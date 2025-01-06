'You can know the value of your worth' - Demi Moore's tear-jerking Golden Globes speech addresses decades of 'corroded' confidence

Demi Moore might seem like she has it all, but the star has battled decades of shaken confidence and never feeling like she's enough - her Golden Globes speech addressing her emotions will inspire you.

Demi Moore might seem like a woman who has it all, but the incredible speech she gave at the 2025 Golden Globes following her Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy win for The Substance, proves she suffers confidence issues in the same way many other women do. The film, a stylised but hugely gory horror from French director, Coralie Fargeat, has been praised for addressing the always-relevant concepts of the fear of ageing and impossible beauty standards so prevalent in women's lives, along with female empowerment and questioning why women's existence revolves around the male gaze.

Her powerful words during the speech address the fact she was humbled to receive her first ever big accolade, and was always led to believe she'd never be stood on a podium making an acceptance speech for a major award. Demi describes in detail the moment a producer branded her a "popcorn" actress, and how this one comment continued to eat away at her self-esteem for the ensuing decades of her career - the term refers to the star being successful in bringing audiences to theatres, but the films she'd be drawing them in for would be unsubstantial.

"At the time, I made that mean that this was something I wasn't allowed to have," Demi says, filled with emotion as she points to her award and reflects on how the comment derailed her. "I bought in and I believed that," the actress says of the seed planted in her head that she'd never be acknowledged for her work with awards. "That corroded me over time, to a point I thought a few years ago that maybe this was it, maybe I was complete, maybe I had done what I was supposed to do," she continued.

Demi describes being in a low point in her life when the script for The Substance arrived in her life, describing the film as "utterly bonkers." Bonkers is certainly one way to describe the concept of Demi's character, recently sacked TV presenter Elisabeth, using a mystery serum that forces a younger version of herself to be spawned from her own spine (with her new and 'improved' self portrayed by Margaret Qualley.)

The actress poignantly thanked everyone who'd always believed in her, especially during the difficult times she felt it impossible to believe in herself. She concludes her powerful speech with words that will stay with you for quite some time, addressed to those who "Don't think we're smart enough, or pretty enough, or skinny enough, or successful enough, or basically just not enough."

To rapturous applause, Demi reminds all women who feel that way that a wise woman once told her, "Just know that you'll never be enough. But you can know the value of your worth if you just put down the measuring stick." She exited the podium reminding everyone and herself, that she'll now be "Reminded that I do belong."