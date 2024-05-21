Carole Middleton's high-waisted jeans and baby pink shirt were the dream combination with her subtle summer highlights

Carole Middleton's combination of high-waisted blue jeans and a baby pink shirt perfectly complemented her tonal blonde highlights to make a dreamy outfit for laidback summer days.

The Princess of Wales's mum is the proud owner of plenty of gorgeous dresses, whether that be for an event with the Royal Family or a day out at Wimbledon - but some of our favourite outfits of her's incorporate a pair of her best jeans.

We've seen Carole sport various pieces of timeless denim over the years, from classic skinnies to trending straight leg jeans and flattering high-waisted pairs.

In one particular outfit snapshot, she can be seen creating the ultimate fusion of casual, cool and stylish in a simple baby pink poplin shirt and ultra high-waisted, rich blue jeans.

In the photograph, shared on the Instagram account for Party Pieces, her former party decorations brand, Carole can be seen looking radiant and relaxed in the pretty pink shirt with loose-fitting collared sleeves and a button-down front.

Always one to keep things classic, it's little wonder that Carole's high-waisted jeans in classic blue denim are a key part of her capsule wardrobe. She made sure to keep the accessorising simplistic with the addition of a delicate single charm necklace on a gold chain.

Along with her glowing complexion, it was Carole's shoulder-length brunette bob with subtle blonde highlights that added an extra summery boost to the overall look.

Carole's go-to for summer appears to be expertly-weaved babylights that add depth and lightness to her chestnut colour, with the addition of blonde lifting her natural look.

Hair expert Nicole Petty explained, "Carole's highlights are concentrated around the crown of her head and towards the front of her face, which work beautifully to add warmth and soften her facial features.

"The addition of lighter hues around the crown also creates a lifting effect which adds tonal texture and volume to her hair which may otherwise appear flat."

If you're keen to replicate Carole's highlighted look for summer, Nicole suggests asking your hairdresser for tactically placed balayage or face-brightening money pieces, depending on how much blonde suits you.

"For a lifted look like Carole’s, focus the highlights on the crown of the head and ask your stylist to blend the colour by applying a freehand balayage technique through the mid-lengths to ends for a natural look.

"You can also ask for face-framing 'money pieces' which soften your features and add more direct warmth to the complexion."