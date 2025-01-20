We've discovered the exact products used to create Demi Moore's golden eyeshadow look at the Golden Globes

Offering warmth and a touch of sparkle, we're recreating the actress' sultry - yet deceptively simple - eye look

Demi Moore with side-part long brunette curly hair and wearing a strapless gold gown, on a neutral gradient background
(Image credit: Getty Images / Matt Winkelmeyer / Staff)
Oozing Hollywood glamour, Demi Moore's alluring glitter eyeshadow has convinced us to recreate the look for our upcoming evening occasions - and we've found the exact products behind it all.

Much like our intrigue into the actress' enviable haircare routine, most notably Demi Moore's shampoo or voluminous hair texture spray, we're always on a mission to get the inside scoop on the exact products nestled in Moore's beauty bag. So, when we saw her step out at the 2025 Golden Globes debuting a standout sultry eyeshadow look, we knew we had to harness our detective powers to find the buys behind the look.

Thankfully, her makeup artist lifted the lid on the step-by-step routine to achieve her red carpet glow - including that attention-grabbing glittery lid.

Why we're loving Demi Moore's glittery lid for any special occasion

With Demi Moore's red carpet photos from the 2025 Golden Globes ceremony floating around social media, many of us have been left wondering how she achieves her effortlessly glam complexion. Well, wonder no more as Moore's makeup artist, Rokael Lizama, took to Instagram to give us a rare insight into the products behind the look.

Oozing opulence and luxury, it comes as no surprise that the one brand behind the entire look is Dior Beauty. But, there are just three hero buys from the brand that Lizama used specifically on the eyes.

The eyeshadow look in question consists of a rich, warm smokey eye, effortlessly paired with gold-hued glitter on the centre of the lid. To create the striking glittery lid, the makeup artist relied on two of the brand's iconic Diorshow 5 Couleurs Eyeshadow Palettes. Lizama writes in the Instagram caption: "On her [Demi Moore] eyes, I used Diorshow 5 Couleurs Eye Palette in #559 Poncho all over her eyelids and under eye lash to create a smokey effect, to contrast the inner glitter eyeshadow in #539 Grand Bal."

As for the mascara that enhanced the dramatic eye look, Lizama revealed: "To maximise the smokey eye effect, I used Diorshow Mascara in #090 Black to really lengthen and accentuate her eyelashes and create drama on the eyes." The result? The ultimate sultry, glittery eye look that lends itself perfectly to any evening event or special occasion.

Recreate Demi Moore's red carpet eye look

Whether you have an upcoming dressy event or a special occasion booked in the diary, for those looking to recreate Demi's look, we've scouted out the exact trio of products used to achieve the sultry, red carpet-ready eye look...

Diorshow 5 Couleurs Eyeshadow Palette 539 Grand Bal
Diorshow 5 Couleurs Eyeshadow Palette '539 Grand Bal'

RRP: £58

Calling all minimalist and neutral eyeshadow lovers, this compact of five pigmented eyeshadows boasts a supple texture that makes for easy application and reveals a radiant, second-skin finish. The timeless eyeshadow lineup consists of slightly cooler, muted neutral tones that can be worn both day and night.

DIOR Diorshow Mascara
Diorshow Mascara '090 Black'

RRP: £35

Formulated with 90% natural-origin ingredients, this luxe Dior mascara works to enhance the lashes by boosting volume for a high-definition finish. Its XXL brush effectively coats each and every lash with the long-lasting, cornflower-infused formula for naturally fluttery results that resist transferring and smudging.

DIOR Diorshow 5 Couleurs High Colour Eyeshadow Palette 559 Poncho
Diorshow 5 Couleurs High Colour Eyeshadow Palette '559 Poncho'

RRP: £58

This iconic palette makes home to five eyeshadows, arriving in a curated colourway edit of warm browns and luscious gold hues - with matte, satin and shimmery finishes. Infused with cornflower, these creamy, long-wearing shadows are designed to gracefully glide over the eyelid for a luminous finish.

You'll be pleased to know that Demi's standout eye makeup is actually incredibly easy to achieve at home. The key to any long-lasting eyeshadow look is investing in one of the best eyeshadow primers to ensure your formula of choice doesn't budge all day (and night) long.

First take a warm-toned brown shade on a fluffy eyeshadow brush, such as the e.l.f Blending Brush, and buff the powder through the crease of your eye socket. For some extra depth, take a darker espresso brown hue and blend it out at the outer corners of your eye in a V-shape, before applying a neutral glittery shadow to the centre of your lid. If you're seeking a high-impact effect, glitter eyeshadows are best applied with either a flat eyeshadow brush or your ring finger. To complete the look, finish with a few coats of the Diorshow Mascara to add a touch of drama and volume to your lashes.

