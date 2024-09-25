Jennifer Aniston pairs leather pants with chunky lace-up shoes - the ideal combination for fall styling

Jennifer Aniston's outfit from 2018 is offering us some serious inspiration for the fall season ahead. She wears leather pants and chunky lace-up Oxfords - an easy yet elevated alternative to jeans and sneakers.

The skinny jean silhouette is having a real moment in the fashion world, and with the cooler weather approaching this outfit is perfect for fall styling. However, if you're wanting something more elevated and glamorous in the colder months, look no further then leather or leather-look pants. This style is a fabulous staple that will certainly lift up your autumn capsule wardrobe and, just like jeans, come in so many different variations.

It doesn't get much more glamorous than a pair of black, slim-fitting leather pants as Jennifer Aniston shows in this look from the archives, pictured arriving at Jimmy Kimmel Live.

(Image credit: Photo by PG/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images via Getty)

She wore a pair of black leather pants which draped over the top of a pair of deep burgundy-toned Gianvito Rossi lace-up shoes. This is minimal styling at its best, a classic move from Jennifer, and the pants are one of the most striking yet versatile parts of this outfit.

Shop Faux Leather Pants

Topshop Faux Skinny Trousers $28 (was $69.99) at Asos These faux leather pants have a skinny leg and are certainly trending, they would look great with a satin shirt for an evening out, as well as worn with your favorite blazer during the day. Line & Dot Reina Faux Leather Pants $106 (was $148) at Revolve Now discounted there's never been a better time to buy these slightly flared leather pants. These would also work so well with higher ankle boots and they would be great paired with a blazer and heels for a special occasion. Blank NYC Faux Leather Pant $98 at Revolve If you want to go all-out with a skinny pant leather look opt for these. They are mid-rise and have a skinny tight fitting silhouette to them. In the colder months these could soon become your new daily go-to, worn with everything from your favorite knitwear to a coat.

Shop Chunky Lace-Up Shoes

Dr. Martens Brown 8053 Quad Arc Derbys $180 at Ssense A departure from the Dr. Martens boots you're used to seeing, these Derbys giver you that little bit of extra height without the discomfort of heels. Rismart Women's Lace Up Leather Oxfords $52.86 at Amazon These classic Oxfords are smart, stylish and they are made from quality grain leather, so you know they are long lasting too. Pair these with faux leather pants and a blazer for a smart office-ready look. ASOS DESIGN Marley Lace Up Shoes in Brown $44.99 at ASOS These leather dark brown shoes are an investment well worth making for your fall closet as they're a classic and easy to style piece that will pair with almost anything. These are not only stylish but super practical too!

Jennifer’s leather pants were plain black and it's possible they could have been leggings, but either way, they looked so comfortable and stylish. A pair of black leather leggings or pants like hers can fill the same role as a pair of black jeans in your closet, as they go with autumnal neutrals, dark shades and can even be paired with vibrant shades too.

The leather or faux leather material instantly makes them feel a bit more dressy and glamorous than denim or tailored pants. These are perfect for an evening out in the autumn/winter months. For example, style with a flowy blouse and a pair of a slingback heels to go to your favorite restaurant. Or wear day-to-day with an oversized knit over the top and a pair of flat leather or suede boots, they can be dressed down too.

(Image credit: Photo by PG/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images via Getty)

Jennifer Aniston chose a design reminiscent of skinny jeans, and this is very on trend at the moment. This cut works especially well with over-sized tops and coats as they balance out the very fitted silhouette. She wore a black T-shirt with her pants that she left untucked for a relaxed feel, and also a pair of deep red Martis Boots by Gianvito Rossi that look like oxford leather shoes.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Sadly, this particular style isn’t being sold this season but if you want to fully embrace Jennifer Aniston’s look, then this chunky style is still incredibly popular. The actor’s shoes had a laces up the front and a cleated sole. The burgundy color was the most gorgeous hue, and is heavily trending this season. It also helped to contrast the rest of her outfit, whilst still keeping to a very refined autumnal color palette.

(Image credit: Photo by RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images via Getty)

To finish off this look she opted for a black, double-breasted coat that fell to just above her ankles. She wore it open and the long lapels and buttons gave this a tailored edge that complemented the smart-casual layers underneath. Throwing The Row hunting bag over her shoulder and wearing a long gold pendant, Jennifer’s styling couldn’t have been more chic for the cooler days ahead.

Anyone who has been wondering what to wear as an alternative to the jeans and sneakers they’ve been living in so far this fall can rest assured that leather or leather-look pants and Oxfords is just as much of a fail safe combination. Jennifer Aniston’s outfit from 2018 is also incredibly timeless and we can totally imagine her wearing a similar look this year.