A new Boots beauty box packed with Elemis for a total bargain price is available NOW

Boots has teamed up with Elemis to release an epic new beauty box with a money-saving price tag.

In fab news for Elemis fans, Boots has launched a brand new beauty box packed with goodies by the beloved skincare brand.

Beauty boxes are a great way to try out a range of products without making a tonne of purchases, which is why it's no surprise that makeup and skincare fanatics made the Charlotte Tilbury mystery beauty box a quick sellout and why the Boots Summer Glow beauty box had attracted plenty of attention.

Now, an Elemis box of beauty treats has arrived, available exclusively on the Boots website.

Boots x Elemis Premium Beauty Box, £45 with Boots Advantage Card | Boots.com The Boots Elemis Premium Beauty Box features five best-selling Elemis products, with one being a full-sized bottle worth £26 on its own. Ideal for welcoming some incredible new skincare finds into your collection - and priced at just £45 with your Boots Advantage Card.

Priced at £45 (when you use your Boots Advantage Card) with a generous £95 worth of skincare favourites inside, the Boots x Elemis Premium Beauty Box allows you to dabble in some of the best-selling Elemis releases, from toner and cleansing balm to moisturiser.

Within the Elemis bundle is a full size spray bottle of the Balancing Lavender Toner, with travel-sized versions of the Pro-Collagen Marine Cream, Pro-Collagen Rose Cleansing Balm, Pro-Collagen Marine Moisture Essence and the Superfood Glow Priming Moisturiser.

(Image credit: Boots)

Boots X Elizabeth Arden Premium Beauty Box, £48 | Boots.com Inside the Boots Elizabeth Arden Beauty Box you'll find the Eight Hour Cream Skin Protectant, Retinol Ceramide Line Erasing Night Serum Capsules, Hyaluronic Acid Ceramide Hydra-Plumping Serum Capsules, Advanced Ceramide Lift and Firm Day Cream with SPF 30 and Advanced Ceramide Lift and Firm Night Cream.

The mix of anti-ageing, nourishing, moisturising and cleansing products, the Elemis box offers a range of essentials to target an array of skin needs - perfect for revamping your skincare stash for summer along with most of the products being the ideal size for packing in your hand luggage on a plane.

If Elizabeth Arden is your skincare brand of choice, you're also in luck! Boots is also offering an unmissable deal on a Boots X Elizabeth Arden Premium Beauty Box.

For £48, get a bundle worth over £116, including the iconic Eight Hour Cream and a full-sized Advanced Ceramide Lift and Firm Night Cream.