This 'sweet' nail colour is making a comeback for February - here's how to make it chic

Baby pink nails can get a bad rap, but with the right styling, shade and shape you can achieve a classy and elevated manicure - as these eight looks attest...

While pastel pink nails are still a classic and popular pick, milkier iterations continue to climb the 2025 nail trends, making the former feel a tad dated and perhaps too youthful. This is likely due to it being a go-to colour throughout our adolescence and the fact this particular shade goes by the name of candy, petal and baby pink. None of which exactly scream elegance or maturity.

That said, with short nails and several chic and simple designs being in high demand this year, pink has some potential yet. Plus, whichever side you land in the Valentine's Day nails debate, a soft and subtle pink manicure is the perfect pick for February - and right on through into spring. So, if you're keen to give this nail colour a second chance, here are eight stylish and modern ways to wear it, no matter your nail length.

8 simple and sophisticated pastel pink nail designs we love

In our opinion, pastel colours can easily tread into ice-creamy territory compared to the luxe neutral nails we've been seeing so much of lately, along with soft sheer nail polishes, which can run the risk of looking a bit dated and tacky.

Thankfully, when it comes to pale pink, we've found several ways to elevate the hue - so much so, that it might start to rival your signature milky and beige nails.

Our pastel pink nail picks

Before we walk you through our favourite pale pink nails, for those who prefer to do their nails at home, we've rounded up a few shades and nailcare essentials to consider investing in.

essie Original Nail Polish in Shade 13 Mademoiselle View at Amazon RRP: £8.99 Regarded as one of the most iconic essie nail polishes, Mademoiselle is the perfect cool-toned pastel pink. It's sheer but buildable and offers a very clean, almost 'soapy' look, which is proving to be very popular right now. For an even more affordable option, Barry M's Pink Candy Floss polish (at Amazon) affords a similar look. Nailberry L'Oxygéné Oxygenated Nail Lacquer in Shade Rose Blossom View at SpaceNK RRP: £16 Promoting a healthier manicure with its oxygenated formula (which allows moisture to still penetrate through to your natural nails) whilst offering the perfect wash of pastel pink over nails, Nailberry's Rose Blossom polish is a must-have. essie Gel Couture Gel-Like Nail Polish-Gel Top Coat View at Look Fantastic RRP: £10.99 The easiest way to elevate any nail look is with a glossy top coat and this one from essie delivers a gel-like shine - and wards off chipping.

1. Pastel pink squoval nails

A post shared by Megan Rose (@gel.bymegan) A photo posted by on

If you're looking to brighten things up by adding a pop of candy-pink colour, we recommend pairing the cutesy hue with a short and subtle shape - like squoval nails. The soft, rounded edges offset the more vibrant shade, making it more wearable.

2. Baby pink French tips

A post shared by Mateja Novakovic (@matejanova) A photo posted by on

French tip nails are the easiest way to hop on a nail colour trend without fully committing to it. If you prefer a more minimalistic manicure, this design will allow you to wear a subtle base coat whilst still having a hint of that popular pastel hue at the edges.

3. Short and sheer pink nails

A post shared by Saskia Fenwick (@saskiafenwick) A photo posted by on

To give this look a modern and elegant twist, opt for more of a sheer pink over a baby or candy hue and pair it with short nails. Together, they make for a very clean and versatile manicure that you can wear all year around - no matter the season or occasion.

4. Square pink nails

A post shared by Fliss Alton (@gelsbyfliss) A photo posted by on

Square nails (and particularly short square nails) can always be relied upon to add an element of maturity and sophistication. The sharp, angular shape contrasts the soft pink shade perfectly, for a modern and interesting look.

5. Pink jelly nails

A post shared by Harriet Westmoreland (@harrietwestmoreland) A photo posted by on

If you love this sort of pink but want to put a chic and modern spin on it, jelly nails are the way to go. This sort of manicure gives almost a your-nails-but-better look, as your natural nail beds peek through - plus the glossy effect is so luxe. To easily recreate this sheer, tinted look at home, we recommend Manucurist's Active Glow in Blueberry, (at Look Fantastic).

6. Short candy-pink nails

A post shared by Mateja Novakovic (@matejanova) A photo posted by on

When in doubt about a nail colour, go short. A trimmed-back manicure makes the shade feel less intensive and more dainty.

7. Pastel pink almond nails

A post shared by Julia Diogo (@paintedbyjools) A photo posted by on

For a very wearable look, opt for a cool and pastel pink paired with an elegant almond shape (as shown above). It's timeless, clean and perfect for every day.

8. Pink nails with ombre tips

A post shared by Harriet Westmoreland (@harrietwestmoreland) A photo posted by on

Another way to elevate this candy-esque colour is to incorporate a classic design like Frenchies or, for something a bit more fun, ombre French tips. The subtle blend of white to pastel strawberry pink is so pretty and makes it feel very versatile.