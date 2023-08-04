Boots launches £55 summer beauty box worth over £200 - with Clarins, Laura Mercier, Elemis and more

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Attention summer beauty fans! Boots has launched a glowtastic summer beauty box jam packed with big name brands for just £55.

While the UK summer may not be living up to our expectations weather-wise, summer beauty can still take a front seat in our routines - especially if you're jetting off to a warmer climate to escape the grey skies and damp days.

And if having radiant skin, luscious hair and an incredible scent with the help of luxury brands are among your goals for summer (even in the drizzle), the Boots Summer Glow Box is the bargain purchase that's worth investing in.

Boots Summer Glow Beauty Box, £55 worth £205 | Boots.com In an online exclusive, treat your beauty stash to an epic summer revamp with this premium Boots beauty box. From Drunk Elephant and Sol De Janeiro to Clarins, Elemis and Fenty Skin, the bundle is the ultimate summer treat whether your passport is being dug out or not.

(Image credit: Boots)

Inside the gorgeous beach golden hour themed box you'll find 16 sought-after summer essentials, including six full-sized products with everything from one of the most viral body moisturisers of the moment to the likes of high end primers, face masks, exfoliators and nourishing serum.

Despite the £55 price tag, the contents of the beauty bundle is worth a whopping £205, making a major money saver if you're after some new premium favourites to add to your vanity table - and it's available to buy from today, exclusively from the Boots website.

(Image credit: Boots)

What's inside the Boots Summer Glow Box?

Inside the Boots Summer Glow Box you'll find 16 products including six full-sized beauty treats.