32 of the most iconic on-screen female friendships - from The Golden Girls to Bridesmaids

Romantic love stories are often at the forefront of our favourite film and TV plots, but it's the strong female friendships depicted that are often the most realistic. From the friends who will stand by each other no matter what, to the brilliantly funny women who pick their bestie up when she's down, these are the female relationships worth celebrating.

We should never underestimate the power of female friendship. After all, when the plot twist hits and our lead character is left on shakey ground, it's usually her best friends who pick up the pieces. It's Charlotte, Samantha and Miranda taking Big's place on the Mexico honeymoon. It's Grace and Frankie becoming each other's retirement companions. It's Elise, Annie and Brenda helping them find a way back to themselves in the First Wives Club.

Making friends as an adult isn't always easy, but these stories of female friendship show you can find a new soul sister at any age. These are 32 examples of the magic of female friendship, from iconic foursomes in The Sisterhood of the Travelling Yaya Pants and Little Women to the original ride-or-die duo, Thelma and Louise.

Thelma and Louise in Thelma and Louise

(Image credit: Alamy)

A list of the most iconic female friendships wouldn't be complete without the original ride-or-die duo, Thelma and Louise. The hard-hitting storyline is tough to watch in parts, but the women's strong bond shines through, with a moving portrayal of two lifelong friends who will, quite literally, do anything for each other.

Romy and Michele, Romy and Michele's High-School Reunion

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lisa Kudrow and Mina Sorvino are iconic in this '90s classic, which follows best friends Romy and Michele and their plan to show how far they've come to the popular kids from high school during a 10-year reunion. Despite facing challenges, the pair always manage to come back together for a united front. This film is worth a watch for the outfits alone - '80s-era Madonna at its best.

Rachel and Monica in Friends

(Image credit: Alamy)

While there were three female leads in the iconic '90s TV show Friends, it was Rachel and Monica who had the deep backstory (sorry, Pheobe). The pair's friendship almost had as many ups and downs as Rachel's relationship with Monica's brother Ross. Chalk and cheese, like many lifelong friends, these two did butt heads, but ultimately brought out the best in each other - and it was heartwarming to watch.

Hillary and CC in Beaches

(Image credit: Alamy)

Tissues at the ready for this one! Beaches is considered one of the most moving friendship films of all time, telling the story of stage-school drama queen CC Bloom and rich kid Hillary Whitney who met in Atlantic City at age 11. Although they don't know it at the time, they're about to embark on a friendship that lasts a lifetime.

Tully and Kate in Firefly Lane

(Image credit: Alamy)

Netflix series Firefly Lane documents the friendship between Tully and Kate from their teen years in the '70s into adulthood. While the two women are completely different, they always come back together to face life as a team. The series is based on the novel of the same name by Kristin Hannah, which was inspired by the author's own experiences growing up in '70s America.

Courtney and Christina in The Sweetest Thing

(Image credit: Alamy)

The Sweetest Thing is one of the most memorable '00s rom-coms and it was one of the rare films of that period that didn't have romance at the centre of the plot. Sure, there's a man involved, with best friends Courtney and Christina trying to track him down after the former meets him at the club. But it's more about what these two besties get up to along the way. Cue a debaucherous road trip with some hilarious misadventures.

Annie and Lillian in Bridesmaids

(Image credit: Alamy)

When it comes to relatable film and TV female friendships, we're sure these two will resonate with a lot of people. Anyone who's ever had a best friend who introduced a new best friend onto the scene will understand Annie's emotional response. When jealousy rears its head, their friendship is tested, but ultimately their friendship - and shared love of Wilson Phillips - prevails.

Charlotte, Miranda, Samantha and Carrie in Sex & the City

(Image credit: Alamy)

While the foursome from the iconic 90s series might not make it through to the spin-off series And Just Like That (you are sorely missed, Samantha), that doesn't mean that Carrie, Charlotte, Samantha and Miranda weren't the female quadrant of dreams back in the SATC glory days. Men, mimosas and Manolo Blahniks... we all wanted to be part of their NYC gang.

Meg, Jo, Beth, and Amy in Little Women

(Image credit: Alamy)

It's the story that's had more iterations than we can remember, but every time we're moved by the strong bond between the March sisters. Sometimes it's indeed sisters who also make the best friends.

Nettie and Celie in The Color Purple

(Image credit: Alamy)

Nettie and Celie's friendship shines in this coming-of-age story. The pair have a unique relationship as Celie is both Nettie's sister and a mother figure to her. It's an emotional tale of love, loss and finding yourself - and these two are there for each other every step of the way.

Cher, Tai and Dionne in Clueless

(Image credit: Alamy)

Clueless defined a generation for its '90s hair trends and iconic fashion, but as well as providing us with plenty of style inspiration, it also gave us Cher, Tai and Dionne -the friendship trio we wish we'd had in high school.

Paulette and Elle Woods, Legally Blonde

(Image credit: Alamy)

Girls who bend and snap together, stay together (who could forget that iconic scene?) Elle Woods and her manicurist Paulette aren't the most likely of friends, but after they bond over a love of dogs and gossip, there's no going back. We'd adore The White Lotus starJennifer Coolidge in anything, but her role within a dream team including Reese Witherspoon is one we can always return to for some comfort viewing.

Elise, Annie and Brenda in First Wives Club

(Image credit: Alamy)

Name a more iconic trio than Goldie Hawn, Diane Keaton and Bette Midler. We'll wait. The three powerhouse women team up in this absolute classic of a film to get revenge on their lying, cheating husbands. Ivana Trump has a cameo, offering the important advice, "Ladies, remember - don't get mad, get everything!"

Roberta, Teeny, Samantha, and Chrissy in Now and Then

(Image credit: Alamy)

Now and Then was one of the original coming-of-age teen movies in the '90s based around the female friendships we make as we grow up and how things can change over time. This sweet film launched the careers of actors like Christina Ricci and Thora Birch.

Cleo, Tisean, Frankie and Stony in Set It Off

(Image credit: Alamy)

A film that's a testament of the lengths friends will go to support each other, Set It Off is an iconic heist movie that has a stellar line-up of Queen Latifah, Jada Pinkett-Smith, Vivica A. Fox and Kimberly Elise.

Lucy, Mimi and Kit in Crossroads

(Image credit: Alamy)

The theme tune to Crossroads, I'm Not a Girl, Not Yet a Woman, is the perfect coming-of-age backing track to this heartwarming film. Britney Spears's movie debut was an ode to female friendship in the purest form, depicting three friends on a road trip across the US, with a little bit of drama and romance thrown in for good measure. Crossroads has recently dropped on Netflix if you're craving a nostalgic rom-com.

Grace & Frankie, Grace & Frankie

(Image credit: Alamy)

Grace and Frankie prove there's no age limit when it comes to finding a kindred spirit after the two women unite following their husbands falling in love - with each other. The pair decide to shack up in a beach shot and launch a business selling vibrators for older women. And that's exactly how we want to spend our retirement, too.

Rose, Blanche, Dorothy and Sophia in The Golden Girls

(Image credit: Alamy)

Rose, Blanche, Dorothy and Sophia from The Golden Girls have become icons in their own right due to the popularity of this retro show over the decades. Its enduring appeal lies in the candid relationship between the four women, who aren't afraid to discuss their personal needs - including their sex lives - as opposed to just their family life, a move considered very progressive back in the '80s.

Lady Bird and Julie in Lady Bird

(Image credit: Alamy)

Frustrated Christine, or Lady Bird, wants to escape Sacramento “the midwest of California” to the East Coast. She constantly clashes with her mother, but her best friend Bernie is always there as an ally, supporting her dreams.

Queen Elizabeth and Princess Margaret in The Crown

(Image credit: Alamy)

Season six of The Crown got mixed reviews, but one thing that viewers and critics alike could agree on was the moving episode that depicted the bond between a young Princess Margaret and Princess Elizabeth, who sneak out together to enjoy the VE Day celebrations in a rare rebellious moment for the Queen. With the tale told as Margaret is coming to the end of her life, the story of their lifelong friendship is particularly poignant.

Muriel and Rhonda in Muriel's Wedding

(Image credit: Alamy)

Like many real-life friends, Muriel and Rhonda's dynamic changes throughout their friendship. Initially, Rhonda is always the one to lift Muriel when she's feeling down and she accepts the social misfit Muriel for exactly who she is. In turn, Muriel is there to support (and lift up) her friend when she is later diagnosed with cancer.

Isabel and Jackie in Stepmom

(Image credit: Alamy)

Showing how friendship can emerge in the most unlikely of circumstances are Isabel and Jackie in Stepmom, who originally have a great deal of animosity for each other as Isabel is the new wife of Jackie's ex. Bound together by Jackie's children and later, illness, the pair slowly build respect for each other.

Enid and Rebecca in Ghost World

(Image credit: Alamy)

This cult classic film is based on the graphic novel Ghost World by Daniel Clowes and covers adolescent friendship between two high-school outsiders. It was a breakout role for both lead actresses; Thora Birch played Enid, while Scarlett Johansson played Rebecca.

Savannah, Bernadine, Gloria and Robin in Waiting to Exhale

(Image credit: Alamy)

Forest Whitaker’s directorial debut tells the story of four black women as they support each other through the highs and lows of finding love. This emotional film features the late Whitney Houston in the leading role of Savannah, and she also performed the key track on the soundtrack, Exhale, Shoop, Shoop.

The women of Steel Magnolias

(Image credit: Alamy)

Steel Magnolias is an absolute '90s classic and a complete tearjerker that tells the story of beautician Annelle Dupuy, played by Daryl Hannah, who moves to a new town and is welcomed into a close-knit group of women.

The friends from The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants

(Image credit: Alamy)

Another iconic coming-of-age story is '00s classic, The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants. The 2005 movie stars Alexis Bledel as Lena, Amber Tamblyn as Tibby, America Ferrera as Carmen, and Blake Lively as Bridget as four best friends navigating their first summer apart.

Ruby and Beth in Good Girls

(Image credit: Alamy)

Good Girls ran for four seasons and depicted three women's foray into the world of organised crime. No matter how risky (or ugly) things got, central protagonists Ruby and Beth were always there for each other, making a strong team - no matter how hairy the situation.

Judy and Jen in Dead To Me

(Image credit: Alamy)

Orange wine, anyone? Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini starring as Jen and Judy in Dead To Me could be typically found plotting with a glass of vino at Jen's kitchen island. Despite their ups and downs, it's clear that the two women are kindred souls as they support each other through the tough times.

The wives of Desperate Housewives

(Image credit: Alamy)

Desperate Housewives had us all dreaming of poker nights on an idyllic Wysteria Lane-like street for its eight seasons. While the subject matter may have been dark, there's no doubt that Susan, Bree, Lynette and Gabrielle had a blast while navigating the various sinister storylines of the show.

Vivienne and Kit, Pretty Woman

(Image credit: Alamy)

Sure, Pretty Woman might technically be a love story, but in our opinion, it was Vivienne's friendship with Kit Kit de Luca that stole the show. These two are always there for each other, no matter what.

Judy, Violet, and Doralee in 9-5

(Image credit: Alamy)

In our opinion this film isn't highly rated enough, telling the story of three secretaries who kidnap their sexist boss and run his company themselves to teach him a lesson for consistently objectifying women and not taking them seriously because of their gender. Iconic.

Jane, Kat, and Sutton in The Bold Type

(Image credit: Alamy)

The Bold Type follows three young women working for a glossy magazine in NYC. Each has a bold personality and they work together perfectly as a trio that supports each other through life's ups and downs.