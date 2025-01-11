The secret behind Demi Moore’s voluminous red carpet hair? This £20 texture spray

Demi Moore's long, tousled waves were a standout hairstyle on the Golden Globes red carpet - and her hair stylist used a bargain beauty product to create them.

Demi Moore's Golden Globes appearance was a triumph. The Substance star had us hooked with her tear-jerking award acceptance speech - and who could ever forget her stunning sculptural gown that brought a touch a glimmering champagne gold to the red carpet?

But when we think back to her look, it's Demi's dreamy cascading waves that stand out to us the most and we can't wait to recreate the textured, tousled style the next time we step out for a party-worthy event.

Juxtaposing the strong, structural style of her dress, her raven-black, waist-skimming strands were styled in loose, textured waves, which quickly drew comparison to both soft mermaid curls and the striking old Hollywood waves seen on stars of the 1920s. Whatever they remind you of, the cascading style is undoubtedly a stunning look - and luckily for us, Demi's hairstylist has revealed that it's super easy to recreate the style using just one popular high-street hair product.

Demi's hairstylist Dimitris Giannetos, who created this beautiful tousled waves look, may be a Moroccanoil global celebrity ambassador, but we were still surprised to learn that he used the brand's affordable hair products to get Demi's luxe and impossibly elegant waves.

Speaking to InStyle, he revealed, "I wanted to keep her hair classic old Hollywood, but at the same time, more ethereal and effortless.” To do that, he reached for what has quickly become one of the hair industry’s most-coveted products - the Moroccanoil Dry Texture Spray.

This dry texture spray is a brilliant product to have in your haircare routine if you love an effortlessly undone look. With a long-lasting hold, it keeps curls and waves in place all day long while also adding bounce and volume which elevates, quite literally, and brings in texture, grit, and a sultry undone and tousled finish to any hairstyle.

Not only does it bring texture and a long-lasting hold, the texture spray also adds a healthy shine and softening moisture to the hair thanks to an infusion of Moroccan argan oil. And it's a super versatile product too. Use it like Demi's stylist to bring in carefree, textured volume to a look, or use it before styling an updo to add some foundational grip and volume.

Giannetos isn't the only person to love and regularly use the product, it’s earned nearly 8,000 five-star ratings across the internet, with one shopper writing in their review, "Gives my fine and flat hair amazing texture and volume - You can definitely see the results. [A] Little goes a long way!"

Another added, "My hair has never held a curl - EVER. After a few hours the curls drop and I'm left with straight hair again.After using this during curling my hair, I still have slight waves three days later. I found the curls still dropped, but nowhere near as quickly and I loved how my hair is still wavy days later. Plus, it smells gorgeous!"

And a third simply said, "You need Moroccanoil products in your life and you won’t regret it."