hide her freckles and tries to embrace them, which helps her look more glowing and youthful, a makeup artist said.

It's undeniable that Duchess Sophie always looks incredible. The 58 year old is constantly impressing us with her amazing sartorial ensembles and beauty looks, just as all of the other women of the royal family do. One thing that Sophie always has in spades, though, is an effortless glow - her skin always looks so radiant and healthy, and we've recently been wondering how she maintains that healthy glow, even as she grows older.

According to Tracey Ryan, skincare scientific advisor at Skin Trust Club via Express, it's not as much about the products Sophie uses to achieve this glow - it's about the things she doesn't do that help her maintain a youthful radiance.

(Image credit: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Tracey said that the key to Sophie's glow is keeping things minimal, and not being afraid to let her natural complexion show. "She embraces her natural glow and freckles and maintains a low-key skin routine on a daily basis," she said. While sometimes people attempt to hide their freckles, Sophie embraces them and doesn't try to hide them away, letting her natural beauty shine through likely with a simple no-makeup makeup look.

Apparently, though, we weren't the only ones wondering about how Sophie gets her skin so glowy. "Sophie Wessex is known for looking much younger than her age. Her youthful skin is much remarked upon in the media, and it's not hard to see why!" Tracey said.

Although the details of Sophie's exact skincare routine are unknown, it's speculated that the Duchess uses exfoliants to help keep her skin glowing and free of dead skin and texture.

Tracey expects that Sophie "exfoliate[s] regularly to keep her skin clean and glowing."

It's unknown whether she would use a chemical or physical exfoliant - and although both are great for sloughing away dead skin, certain types of exfoliants can be harsh on more sensitive skin types.

Paula's Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant | RRP: £31 If you're trying to perfect your skincare routine for acne, this would be the first product we recommend adding in. Salicylic acid, the nemesis of zits, helps clear away blemishes but crucially without leaving your skin dry and sore. A true skincare hero.

If you're wondering how to exfoliate your skin safely, it's best to pick a product that complements your skin's natural type - for example, if you have sensitive skin, you may want to stay away from chemical exfoliants like AHAs, BHAs, and even retinoids.

Ultimately, though, exfoliating is extremely important for all skin types, and it doesn't matter how old you are - you still should be doing it. "Gently exfoliating once or twice a week to remove a build-up of dead skin cells, makeup, and oils will reveal glowing fresh skin underneath," Consultant Dermatologist Dr. Shaaria Nasir told woman&home. "Regular exfoliation also helps minimize the appearance of large pores, and helps other active ingredients in skincare be absorbed better."