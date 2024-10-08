I love Armani Luminous Silk foundation, but this £8 buy is my affordable backup

While I adore premium foundations, this budget-friendly formula rarely leaves my beauty bag

A close-up of the L&#039;Oreal Paris True Match Liquid Foundation, Skincare Infused with Hyaluronic Acid/ in a pink watercolour paint-style template
(Image credit: L'Oreal Paris)
Naomi Jamieson
By
published
in Features

While Armani's iconic Luminous Silk is my forever favourite foundation, it's always a wise idea to have a cheaper alternative waiting in the wings - in case of running low on said go-to formula and funds. And my beauty backup is currently under £8...

When it comes to the best foundations, finding your perfect shade match and finish is akin to finding your signature scent. Once secured, that formula will likely take up permanent residence in your makeup bag until you find another hit amongst the best lightweight foundations and so on - but, it never hurts to have a few other vetted options in your collection.

My number one is Armani's Luminous Silk foundation, however with its £46 price tag (and scarce discounts) it's a gloomy day indeed when my bottle runs out. Thankfully though, I do have a trusty backup - one I used for years before treating myself to Armani. It just so happens to be one of L'Oreal's best-sellers and has 34% off in this year's Amazon Prime Day beauty deals...

L'Oreal Paris True Match Liquid Foundation: was £10.99
Get 34% off now

L'Oreal Paris True Match Liquid Foundation: was £10.99 now £7.29 (save £3.70) | Amazon

Infused with hyaluronic acid, this non-comedogenic foundation is available in 40 shades and promises a natural, glowy coverage that blurs your pores and blemishes whilst still looking like skin and feeling lightweight. Right now, it's 34% off in the Prime Day deals, making this trusty foundation under £8!

View Deal
Armani Luminous Silk Foundation: was £46
Get 25% off now

Armani Luminous Silk Foundation: was £46 now £34.50 (save £11.50) | Look Fantastic

While it's still the pricier option, I've also managed to find a little saving on Armani's iconic foundation - a 25% saving, to be exact. This formula offers buildable, medium coverage and glides on like a dream, blurring your skin for a flawless and oh-so-radiant finish. Like L'Oreal's foundation, it's also available in 40 shades.

View Deal

Why L'Oreal Paris True Match Liquid Foundation is my budget backup

As someone who prefers to keep her makeup fairly natural-looking and has skin that errs on the dryer side, I tend to gravitate towards foundations that offer a glowy finish but still cover and blur. Armani's Luminous Silk delivers exactly that, with a buildable, medium-coverage that just melts into the skin, smoothing over any blemishes whilst still allowing my natural complexion to peek through.

Alas though, it is a premium buy and not one I can always justify, especially around the festive period. But I do have a trick up my sleeve and it goes by the name of L'Oreal Paris True Match Liquid Foundation.

L'Oreal Paris True Match Liquid Foundation, Skincare Infused with Hyaluronic Acid
L'Oreal Paris True Match Liquid Foundation

RRP: £10.99 | Touted as one of the best drugstore foundations, L'Oreal's True Match foundation is available in 40 shades and features a hydrating blend of hyaluronic acid, glycerin and aloe vera extract to deliver natural-looking, lightweight coverage.

Formulated with hyaluronic acid and glycerin, this foundation offers a creamy, lightweight coverage that is buildable and long-wearing. It's also glowy (as all my favourite beauty products are), and smooths over your skin, leaving a natural but even finish. Like Luminous Silk, it's available in 40 shades and retails for just £10.99, though right now, you can snap it up for 34% off in the Prime Day sales.

Along with the hydrating benefits of hyaluronic acid, this foundation also includes SPF17 but as with any foundation with SPF, you should also wear one of the best facial sunscreens underneath.

A close-up of the L'Oreal Paris True Match Foundation alongside the Armani Luminous Silk Foundation, on top of a blue and white blanket

Naomi's bottles of L'Oreal Paris True Match Foundation and Armani Luminous Silk Foundation

(Image credit: Future)

As mentioned, I have quite dry skin (especially around my eyes and nose) but find that this foundation glides on well and doesn't cling or accentuate these areas - especially when paired with primers and glow-boosters like Charlotte Tilbury's Hollywood Flawless Filter. Speaking of pairing well, it - like my favourite Armani number - plays beautifully with cream blushes and highlighters, with no pilling in sight. I apply it with both my fingers and a beauty blender and find that it wears well throughout the day.

Before discovering Luminous Silk, I used this foundation every day. My mum is also a fan and I've found that it never hurts to snag a fresh bottle when it's on sale to keep in my stash, either for emergencies or travel.

Naomi Jamieson
Naomi Jamieson
Digital Beauty Writer

Naomi is a Digital Beauty Writer from woman&home, where she covers everything from skincare to fragrance but specialises, particularly, in makeup and nail trends. Through her work, Naomi gets to share her trend expertise and share her own shopping recommendations and product reviews. Previously, she worked as a Lifestyle News Writer for My Imperfect Life magazine, where she used her savvy for TikTok to bring readers the latest beauty buzzwords, fashion movements and must-have products. 

Before that, Naomi split her time between both GoodTo and My Imperfect Life, whilst training for her Gold Standard diploma in Journalism with the NCTJ, for which she earned a Distinction. Interestingly though, Naomi actually has a background in design, having studied illustration at Plymouth University but leapt into the media world in 2020, after always having a passion for writing. Now, when she isn’t reporting on the best perfumes and latest beauty releases, you can find her drinking copious cups of coffee, drawing and probably online shopping...

