The blusher responsible for Amal Clooney's unbelievably radiant cheeks is an iconic product we keep in our handbags
Amal's makeup always looks impeccable - and she regularly relies on a gorgeous blush and glow combination
The blusher and highlighter hybrid responsible for creating the most gorgeous glow on Amal Clooney's cheeks when she stepped out in Venice this month is one that deserves a place in anyone's makeup stash.
Amal's incredibly radiant complexion never fails to blow us away whenever she is snapped on a red carpet - and her recent appearance in Italy was no exception. Stepping out with husband, George, at the Venice International Film Festival, Amal's skin boasted the most astonishingly beautiful glow, with her cheeks flushed with the most perfect golden pink hue.
And it turns out the secret to her lit-from-within glow on at the event was none other than one of our favourite liquid blushes - that works hard as a highlighter, too.
Shop Amal's Glowy Blush
Amal's Exact Shade
The Charlotte Tilbury blush and highlighter all-in-one responsible for Amal Clooney's utterly gorgeous glowing cheeks is a makeup bag must if you adore a wash of colour and radiance.
If a shimmering touch of gold is what you love for your complexion when you go glam, the Light Wand in Goldgasm is the perfect pick.
A-lister makeup artist, Dimitris Giannetos, took to Instagram to share all the details of the full glam look he created on Amal, confirming that the full face of makeup was down to Charlotte Tilbury products - from the lightweight foundation to the plumping lip liner.
And revealing the blush info we were dying to know, Dimitris shared that it was the Charlotte Tilbury Glowgasm Beauty Light Wand in Pinkgasm giving Amal's cheekbones that perfect pop of light and colour.
The Glowgasm Beauty Light Wand is an iconic Charlotte Tilbury product that is loved by both makeup fanatics all over the world, beauty experts and celebs. And it's an instant glow-boosting beauty treat that almost every member of the woman&home team has in their makeup bag.
The best-selling blush is an all-in-one tube of radiance and colour that is ideal for popping into your handbag and using when your cheeks need an instant glow.
The creamy formula of the Beauty Light Wand is so easy to blend seamlessly into the skin, bathing the complexion in pearlescent pink, if the Pinkgasm shade is the one you go for. There's plenty of others to chose from though, including pure golden tones and an even richer red in the form of Sunset.
