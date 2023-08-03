Why you should avoid this very normal practice in a hotel bathroom according to a hotel manager

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

In a viral video on TikTok, a hotel manager has explained exactly why guests should never ever do this one simple thing!

Who doesn't love staying in a hotel? A clean room with a mini bar, maybe a lovely view of a beach, and some nice little amenities that you don't get at home, it's typically an absolute joy to stay at a hotel. However, experts have warned that there is one thing you should NEVER do at a hotel, and it's all to do with the bathroom...

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On TikTok, TravelingHotelManager warned viewers that they should never ever use the bottles of shampoo and conditioner in the bathroom of their hotel room. "When you check into your room and you go into your shower and you see these [gestures at bottles], they are usually full size, we have shampoo, conditioner, and body wash. Here’s your tip, Don’t ever use these, why? because they are not secure," she said.

The expert explained that the large bottles are used by a lot of hotels instead of mini disposable ones, in an effort to be more environmentally friendly and reduce plastic waste."These can come off and the previous guest can put anything they want in there. They can put hair colour, bleach, anything in these, don’t ever use these," she explained.

So how can you avoid using these products? The expert had a few different solutions for viewers. "I always bring my own when travelling, if you don't bring your own, always call down to the front desk and ask for a fresh set or even the mini ones. Don't ever, ever use these, trust me!" she said.

Viewers loved this video and many agreed that this was a concern that they shared when they stayed at hotels."I have always said this. I have a fear of someone putting hair remover in the bottles," said one commenter."I always bring my own because I like my own products thankfully but this is still good to know!" said another. "New fear unlocked," yet another added.

Less than a year ago in December 2022, the European Commission banned mini toiletries in hotels with only one use. This is why you will only find these larger, refillable, bottles used for products such as shampoo and body wash in showers and bathrooms in EU hotels. The decision was made to crack down on waste in an effort to make hotels more sustainable and environmentally friendly.

As this is a relatively new decision, some holidaymakers may still be surprised when they next stay in a hotel and find they no longer have mini single-use products. So if you are going to a hotel soon, the best bet is to bring your own products and avoid any kind of contamination from other guests!