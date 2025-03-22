Charlotte Tilbury's genius 'sandwich hack' is the secret behind Demi Moore’s long-lasting makeup

The secret behind Demi Moore's flawless makeup for this year's Oscars was Charlotte Tilbury’s 'sandwich hack' - a simple trick you can copy yourself with products in your makeup bag.

Since Demi stunned at this year's Oscars, we've been delighted by all the behind-the-scenes tidbits her makeup and hair team have shared to help us recreate her timeless look, especially when it comes to their insight on how to get her perfect glossy waves

And now her makeup artist has revealed the Charlotte Tilbury-approved hack she used to get a flawless-looking base that lasted well into the ceremony's after parties . All you need is your best lightweight foundation, a trusty powder and one of the best setting sprays you can get your hands on.

Speaking to Elle, Demi's makeup artist Sofia Tilbury, who is Charlotte Tilbury's niece, revealed that after going in with Charlotte Tilbury’s Hollywood Flawless Filter to give Demi's skin a natural-though-perfected look, she employed the makeup guru's 'sandwich hack' to lock everything in place and give the Flawless Filter unrivalled staying power.

“What you do is apply a thin mist of the spray all over the face, giving it a moment to set into the skin," she explained. "Then you take Charlotte’s Airbrush Flawless Finish and gently press it into the T-zone, eliminating any unwanted oiliness or shine." Finish off by spraying another layer of setting spray over the skin and you're left with a sandwich of powder between the mists that's locked in place and ready to stay all night long.

Sofia added, "This gave Demi’s skin such a beautiful, blurred mesh effect—perfect for being photographed on the red carpet.”

Shop Charlotte Tilbury's Sandwhich Hack Essentials

Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Flawless Filter Was £39, Now £33.15 at Cult Beauty It's no secret that the Hollywood Flawless Filter is one of our favourite beauty products here at woman&home, with the multi-use complexion booster priming, highlighting and bringing light coverage and glow to the skin in one simple step. Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Setting Spray Was £32, Now £27,20 at Cult Beauty This ultra-fine mist is a luxurious finishing touch to your makeup that helps to refresh any dry patches while also locking your foundation in place for up to 16 hours. Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Finish Was £39, Now £33.15 at Cult Beauty Infused with skin-loving ingredients like hyaluronic acid, rose wax and almond oil, this powder mattifies without drying skin out to give you a smooth, flawless complexion that lasts all day long.

When woman&home's Digital Beauty Writer, Sennen Prickett, heard about the clever beauty trick, she jumped to try it out. "Typically, you would apply a setting powder before spritzing a setting spray to lock your makeup in place all day, however this sandwiching trick involves using setting spray first which works to hydrate the skin and melt your makeup together for a seamless finish," she explained.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Sennen added, "By following this with the normal method of applying powder, it will help mattify and absorb oil, which is great for those with particularly oily skin, before finishing with a final mist of setting spray which adds a veil to the skin and take away any powdery cakiness.

"While I wouldn’t necessarily suggest using this trick in your everyday makeup routine, unless you like to opt for a full coverage finish, it is a great way to boost the longevity when you’re wearing makeup for long periods of time or for special events."

It's a trick that Tilbury has adjusted to also work for increasing the staying power of Demi's lipstick, with her revealing, "After we lined Demi’s lip with Charlotte’s Lip Cheat in Pillow Talk Medium, we applied a very thin layer of the Airbrush Flawless Finish [powder]. It’s a great lip hack for anyone looking to create a lip look that will last through dinner, drinks, cheek kisses, you name it.”

When you then apply your setting powder across your entire face, the mist will settle across the lips too and lock everything in place even further. Just make sure you prep your lips and lock in hydration with one of your best lip balms before going in with your lip liner and powder.