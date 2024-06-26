The 1980s produced some of the greatest films of all time, with many '80s classics still watched repeatedly to this day. It was the era of heartwarming family dramas, pioneering horror films and some of our favourite romantic comedies.

'80s films are filled with nostalgia with retro fashion, iconic soundtracks that sum up the era and classic comedy moments enhancing these box office triumphs. Many of these much-loved '80s films have influenced some of the best films of the '90s, films of the '00s, films of the 2010s and beyond. While these vintage films were originally viewed on VHS or at the local cinema, it's easy to revisit this golden decade of film via streaming platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime with their huge back catalogues of old movies.

From family favourites like The Gremlins and Honey, I Shrunk The Kids, to coming-of-age dramas Stand By Me and timeless love stories Out Of Africa and When Harry Met Sally, these are 32 iconic movies of the '80s you'll want to watch again and again.

The most iconic movies of the '80s

The Lost Boys

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Released in 1987, this is one of the original vampire films to pave the way for the likes of the Twilight franchise. The plot is centred on Lucy who moves to a small town in California with her sons Michael and Sam, who soon become embroiled in a world of bikers with some dark secrets. A truly iconic '80s film with a moody soundtrack to match.

When Harry Met Sally

(Image credit: Alamy)

For romantic comedy fans, the classic love story When Harry Met Sally is one of the best of the '80s and includes Meg Ryan's very memorable orgasm-faking scene that's still referenced in pop culture to this day ("I'll have what she's having"). A chance encounter between two graduates leads to a lifelong friendship and, eventually, love.

Heathers

(Image credit: Alamy)

Heathers was a lot darker than other teen films of the time and became a cult classic for its originality and complex themes. A blend of influences from other '80s films like the creepy Blue Velvet and teen angst-ridden Sixteen Candles, it's one of the most memorable coming-of-age films of its period.

Labyrinth

(Image credit: Alamy)

David Bowie fans will likely know - and love - Labyrinth, which shows the singer in one of his most beloved acting roles as the menacing Jareth, the Goblin King, alongside a 15-year-old Jennifer Connelly. Jennifer plays Sarah, who has to navigate an alternative universe filled with eccentric characters and eerie settings to save her baby brother, facing her demons and learning life lessons along the journey.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Rain Man

(Image credit: Alamy)

Rain Man is an emotional rollercoaster and a sensitive portrayal of autism that was groundbreaking at the time of release. Starring Dustin Hoffman and Tom Cruise, the plot centres on selfish car dealer Charlie, who only learns about his estranged brother when his father leaves his fortune to someone else and the two men attempt to build a relationship.

Out of Africa

(Image credit: Alamy)

Hopelessly romantic and with beautiful cinematography, Out of Africa stars two acting powerhouses Robert Redford and Meryl Streep. Aristocrat Karen travels to Africa to join her husband, but after discovering his infidelity, she develops a romantic relationship with a hunter called Denys.

Big

(Image credit: Alamy)

Heartwarming coming-of-age story Big is one of Tom Hanks' early films and is a charming story of a young boy who finds himself in an adult body. The 1988 fantasy comedy-drama film is set in New York and offers a vintage look at the city.

Blue Velvet

(Image credit: Alamy)

Blue Velvet is a cult classic from Twin Peaks director David Lynch. The subject matter is undoubtedly dark, and divisive among viewers, with the plot beginning with a severed ear being found behind in an abandoned field. What follows is a descent into a dark and seedy underworld that explores how far its characters will push their boundaries.

Beaches

(Image credit: Alamy)

Tissues at the ready - Beaches is an emotional story of lifelong friendship. The 1988 American comedy-drama film is based on Iris Rainer Dart's 1985 novel of the same name and tells the story of two very different women who become each other's support network throughout their lives.

Batman

(Image credit: Alamy)

The '80s Batman film wasn't the original, but it's considered one of the most formative films in the franchise. The 1989 movie stars Michael Keaton as Batman (Bruce Wayne by day) fighting crime in Gotham City with Jack Nicholson's Joker as the central villain.

Friday The 13th

(Image credit: Alamy)

The '80s was an iconic period for horror films with the likes of Friday The 13th leading the way, along with Jack Nicholson's The Shining and The Thing. Friday The 13th has inspired numerous remakes since the 1980s film, but the original is arguably the best.

Dirty Dancing

(Image credit: Alamy)

Dirty Dancing is still one of the world's most loved romantic films, with an endless amount of quotable moments ("Nobody puts Baby in the corner"). Jennifer Grey and Patrick Swayze lead the cast as young lovers who meet at summer camp and share a love of dancing.

The Elephant Man

(Image credit: Alamy)

The Elephant Man is a 1980 biographical drama that's based on the life of Joseph Merrick. It tells the story of a severely deformed man in 19th-century London, played by John Hurt, and how he finds his place in society.

Honey, I Shrunk The Kids

(Image credit: Alamy)

Family drama Honey, I Shrunk The Kids is a much-loved comedy film of the '80s that tells the tale of a bumbling inventor who accidentally shrinks his family, with amusing results. It was one of the many wholesome family dramas of this period and a box-office hit. So much so, in fact, that the film resulted in two sequels; Honey, I Blew Up the Kid in 1992 and Honey, We Shrunk Ourselves in 1997.

Flashdance

(Image credit: Alamy)

The '80s was the era of emotionally-charged dance movies and Flashdance was a huge hit, as well as Dirty Dancing. The film stars Jennifer Beals as a young dancer, Alex Owens, who works in a local lap dancing club but wants to make it as a professional ballet dancer. The film was inspired by the real-life story of Maureen Marder, who worked as a construction worker by day and a dancer at a Toronto strip club at night.

Scarface

(Image credit: Alamy)

Al Pacino's Scarface remains at the top of many people's must-watch movies of all time, telling the story of Tony Montana, a refugee from Cuba who goes on to be one of the most powerful drug lords in Miami. Laced with dark humour, it paved the way for other gangster films in the '90s and '00s.

Teen Witch

(Image credit: Alamy)

For some light relief, Teen Witch is an uplifting high-school fantasy film that influenced the later '90s show Sabrina The Teenage Witch. Teen Witch tells the story of high-school outcast Louise Miller (played by Robyn Lively) who discovers she's the descendent of a Salem witch on her 16th birthday and has to navigate her new-found supernatural powers.

Pretty In Pink

(Image credit: Alamy)

Another classic '80s romantic comedy is the charming Pretty In Pink, again starring '80s leading lady Molly Ringwald. Molly stars as Andie, a young woman torn between two boys; her childhood sweetheart and a playboy with a sensitive side she's just beginning to get to know.

The Breakfast Club

(Image credit: Alamy)

The Breakfast Club is another '80s high school drama starring Molly Ringwald alongside Judd Nelson, Emilio Estevez, Andrew Clark and Ally Sheedy. Five very different characters come together in Saturday detention, finding out that they have more in common than they initially thought.

A Fish Called Wanda

(Image credit: Alamy)

Revolving around a jewellery heist, this tongue-in-cheek film may not be as famous as other '80s comedy dramas but A Fish Called Wanda was a firm favourite with critics and viewers alike. Starring Jamie Lee Curtis, the plot fuses British and American humour perfectly.

Sixteen Candles

(Image credit: Alamy)

While the film has had recent criticism for being problematic due to its use of racial stereotypes within the film, as well as being interpreted to have some sexist undertones by some, it was a huge hit of its time when it came to coming-of-age dramas, showing depth and an astute understanding of early womanhood. John Hughes' Sixteen Candles again stars Molly Ringwald as a young woman approaching her sixteenth birthday and dealing with the highs and lows of entering adulthood.

The Karate Kid

(Image credit: Alamy)

The Karate Kid is a love letter to the martial arts, as well as a touching coming-of-age drama. The film tells the story of Daniel, who moves to a new town and runs into some local bullies who have mastered karate. Seeking help from enigmatic karate coach Mr Miyagi, he vows to learn the art form himself.

Wall Street

(Image credit: Alamy)

Before the Wolf of Wall Street, there was Wall Street, the iconic '80s movie that spotlights the murky underworld of Wall Street. The plot centres on Bud Fox, a young stockbroker who meets the troubled but charming Gordon Gekko and is pulled into a darker side of the stockbroking scene.

Three Men and A Baby

(Image credit: Alamy)

If you're looking for a heartwarming '80s film, Three Men and a Baby is a delightful romp about three bachelors (played by Tom Selleck, Steve Guttenberg, and Ted Danson) who are thrust into fatherhood after a baby girl is dropped off on their apartment doorstep by a former fling of one of the men.

The Goonies

(Image credit: Alamy)

A family classic, The Goonies tells the story of a group of children in Oregon who come up against a family of criminals after discovering a legendary pirate's long-lost treasure. A heartwarming tale of coming-of-age friendship.

The Gremlins

(Image credit: Alamy)

Part horror, part family drama and part comedy, The Gremlins was likely a staple for film nights for families in the '80s and '90s. The Gremlins manages to be both funny and scary - so comes with a warning for little ones who are easily scared.

Fatal Attraction

(Image credit: Alamy)

The film that coined the 'Bunny Boiler' term, Glen Close is terrifying as a scorned woman seeking revenge on family man Michael Douglas after a brief affair. One of the most popular thrillers of the 1980s, Fatal Attraction's references still hold up to this day.

Nightmare On Elm Street

(Image credit: Alamy)

Another classic '80s horror film is Nightmare On Elm Street, starting the reign of terror of Freddie Krueger. Like Friday The 13th, this iconic horror film set the wheels in motion for a series of remakes using the original as inspiration.

Trading Places

(Image credit: Alamy)

Perhaps not as high profile as some other '80s family dramas, Trading Places is still a classic of the period in its own right. Trading Places, starring Eddie Murphy and Dan Aykroyd as a con artist and an investment banker who switch places as part of a bet by two millionaires.

Stand By Me

Stand By Me is one of the ultimate coming-of-age dramas of the '80s if not all time. Adapted from a novella by Stephen King called The Body, the story gives an authentic portrayal of adolescence with an iconic soundtrack.

Ferris Bueller's Day Off

Ferris Bueller's Day Off tells the story of a high school student who calls in sick and spends the day with his best friend and his girlfriend, while his dean tries to spy on him. It's a simple plot that's stood the test of time thanks to its sensitive exploration of the end of childhood and memorable comedy moments.

The Shining

The Shining is arguably one of the best and most influential horror films of all time, with Jack Nicholson giving a terrifying portrayal of a man slowly descending into madness in a remote hotel. Headed up by legendary director Stanley Kubrick, the classic movie is still used as a reference point by filmmakers to this day.