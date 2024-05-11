The retro hair trick Billie Piper swears by for a voluminous and face-framing finish
While middle and side-swept partings have been the go-to in 2024, Billie Piper is making a case for this retro technique...
Billie Piper just revisited a certain retro parting trick, achieving both a statement style and boosted volume simultaneously - and it's definitely worth a try...
The 2024 hair trends have ushered in several parting variations, from the glamorous side-swept hair look - beloved on the red carpet - to classic middle partings paired with ultra-sleek strands but Billie Piper may have just entered another option into contention. Stepping out for the Vogue x Netflix BAFTA Television Awards Celebration on May 9th, the star elevated her radiant copper hair with a zig-zag parting, which not only afforded volume but framed her face perfectly.
So, if you're finding side or middle partings rather uninspiring, here's why you might want to consider adding Piper's parting to your wheelhouse - especially if you're planning to wear your hair in bouncy curls anytime soon...
Why we're loving Billie Piper's parting for instant impact
As mentioned, Billie Piper attended the Vogue x Netflix BAFTA celebration on May 09, 2024, in London and paired a vintage-inspired, corset dress with a copper 'lob' hairstyle. Piper opted for defined and glossy curls, but while the colour was stunning enough to snare our attention, it was her parting that stole the show.
Keeping with the retro theme of her dress, Piper parted the front sections of her hair into a zig-zig style, which created a lifted look at the roots, accentuated by the slightly darker regrowth there.
This style of parting not only offers boosted volume - by allowing you to apply texture and root-lifting products throughout your hair and to tease the roots of each section, before disguising them with the cross-over - but also a statement look with minimal fuss.
The simple cross-cross look at the front of her hair made it so the pieces framed her face perfectly and helped to accentuate her curls and coppery hair colour. And what's more, it's easy to recreate.
How to recreate Billie Piper's parting
RRP: £11.50
A comb, like this one, is ideal for helping to section out your parting, for a precise finish.
RRP: £26.50
Offering lightweight and flexible hold, this hairspray is perfect for locking in your style, without leaving your hair crunchy.
For this zig-zig moment, a tail comb is key for helping to precisely section out your. Simply draw the diagonal lines with the pointed end of your comb, gently parting your strands and positioning them where you want them to go - you may need to dampen your hair for this step, so the strands stay or part it while wet and blowdry - to fix any stubborn hair into position.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
You'll also need a good-quality hairspray and texture-booster, for hold and to add bounce. If you're also planning to add curls, we'd recommend investing in one of the best curling irons and using it once you've already secured your parting.
Naomi is a Digital Beauty Writer from woman&home, where she covers everything from skincare to fragrance but specialises, particularly, in makeup and nail trends. Through her work, Naomi gets to share her trend expertise and share her own shopping recommendations and product reviews. Previously, she worked as a Lifestyle News Writer for My Imperfect Life magazine, where she used her savvy for TikTok to bring readers the latest beauty buzzwords, fashion movements and must-have products.
Before that, Naomi split her time between both GoodTo and My Imperfect Life, whilst training for her Gold Standard diploma in Journalism with the NCTJ, for which she earned a Distinction. Interestingly though, Naomi actually has a background in design, having studied illustration at Plymouth University but leapt into the media world in 2020, after always having a passion for writing. Now, when she isn’t reporting on the best perfumes and latest beauty releases, you can find her drinking copious cups of coffee, drawing and probably online shopping...
-
-
How to make a garden look expensive on a budget: 9 easy ideas to try
From adding ambient lighting to trying topiary, these expert-approved tips will add a luxe touch to your garden – and at minimal costs
By Tamara Kelly Published
-
The 'most comfortable garden chair I've ever had the pleasure to sit in' is £80 off today
This comfortable, stylish garden furniture comes highly recommended
By Kerrie Hughes Published