The secret behind Demi Moore’s voluminous red carpet hair? This £20 texture spray
We love when celebrities use bargain beauty products
Demi Moore's long, tousled waves were a standout hairstyle on the Golden Globes red carpet - and her hair stylist used a bargain beauty product to create them.
Demi Moore's Golden Globes appearance was a triumph. The Substance star had us hooked with her tear-jerking award acceptance speech - and who could ever forget her stunning sculptural gown that brought a touch a glimmering champagne gold to the red carpet?
But when we think back to her look, it's Demi's dreamy cascading waves that stand out to us the most and we can't wait to recreate the textured, tousled style the next time we step out for a party-worthy event.
Juxtaposing the strong, structural style of her dress, her raven-black, waist-skimming strands were styled in loose, textured waves, which quickly drew comparison to both soft mermaid curls and the striking old Hollywood waves seen on stars of the 1920s. Whatever they remind you of, the cascading style is undoubtedly a stunning look - and luckily for us, Demi's hairstylist has revealed that it's super easy to recreate the style using just one popular high-street hair product.
Shop Demi Moore's Hair Texture Spray
Shop Moroccanoil Products
According to InStyle, Demi's hair stylist used the Moroccanoil Root Boost spray to add volume and thickness at the root, with this spray promising a 'long lasting' hold. With over 5,000 reviews on Amazon boasting about the brilliance of the boosting power, we're sold on this one.
Providing a long-lasting and strong hold no matter what style you're setting in place, you get none of that hairspray crunch with the flexible and workable hold this Moroccanoil spray leaves behind. Plus, it infuses hair with a healthy shine while also fighting frizz.
Apply to freshly-washed, towel-dried hair before blow-drying to get deliciously voluminous hair. With a long-lasting formula that adds body, texture and provides a soft, flexible hold, not only does this mouse leave hair looking bouncy, it's also enriched with conditioners to leave hair sleek and soft.
Demi's hairstylist Dimitris Giannetos, who created this beautiful tousled waves look, may be a Moroccanoil global celebrity ambassador, but we were still surprised to learn that he used the brand's affordable hair products to get Demi's luxe and impossibly elegant waves.
Speaking to InStyle, he revealed, "I wanted to keep her hair classic old Hollywood, but at the same time, more ethereal and effortless.” To do that, he reached for what has quickly become one of the hair industry’s most-coveted products - the Moroccanoil Dry Texture Spray.
This dry texture spray is a brilliant product to have in your haircare routine if you love an effortlessly undone look. With a long-lasting hold, it keeps curls and waves in place all day long while also adding bounce and volume which elevates, quite literally, and brings in texture, grit, and a sultry undone and tousled finish to any hairstyle.
Not only does it bring texture and a long-lasting hold, the texture spray also adds a healthy shine and softening moisture to the hair thanks to an infusion of Moroccan argan oil. And it's a super versatile product too. Use it like Demi's stylist to bring in carefree, textured volume to a look, or use it before styling an updo to add some foundational grip and volume.
Giannetos isn't the only person to love and regularly use the product, it’s earned nearly 8,000 five-star ratings across the internet, with one shopper writing in their review, "Gives my fine and flat hair amazing texture and volume - You can definitely see the results. [A] Little goes a long way!"
Another added, "My hair has never held a curl - EVER. After a few hours the curls drop and I'm left with straight hair again.After using this during curling my hair, I still have slight waves three days later. I found the curls still dropped, but nowhere near as quickly and I loved how my hair is still wavy days later. Plus, it smells gorgeous!"
And a third simply said, "You need Moroccanoil products in your life and you won’t regret it."
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.
