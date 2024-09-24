Nobody does Autumn in New York quite like Amal Clooney - her sweater dress and knee boots are all you need for fall
It's officially sweater dress weather
Style-wise, this is my favorite time of year. Choosing a new coat and boots, layering up in cozy knitwear and drinking pumpkin spice lattes? Yes please!
Amal Clooney is amazing at fall style, so if you're looking to refresh your own autumn capsule wardrobe, then look no further. How stylish is this outfit she wore on a visit to New York with husband George back in September 2022?
Her knitted midi dress and matching Frayme shoulder bag are both by one of the best British clothing brands, Stella McCartney. When accessorized with knee high black leather boots and a pair of Max Mara sunglasses, this is a look that works just as well two years later. It's very practical for the changeable fall weather too.
Shop sweater dresses
Exact
This is the exact style Amal was pictured wearing, and the really good news is it's now half price at Cettire. The asymmetric hemline will show off your knee boots perfectly, and you can't go wrong with a neutral color like cream. The ribbed fabric is super flattering too.
If you prefer a long sleeve style, this will see you right through to spring. The cable knit design is a complete classic, and it will work with everything from UGGs to sleek leather boots.
Autumn always makes me think of New York, and films like When Harry Met Sally and You've Got Mail. If I was heading off to the Big Apple right now, this is exactly the kind of outfit I'd be packing! Neutral colors, layering pieces and minimalist outfits are perfect for a day of shopping on Fifth Avenue and wandering around Central Park.
The sleeveless cut of Amal's dress means you won't get too hot on sunny days, but the knee boots keep away the chill. It's also an outfit that will work for a big meeting in the boardroom, weekends away or dinner in the evening. Talk about a win/win!
Shop knee boots
These are spot on for Autumn/Winter. The heel isn't too high, and black leather will go with everything in your wardrobe. Boots and coats are probably the biggest decisions you'll make for this season, and these are a wise choice.
The unusual shape of the heel on these boots will help you stand out from the crowd this fall. It's time to swap your best white trainers for boots, and these will work with loads of different jeans styles.
woman&home's fashion writer Molly Smith explains why this outfit formula works so well: "this look from Amal Clooney embodies an effortless sophistication that’s perfect for autumnal styling - a sleek knit dress elevated with knee high boots never fails.
"This boot style is certainly trending at the moment, and I can see why! They are perfect for wearing with mid-length dresses, skirts or even your favourite denim jeans."
