Brooke Shields says she ‘always’ buys this inexpensive beauty product for its brightening powers

Among the many beauty products that Brooke Shields uses on a daily basis, she says this one inexpensive product is something she uses every day.

We love taking a look into the lives of celebrities, especially when it comes to their beauty and skincare routines. We're routinely scouring the web for new products to purchase based on celeb recommendations, but more often than not, we see celebs using extremely expensive or unattainable products.

However, we recently just learned that Brooke Shields - who also famously endorsed the ribbons on Christmas trees trend - uses a few extremely affordable products on a daily basis, and there was one that particularly shocked us.

In a recent interview with TODAY, the actress revealed nearly her whole beauty routine, explaining which products she uses, and what purposes they serve in her day to day life. Although, of course, there were a plethora of high end products in there (such as some True Botanicals creams), she also revealed the one surprising product that she uses for its powerful brightening effects.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Brooke Shields' favourite inexpensive beauty product

On a daily basis, Brooke Shields says she uses the Lumify Eye Drops to whiten and brighten her eyes. "My eyes are always bloodshot, with or without sleep," Brooke said, further explaining that these drops brighten her eyes "in seconds."

Although Lumify eye drops are unavailable in the UK, there are plenty of UK-based brands that will help you achieve that same bright eyes look that Brooke achieves so easily - and you can find them all on Amazon.

Shop Eye Drops

TLOPA Ultra Eye Therapy Drops Visit Site RRP: £12.99 | For brightening and lubricating eyes, these drops are the perfect option and come in small tubes that are easy to take on the go. Systane Ultra High Performance Lubricant Eye Drops Visit Site RRP: £36.99 | A doctor recommended brand for eye relief, these eye drops from Systane are another great option. Refresh Plus Lubricant Eye Drops Visit Site RRP: £22.03 | These effective eyedrops will whiten and brighten eyes and provide instant relief.

Although eye drops may seem like a sort of mundane product, they really do make a difference in brightening your eyes. Plus, if you're known to indulge or drink more than usual around the holidays, these could save you from bloodshot hangover eyes.

Brooke also revealed in the interview that she adores another one of ours and Meghan Markle's favourite eyelash serums, the Grande Lash serum - a celeb favourite that promises longer eyelashes within a few weeks.

"I actually only use GrandeLashMD, the growth serum ... I'm starting to see some positive results. I just have to fill them in now, because the gray is starting to come and they're thinning," Brooke said of her iconic eyelashes.