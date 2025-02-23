Our favourite wholesome Sunday night movies that will lift your spirits
Movie marathon, anyone?
Sundays were made for long walks, lunches with loved ones and movie marathons. Let these Sunday night movies provide some escapism to end the week.
We're spoilt for choice when it comes to feel-good films. The last few decades have provided a wealth of wholesome movies perfect for Sunday night viewing. Classic movies from the '80s and '90s and timeless older films make our list of the best Sunday night movies. There are romance, comedies, tearjerkers, coming-of-age stories on our list, and some powerful stories of female friendship.
If you're looking for a multi-generational film that will entertain the whole family, these uplifting choices are guaranteed crowd-pleasers. These are 32 of our favourite wholesome Sunday night movies that will lift your spirits
The best wholesome Sunday night movies
Mean Girls
Lindsay Lohan's breakout film as an adult star is so good that it's prompted a Broadway show and remake - but we'd argue that the original Mean Girls is still by far the best. This hilarious take on high school politics must be one of the most quoted films of all time. "You go, Glenn Coco!"
Sister Act
Sister Act must be one of the most feel-good films of all time. This classic film starring Whoopi Goldberg isn't just heartwarming due to its plot but also the tunes from the soulful choir throughout the film. The plot revolves around lounge singer Deloris Van Cartier (played by Whoopi Goldberg), who poses as a nun after witnessing a mob murder, with hilarious results.
Step Up
Who doesn't love a dance film for some wholesome Sunday night viewing? Channing Tatum's breakout film Step Up, in which he stars alongside ex-wife Jenna Dawson, has it all - great routines, high drama and a classic love story. And if you're a fan of this one, make sure you put Step Up 2 on your list.
The Devil Wears Prada
Calling all fashion fans! This has to be the most iconic fashion magazine film of all time. Acting powerhouses Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep go head to head as editor and assistant at a top New York magazine - and despite editor Miranda Priestly's withering looks, it never fails to make us want to pack our bags and move to NYC in search of a job in fashion journalism.
Dirty Dancing
Did we mention how much we love a dance movie? Dirty Dancing is one of the originals - and arguably the best - with a classic love story at its heart. We'll never fail to be mesmerised by the moves of Jennifer Grey and Patrick Swayze.
Little Miss Sunshine
For indie film fans, Little Miss Sunshine is a classic feel-good Sunday night film with plenty of laughs along the way. Centred around a road trip, the plot has a classic formula and introduces Abigail Breslin as the lovable Olive - a role so powerful it earned her an Oscar nomination at the age of 10.
Stand By Me
Stand By Me is a classic coming-of-age film with some incredible child stars in the starring roles. The story follows Gordie Lachance (Wil Wheaton), Vern Tessio (Jerry O'Connell), Chris Chambers (River Phoenix) and Teddy Duchamp (Corey Feldman) as they navigate boyhood in rural Oregon.
Hairspray
The remake of the Broadway show Hairspray is an uplifting film with an important message at its heart. Featuring an all-star cast including Michelle Pfeiffer and Brittany Snow, the story is centred around teenager Tracy Turnblad on her journey to stardom, fighting against discrimination.
Scent of a Woman
Al Pacino will break your heart in this heartwarming coming-of-age story. The plot of The Scent of a Woman focuses on a prep school student who agrees to look after Frank, a man with a visual impairment, while his family are away. Frank ends up giving the young man more than he bargained for, taking him on a surprise trip to New York with an unsettling agenda.
Mamma Mia
No list of heartwarming films would be complete without Mamma Mia - a celebration of family, friendship and the beautiful landscapes of Greece. Meryl Streep is enchanting in the role of Donna, who comes face to face with her three former lovers at her daughter's wedding. It's a guaranteed singalong film.
The Holiday
While The Holiday might be a Christmas film, we'd argue it's a great feel-good movie to watch all year around. The story centres around two women who agree to a house swap; one living in a glamorous LA flat and one in a ramshackle Surrey cottage. Cameron Diaz and Kate Winslet are both at their best in this heartwarming film.
Legally Blonde
Legally Blonde is a cult film that's prompted spin-offs and sequels, but nothing beats the original. Reese Witherspoon stars as the iconic Elle Woods, a pink-loving, hyper-feminine blonde who everyone underestimates when she enrols at Harvard Law School to win back an ex-boyfriend.
The Shawshank Redemption
If you're looking for a real tear-jerker when it comes to your Sunday night film of choice, this epic drama starring Morgan Freeman and Tim Robbins is a surefire crowdpleaser. The story follows Andy Dufresne, a banker who is wrongly convicted of murdering his wife and her lover, and his friendship with a fellow inmate, Ellis Boyd 'Red' Redding.
The Other Woman
Just the right amount of cheesy, funny and heartwarming, The Other Woman is a great choice for a Sunday night rom-com, centred around a man who has not just two, but three women on the go. Cameron Diaz leads the cast, who bounce off each other brilliantly in this classic chick flick.
Roman Holiday
Our list of heartwarming Sunday night films wouldn't be complete without a classic Audrey Hepburn film. Roman Holiday is a love letter to Rome as much as it is a romantic film and shows the beautiful streets of Rome in all their glory as Princess Ann (played by Hepburn) falls in love with an American reporter.
The Parent Trap
The late Natasha Richardson shines in Lindsay Lohan's breakout film, The Parent Trap. A classic case of mistaken identity, two twins swap places after finding out about each other's existence at a summer camp. A great one for the whole family.
Bridget Jones's Diary
No list of heartwarming films would be complete without Bridget Jones's Diary. A '90s classic, this film was a sign of the times and has enduring popularity. The latest in the franchise, Mad About The Boy, sees a 50-something Bridget navigating life as a widow.
Magic Mike
Magic Mike is one of the racier feel-good classics - and a lot of fun. Channing Tatum stars as an amateur dancer who starts working as a stripper in Miami, joining an unlikely brotherhood that ends up leaning on each other for support. It's worth watching for the dance routines alone.
Save The Last Dance
The iconic Save The Last Dance starring Julia Styles will be forever etched in our memories for its killer soundtrack alone. Fusing the worlds of hip-hop dancing and ballet, it's an awe-inspiring watch thanks to the perfectly executed routines - and the heartwarming love story at the centre of the plot will leave anyone feeling uplifted.
Crossroads
Not just one for Britney Spears fans, Crossroads is a joyful coming-of-age film with all the right ingredients - strong female friendships, an eventful road trip and a great soundtrack.
The Princess Diaries
Fans of The Princess Diaries, Anne Hathaway's break-out film, are in luck - with several sequels to the hit family classic. The film also stars Julie Andrew as the Queen of Geneva, and she's perfectly regal in the role.
When Harry Met Sally
One of the world's most loved rom-coms, When Harry Met Sally, tells the story of two friends throughout their lives with a will-they-won't-they plot. Meg Ryan shines alongside Billy Crystal in one of her earlier roles - particularly in that scene.
Sixteen Candles
Molly Ringwald was one of the '80s brightest stars when it came to coming-of-age rom-coms, and Sixteen Candles is a heartwarming story about young love that never fails to put a smile on our faces. The plot revolves around a young woman torn between two love interests.
Bridesmaids
Hands up, who has ever endured some wedding drama? The highly relatable Bridesmaids is an amusing, tongue-in-cheek take on the rivalry between new friends and old friends - particularly when they both become bridesmaids to the same woman.
Beaches
If you're looking for a Sunday night tear-jerker, Beaches is a heartfelt look at female friendship that has stood the test of time. The story revolves around two friends -played by Bette Midler and Barbara Hershey - from different backgrounds and their lifelong friendship.
Thelma and Louise
Few films can compare to Thelma and Louise if you're looking for a female-led powerhouse drama guaranteed to make you both laugh and cry. The story of two women on the run is a celebration of female friendship and one we come back to time and time again for a movie night with friends.
Pretty In Pink
Coming-of-age story Pretty In Pink is a must-watch for '80s rom-com fans, telling the story of Andie, a social outcast in her Chicago high school who learns the difficulties of dating those of a different social standing when a popular boy at school takes an interest in her.
Three Men and a Baby
A film that never fails to make us smile, Three Men and a Baby showcases Tom Selleck at his most charming, joined by Steve Guttenberg and Ted Danson as three men trying to figure out fatherhood with no warning. It's a classic New York-based rom-com that has stood the test of time.
The Breakfast Club
The Breakfast Club is one of the original teen classic films of the '80s and still a favourite for many. Molly Ringwald stars in this coming-of-age film about a group of misfits who band together in a weekend detention session, learning they have more in common than they think. Heartwarming stuff.
The First Wives Club
The First Wives Club has to be our favourite revenge film of all time - and is also a celebration of female friendship with three powerhouse actors. Bette Midler, Diane Keaton and the completely fabulous Goldie Hawn star as three wronged wives who band together to teach their other halves a lesson.
Stepmon
Stepmom is a real tear-jerker, so have some tissues ready if you opt for this one. Both Susan Sarandon and Julia Roberts give incredible performances as the ex-wife and the new girlfriend to the same man, who are forced together due to tragic circumstances - and learn how to get along for the sake of their family. Stepmom offers an emotional but ultimately uplifting message.
Up
Disney and Pixar's Up is a guaranteed crowd-pleaser if you're looking for a family favourite. This sweet animation has fun, vibrant characters and a poignant message at its heart. The story is centred on Carl, an old widower, who goes off on an adventure in a hot-air balloon with the help of Russell, a boy scout.
Lauren is the former Deputy Digital Editor at woman&home and became a journalist mainly because she enjoys being nosy. With a background in features journalism, Lauren worked on the woman&home brand for four years before going freelance. Before woman&home Lauren worked across a variety of women's lifestyle titles, including GoodTo, Woman's Own, and Woman magazine.
