Demi Moore's BAFTA makeup was flawless - this little-know product is her secret to less under-eye creasing
Demi's makeup artist used a powerhouse hydrator product to give her under eyes a pre-red carpet refresh
Demi Moore looked stunning at the 2025 BAFTAs and her makeup artist has now revealed how she created the look - and most intriguingly, shared the little-know product she uses to banish under-eye creasing.
The 2025 BAFTAs dazzled and delighted, with celebrities from the year's biggest TV shows and films stepping out in all their finery to give us enough formal wear inspiration to last a lifetime. But it wasn't just the glittering gowns that caught our eye - there were also an array of stunning makeup looks on show and Demi Moore's flawless complexion takes the ticket.
Stepping out on the red carpet, she was bronzed and glowing, with a fresh and hydrated-looking complexion. Her makeup artist Sofia Tilbury - yes, that's Charlotte Tilbury's niece - has now revealed that this was because of some hearty, hydrating skincare and makeup prep. The process included a Charlotte Tilbury product that we don't think gets enough hype - the Charlotte's Hollywood Skin Secrets Immediate Eye Revival Patches.
The Hollywood Skin Secrets eye patches by Charlotte Tilbury aren't spoken about anywhere near as much as the makeup guru's iconic Magic Cream and Hollywood Flawless Filter, but they should be. As Demi's makeup demonstrates beautifully, they're a super hydrating skincare step that brighten, hydrate and smooth delicate under-eyes to make sure that any makeup applied over the top doesn't sink into fine lines and emphasise small wrinkles.
You get 30 pairs of the non-slip and non-drip, cooling hydrogel masks in one £58 pot, with each mask being socked in a luxuriously hydrating blend of antioxidants and soothing ingredients. Simply apply the patches onto clean, dry skin, under the eye and leave on for 10 minutes to moisturise, soothe and reduce the appearance of dark circles, puffiness, fine lines and wrinkles.
With your under-eyes now hydrated, plumped and oh-so smooth, your makeup will glide on effortlessly whether you're wearing one of the best serum foundations for a spring-ready, everyday look or are going for a more full coverage glam with a smokey eyeshadow that's better complimented by the best powder foundations.
While the Charlotte Tilbury eye patches aren't as talked about as her other iconic products, they have received rave reviews from shoppers who have tried them out.
"Depuffs and brightens, they really make a difference after just 10 mins of wear," one reviewer wrote. While another added, "These give a lovely spa-like experience and I enjoy using the eye patches as I really feel that they make a difference to my eyes."
They added, "It’s a pleasant product to use as it has a lovely subtle scent. Each patch also has plenty of serum on top and it can have a very cooling effect."
