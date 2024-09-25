Meet our expert judging panel for the 2024 woman&home beauty awards

The woman&home Beauty Awards are back with a bang! We've enlisted 38 industry experts to help curate the ultimate list of 100 best beauty buys.

Together with the woman&home beauty team, our esteemed panel of facialists, dermatologists, make-up artists and hair stylists have selected the 100 best beauty buys of the year, be that the best foundation for every skin type, the latest perfumes to lift your mood or must-try serums to slot into your skincare routine.

From the thousands of products submitted, we finally selected 100 products to be woman&home Beauty Awards winners. These awards wouldn't be possible without the effort and expertise of our 38 judges, so let us tell you a little more about them and the impressive work they do.

Meet our judges for the 2024 woman&home beauty awards

Nic Chapman Social Links Navigation Make-up artist and content creator Nic is a makeup artist with over 26 years of experience. She co-authored the best-selling book FACE, executive-produced BBC Worldwide's documentary 'Hollywood Icons' and was the creative behind makeup brush brand Real Techniques. ‍

Nicola Russell Social Links Navigation Master facialist Nicola Russell is an award-winning facialist and international consultant, with over 20 years' experience in the industry. Nicola is also the founder and creator of The Skin Geek, a range of skincare products and at-home gadgets.

Ruby Hammer MBE Social Links Navigation Global make-up artist A global make-up artist, brand founder and beauty expert, Ruby has used her 30 years' experience within the beauty industry, working across editorial, commercial shoots, haute couture catwalks and TV to teach people to embrace and enhance their natural, unique beauty.

Valerie Maine Social Links Navigation Founder, Live True London Valerie Maine is the founder of Live True London, award-winning salons specialising in cuts, lived-in colour, balayage and extensions. She has also recently launched Ful, a high-performing haircare line.

Dr. Sophie Shotter Social Links Navigation Aesthetic doctor Dr. Sophie has built a strong reputation as an expert aesthetic doctor. She is fully trained in a broad portfolio of treatments, including Silhouette Soft, PDO Thread Lifting, CoolSculpting, Aqualyx, Thermavein, BHRT, Cellenis PRP, Mesotherapy, Cryotherapy, Venus Legacy and Venus Viva and Microsclerotherapy.

Sam Burnett Social Links Navigation Session stylist and creative director of Hare & Bone Sam is an award-winning hairstylist whose innovative designs have inspired international campaigns and brands globally. At just 23 years old, Sam won the prestigious Newcomer of the Year award at the British Hairdressing Awards. Since 2010, Sam has also worked as a freelance session stylist, with his editorial work featuring in publications that include ES Magazine, Elle, In Style and Wonderland.

Sam Chapman Social Links Navigation Award-winning beauty expert and make-up artist Sam is an award-winning beauty expert, make-up artist and global creator. She is one of the original influencers, having launched the Pixiwoo channel on Youtube in 2008. Earlier this year, she launched a make-up collection in collaboration with Beauty Pie.

Samantha Cusick Social Links Navigation Salon owner and hairdresser Samantha has been entrusted with the task of colouring and styling some of the UK's most influential women. When you combine her talent for creating incredible styles that people can wear every day with her drive to make people look and feel great, it's no wonder that Samantha has secured her place as one of the most successful hairdressers of this generation.

Sarah Chapman Social Links Navigation Facialist and brand founder With a global reputation as London’s most sought-after facialist, Sarah Chapman understands how to get great skin. Her 20 years of experience, advanced training in cosmetic science and distinctive hands-on massage is what sets her apart in the industry.

Sally Brooks Social Links Navigation Salon owner Beginning her career at Trevor Sorbie, Sally opened her own salon, Brooks and Brooks, in 2003. Sally has won British Hairdresser of the Year a record three times, and her team leads the way for the number of industry recognitions with an incredible 35 industry awards.

Alice Hart-Davis Social Links Navigation Founder of the Tweakments Guide Alice Hart-Davis is an award-winning beauty journalist and author. She has reported on non-surgical cosmetic procedures - ‘tweakments’ - and skincare for 25 years and has tried countless procedures and products in order to review them.

Dr Angela Tewari Social Links Navigation Consultant dermatologist Dr Tewari is a consultant dermatologist with a reputation for providing safe, high quality care for her patients. Her specialist areas include inflammatory dermatology (acne, rosacea, eczema, psoriasis), hair loss, skin cancer, benign mole work and skin pigmentation.

Ben Cooke Social Links Navigation Session stylist Ben Cooke is a highly sought-after hair stylist based in London, renowned for his creative flair. Ben has amassed an impressive client list, including Carey Mulligan, Kristen Wiig, Olivia Rodrigo, Ruth Wilson, Saoirse Ronan, and Olga Kurylenko. His reputation and personable nature have enabled him to work with a diverse range of loyal editorial and commercial clients.

Bryony Blake Social Links Navigation Make-up artist and content creator Bryony has worked as a make-up artist on shows such as The X-Factor, Britain’s Got Talent, Strictly Come Dancing and The Voice. Since 2015, Bryony has been one of the Beauty Experts on ITV’s This Morning, which includes live demonstrations, masterclasses and makeovers.

Caroline Barnes Social Links Navigation Make-up artist Caroline is one of the most revered international make-up artists in the beauty world, with over 20 years of experience in make-up and skincare. She has worked with many A-list clients, including Gillian Anderson, Cheryl Cole and Kylie Minogue.

Dr Catherine Fairris Social Links Navigation Aesthetic dermatologist Dr Fairris is a member of the Royal college of Physicians as well as a board member of the British College of Aesthetic Medicine. She has extensive experience in the use of injectable products and is the current President of the British College of Aesthetic Medicine, an organisation for Doctors and Dentists practising Aesthetic medicine.

Charlotte Connoley Social Links Navigation Leading facialist Charlotte Connoley is a renowned skincare expert and professional facialist, with over 15 years' experience. She has worked on set creating campaigns for Gucci, Tom Ford and Rimmel.

Chelseé Lewis Social Links Navigation Facialist and beauty expert With over 25 years' experience in the beauty industry, and named as one of Tatler’s best London facialists, Chelseé Lewis is the go-to skin connoisseur offering the very finest in facials and skin therapies. She has blessed the skin of beauty editors, A-list celebrities and royalty.

Darren Fowler Social Links Navigation Global artist and hair health expert at Fowler35 London A Global Ambassador for Kérastase, Shu Uemura and L’Oréal Professional Style and Colour, Darren is a standout voice in British hairdressing. Over the last 25 years, Darren has been a regular contributor to editorial and advertising campaigns, shaping show-stopping looks for celebrity clients in the world of film and TV.

Michaella Bolder Social Links Navigation Facialist and skincare expert Michaella is an industry leading facialist, known for her signature massage technique ‘The Bolder Method’. Michaella is also a tanning veteran and the go-to bronzing expert for awards ceremonies. Michaella's signature style is sought after by celebrities, including Dame Helen Mirren and Olivia Munn.

Emma Coleman Social Links Navigation Dermatology nurse practitioner Emma is a Dermatology Nurse Practitioner with over 20 years' experience. After working within the NHS, Emma opened her first clinic in 2015, with the aim of taking a holistic approach to skin. She is proficient in all aspects of cosmetic injectables, laser and IPL skin therapies, as well as holding a Diploma in Clinical Dermatology.

Eva Proudman FIT IAT Social Links Navigation Consultant trichologist Eva Proudman has been working for over 20 years as a leading expert in hair and scalp health, becoming one of the UK’s most recognised and respected Consultant Trichologists. Eva supports, diagnoses and treats clients across her network of clinics for all types of conditions, including male and female hair loss.

Dr Leah Totton Social Links Navigation Medical and cosmetic doctor Dr Leah Totton is a medical doctor and an award-winning cosmetic doctor with 11 years' experience and a post-graduate diploma in dermatology. Dr Leah Totton was the winner of The Apprentice 2013 and founded Dr Leah Clinics in 2014 with business partner Lord Alan Sugar. Dr Leah Clinics has won ‘Best Cosmetic Clinic London’ for two consecutive years.

James Butterfield Social Links Navigation Make-up artist James is a sought-after London-based make-up artist and hair stylist, who has worked on shoots for Vogue and Marie Claire to name a few, as well as campaigns for brands like L'Oreal, Max Factor and Nails Inc.

Jennie Roberts Social Links Navigation Celebrity session hairstylist and afro hair educator Jennie has over 30 years of industry experience and now works internationally with some of the biggest names in film and music. Jennie is regularly requested by A-listers to work across press tours, junkets and red-carpet events. Her list of clients includes Gugu Mcbatha-Raw, Thandie Newton and Michael Caine.

Jennifer Hirsch Social Links Navigation Beauty Botanist Jennifer is a freelance botanist, working with beauty and lifestyle brands to utilise the power of botanicals. She spent more than three years studying and working at the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew, and has since spent five years as an In-house Botanist for natural skincare brand Liz Earle Beauty Co.

Jo Clayton Social Links Navigation Make-up artist and hair stylist Jo has worked as a hair and makeup artist for 15 + years and clients include Wella, ghd, Tom Ford, Warehouse, Child’s Farm, Laura Ashley, Marks and Spencer, Tom Ford, Nike, Reebok and Speedo. With her wealth of experience, she understands how to translate the needs of brands to a very high standard, applying her craft with efficiency and passion.

Joy Adenuga Social Links Navigation Celebrity make-up artist and beauty expert Joy is a multi-award-winning make-up artist and male groomer, with over a decade of experience as an industry expert. She has hosted teaching events with Sephora, Haus Labs, Tom Ford and Bobbi Brown.

Katie Pettigrew Social Links Navigation Make-up artist and hair stylist A freelance hair & makeup artist working in the fashion and beauty industry, Katie does it all. With a career spanning over 29 years, she's had the luxury of travelling all over the world on shoots. She's worked with catalogues such as Littlewoods and Very, and advertising campaigns with Virgin Atlantic.

Fiona Brackenbury Social Links Navigation Skincare expert With a career spanning 30 years in the Skincare and Spa industry, Fiona Brackenbury is a true expert in her field. She has launched numerous products and services in the UK – working alongside sales and marketing teams to facilitate successful sell-in and sell-out to global audiences.

Dr. Elizabeth Hawkes Social Links Navigation Consultant oculoplastic surgeon Dr. Hawkes is an award-winning Consultant Oculoplastic Surgeon, Ophthalmologist and Aesthetic Doctor based in London. She specialises in cosmetic eyelid surgery, including upper and lower eyelid blepharoplasty.

Sarah Cooper-White Social Links Navigation Beauty Director Group Beauty Director Sarah Cooper-White has almost 20 years' of experience as a beauty journalist. She has written for many well-known national magazines, newspapers and brands including woman&home, Woman, Woman's Own, Woman's Weekly, Boots, Tesco, ELLE, InStyle, The Mirror, The Sun, Prima and Top Sante.

Rhiannon Derbyshire Social Links Navigation Senior Beauty Editor Rhiannon Derbyshire is the Senior Beauty Editor for woman&home and other publications. She started interning for magazines while working alongside her Fashion Journalism degree. Since then during her 10-year career, she's written about beauty, fashion, interiors, and health, but beauty remains her favourite topic.

Stephanie Maylor Social Links Navigation Beauty Editor Stephanie Maylor is a Beauty Editor working across five national magazine titles, with more than 15 years' experience in the industry. She has written for many brands, including woman&home, Grazia, Now, More!, Fabulous, NW, Woman, Woman's Own, Woman's Weekly, Essentials, Best, Chat, and OK! online.

Jess Beech Social Links Navigation Beauty Editor Jess Beech is an experienced fashion and beauty editor, with more than eight years' experience in the publishing industry. She has written for woman&home, GoodtoKnow, Now, Woman, Woman’s Weekly, Woman’s Own and Chat, and has interviewed experts including Jo Malone and Trinny Woodall.

Annie Milroy Social Links Navigation Beauty Writer Annie Milroy is the Beauty Writer for woman&home and other publications. She spent three years studying Journalism and English Language at the University of Portsmouth and in 2017 started interning in the fashion and beauty cupboard of Heat and Closer magazines Seven years later she’s refined her career to just beauty.

Aleesha Badkar Social Links Navigation Acting Digital Beauty Editor Aleesha is Acting Digital Beauty Editor at woman&home, where she gets to share her expertise in all the best techniques, sharpest tools and newest products – with a particular savvy in skincare and fragrance. She earned an MA in Magazine Journalism from City, University of London in 2017 and has since worked with a number of brands including, Women's Health, Stylist and Goodto.

Naomi Jamieson Digital Beauty Writer Naomi is a Beauty Writer for woman&home, where she covers everything from skincare to fragrance but specialises in makeup and nail trends, sharing her expertise on the latest beauty buys and must-have manicure styles. As well as showcasing her beauty expertise, she also reviews products and shares personal shopping recommendations.

Sennen Prickett Digital Beauty Writer Sennen is Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home, where she shares the latest beauty buys and trending products. Previously, Sennen worked as a Junior Digital Editor at FROW Magazine, where she wrote about the latest fashion and beauty news, trends and viral must-have products to shop. She has since worked with numerous brands including Who What Wear UK, HuffPost UK and Harvey Nichols.