Angela Rippon's chic smokey eye adds flattering but subtle drama to any evening outfit

Whilst many stray away from a smokey eye look in fear of it looking too overpowering, Angela Rippon just proved that a chic take on the sultry look can add a subtle element of drama to any occasion-ready outfit...

With an array of shades to choose from, eyeshadow is a great way to elevate any outfit and makeup look. Whether you stick to your trusted neutral shades, always reach for one of the best cream eyeshadows for ease of application (or perhaps you avoid eyeshadow at all costs), opting for a bold hue eyeshadow can feel daunting - just as much as a bright red long-lasting lipstick.

But, good news, Angela Rippon just wore a subtly chic version of a classic smokey eye. So, of course, we're immediately taking tips on how to wear the look for our upcoming events...

Why we're loving Angela Rippon's chic yet subtle smoky eye

Attending the press night performance of "Hello, Dolly!" at The London Palladium on Thursday, 18th July 2024, Angela Rippon stepped out onto the red carpet wearing a sleek white suit, paired with a black lace-trimmed camisole and matching pointed-toe pumps.

Whilst the former newsreader looked standout in her tailored ensemble, it was in fact her eyeshadow look of choice that grabbed our attention...

(Image credit: Getty Images / John Phillips / Stringer)

Rippon continued the monochrome route with her makeup by opting for an evening-appropriate smokey eye look, that positively contrasted her bouncy silver locks, complete with softly chiselled cheekbones and a rosy pink pout. This chic take on the daring look provided us with the ultimate inspiration for how to elevate any evening outfit.

Investing in the right hue eyeshadow is the key to achieving this look. Whether you opt for a single shadow or a quad of shades, this sultry eye look is easy to recreate in just a few simple steps...

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Recreate Angela's subtle smokey eye

MAC Small Eye Shadow in shade 'Greystone' View at Look Fantastic RRP: £20 When you think of a smokey eye, your mind immediately goes to a classic grey shade, like this one from MAC. This blendable matte shadow can be built up to achieve the pigment level you're after, whether you're using it to add dimension to the corners of your eye or sweeping it completely over the lid for a more dramatic evening look. Charlotte Tilbury The Sophisticate Luxury Eye Palette View at Space NK RRP: £46 If you're wanting a slightly subtle take on a classic smokey eye, opt for warmer-toned brown eyeshadows. This Charlotte Tilbury eyeshadow palette offers everything you need to complete the eye look in one quad. Not only boasting darker hues, this compact also features two lighter shades to help soften and highlight the smokey eye look. Plus, it comes with a mirror, which make it easy for touch-ups whilst on the go. Eye2Eye Cream Eyeshadow in shade 'Chalice' View at Trinny London RRP: £18 I always reach for a cream eyeshadow whenever I'm in a rush, or just for ease of application. Use your fingertip to swipe this creamy formula onto your eyelid and your eyeshadow look is practically done. This Trinny London option in shade 'Chalice' is a slightly softer violet-toned heather shade with a subtle shimmer throughout - perfect for those wanting to opt for a more subtle version of the look.

When it comes to the applying the eyeshadow, although its bold shade can feel fairly daunting, it's important to remember that this shadow requires the same application as any other eyeshadow shade. Use a flat eyeshadow brush to apply onto your eyelid, or alternatively, use use your fingertip if you're looking for more pigment. Once applied, use a fluffy brush, such as the e.l.f. Fluffy Eye Blender Brush, in circular motions to soften any harsh edges.

For a more dramatic eyeshadow look, such as this one, it would be wise to invest in one of the best eyeshadow primers to ensure it remains in place all day (or night) long - we'd recommend the Urban Decay Eye Shadow Primer.