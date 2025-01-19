Weekly horoscope: 2 astrologers' predictions for 20th-26th January 2025

Read your weekly horoscope for 20th-26th January 2025, from expert astrologers Sally Trotman and Penny Thornton, and discover what's in store for the week ahead...

About our astrologers

Penny Thornton is a world-renowned astrologer, and has been sharing horoscopes with woman&home readers for many years. Classically trained by the Faculty of Astrological Studies in London, she was previously the personal astrologer to Diana, Princess of Wales. She has since taught and lectured across the world, and has had eight astrological books published, including Synastry, a benchmark book in the industry.

Sally Trotman is an astrologer and psychic, who contributes her expertise and wisdom to the woman&home weekly horoscope. Sally's work guides her followers to reach for the stars via the mediums of astrology, numerology and tarot. She also teaches yoga, meditation, and reiki.

Weekly horoscope for 20th-26th January 2025

Aries Weekly Horoscope

Aries are born between March 21—April 19. Aries is the first fire sign in the zodiac, with the symbol of an Aries being a ram. Aries are typically passionate, confident, and motivated.

"Now the North Node has moved out of your sign, this is a great time to reflect on your career, with a view to moving forward in a different direction." Sally Trotman

"Getting rid of the sad and the superfluous is not just about heading to the dump and recycling pre-loved items, but ending any toxic friendships and practices. It is time." Penny Thornton

Taurus Weekly Horoscope

Taurus' are born between April 20-May 20. Taurus is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Taurus being a bull. Taurians are typically hardworking, intelligent, and dedicated.

"Your self-awareness is developing rapidly, and this will help you to make choices from a higher perspective. So, make sure you keep focused on what is most important to you." Sally Trotman

"This week is not so much about endings, as about stripping away the dead wood and exposing what is throbbing with life. You don’t need what you think you need." Penny Thornton

Gemini Weekly Horoscope

Geminis are born between May 21-June 21. Gemini is an air sign, with the symbol of a Gemini being twins. Geminis are typically easy-going, enthusiastic and sociable—but are said to have two sides to their personality.

"It’s better to be peaceful than to be right, choose a peaceful path and keep your communications light and upbeat. By doing this you will be able to achieve much." Sally Trotman

Now is not the time to talk about money matters, but to instead do something about your financial situation. This may mean cutting your losses or cutting back unnecessary commitments." Penny Thornton

Cancer Weekly Horoscope

Cancers are born between June 21-July 22. Cancer is a water sign, with the symbol of a Cancer being a crab. Cancers are typically loyal, caring, and very protective over loved ones.

"Mars in your sign gives you the drive to move forward with a project close to your heart. Trust your intuition in terms of your direction and make bold moves." Sally Trotman

"You can’t change other people, but you can change how you deal with them. If someone’s being over-controlling, vote with your feet. You are the change you want to see." Penny Thornton

Leo Weekly Horoscope

Leos are born between July 23-August 22. Leo is a fire sign, with the symbol of a Leo being a Lion. Leos are typically confident, comfortable being the center of attention, and big-hearted.

"It’s a time of endings and change for you. As a Fixed sign your natural inclination is to hold on, but you need to let go with grace and trust." Sally Trotman

"It may have taken until now for you to realise that your New Year resolutions can only manifest by making some quite hard decisions. However, that moment has definitely come." Penny Thornton

Virgo Weekly Horoscope

Virgos are born between August 23-September 22. Virgo is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Virgo being a 'maiden'. Virgos are typically hardworking, reliable, and stubborn.

"As a deeply analytical person you can sometimes get stuck, trying to find the perfect solution. You simply need to act and remember that this is better than doing nothing." Sally Trotman

"If you want something badly enough you can’t wait for someone to hand it to you on a plate. Use these transformational stars to make a firm statement of intent." Penny Thornton

Libra Weekly Horoscope

Libras are born between September 23-October 22. Libra is an air sign, with the symbol of a Libra being scales. Libras are typically diplomatic, fair, and very sociable.

"Your sign is ruled by Venus, planet of love and beauty. Tap into this powerful energy to accept more love in all areas of your life. Balance giving with receiving." Sally Trotman

"You may not realise just how much unnecessary ballast you are carrying. Start with the small stuff and, before you know it, you’ll be ready to unload the real baggage." Penny Thornton

Scorpio Weekly Horoscope

Scorpios are born between October 23-November 21. Scorpio is a water sign, with the symbol of a Scorpio being a scorpion. Scorpios are typically brave, determined, and ambitious.

"Stand firm in your truth and share your light with others. You’re a guide to many and your internal voice is clearer than ever, follow the guidance of your soul." Sally Trotman

"Half the battle with tough aspects like these is to embrace them. Use them to move a proverbial mountain. You’re going to feel fab once you’ve done the deed, promise." Penny Thornton

Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope

Sagittarius' are born between November 22-December 21. Sagittarius is a fire sign, with the symbol of a Sagittarius being a bow and arrow. Sagittarius' are typically optimistic, fun-loving, and intellectual.

"On 24 January the Moon is in your sign, helping you to become much aware of a new love interest. This relationship may well flourish, so please keep the faith." Sally Trotman

"There’s still time to turn around a situation that appears to be heading south or put a stop to something that’s becoming too hot to handle. Make that move now." Penny Thornton

Capricorn Weekly Horoscope

Capricorns are born between December 22-January 19. Capricorn is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Capricorn being a sea-goat. Capricorns are typically very hard-working, persistent, and sensitive.

"The Moon in Capricorn on 26 January brings an exciting opportunity in your working life. It could be easy to miss - keep your ears and eyes open for new beginnings." Sally Trotman

"You can’t put off a labour-intensive, time-consuming task any longer. Especially one that is financial-shaped. So, start on Monday and by Friday, the worst will be over." Penny Thornton

Aquarius Weekly Horoscope

Aquarius' are born between January 20-February 18. Aquarius is an air sign, with the symbol of Aquarius being a water-bearer. Aquarians are typically assertive, analytical, and independent.

"Pluto in your sign is helping you empower yourself in so many ways. Sometimes these lessons are tough. Just take it a step at a time and believe in yourself." Sally Trotman

"If you want life to change, you have to change your tactics. What is not working will be obvious now, so don’t feel blocked and denied, but inspired. Rise up!" Penny Thornton

Pisces Weekly Horoscope

Pisces' are born between February 19-March 20. Pisces is a water sign, with the symbol of Pisces being two fish. Pisces men and women are typically empathetic, romantic, and imaginative.

"With Venus currently in your sign you can make some different choices in the areas of love and money. Dream big and know that you can achieve a great deal." Sally Trotman