The most adorable royal baby photos - from professional photoshoots to candid snaps

There's nothing like a cute baby photo to gush over and there's something so nostalgic about looking at royal snaps from over the years.

These super sweet images are a trip down memory lane, as we look at King Charles as a tiny bub, right through to when Prince Louis was born in 2018.

From professional photoshoots to royal visits, these precious pictures are of our favourite members of the monarchy as little ones.

The most adorable royal baby photos

Prince William and Princess Diana

(Image credit: Getty Images/Anwar Hussein)

Princess William looked adorable cuddled up with his mum, Princess Diana in October 1983. The pair were snapped arriving at Aberdeen airport on a royal visit.

Sarah Ferguson with Princess Eugenie

(Image credit: Getty Images/Colin Davey)

Sarah Ferguson, Duke of York, looked proud as punch as she showed off her daughter, Princess Eugenie. The author left the hospital with her bundle of joy in March 1990.

Princess Catherine and Prince William with Prince George

(Image credit: Getty Images/Anwar Hussein/WireImag)

All eyes were on Princess Catherine and Prince William when they had their first baby back in July 2013. In this snap, the proud parents can be seen grinning with a tiny Prince George, who was wrapped up in a white blanket.

Prince William and Prince Harry

(Image credit: Getty Images/Tim Graham Photo Library)

Who could resist this cheeky pair? Prince William and Prince Harry were captured getting up to mischief in Kensington Palace in October 1985 - we wonder if Harry's piano playing is any good?

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, with Prince Archie

(Image credit: Getty Images/Toby Melville - Pool)

When the Duke and Duchess of Sussex paid a visit to South Africa in 2019, it would have been one of the first trips for their son, Prince Archie. In this photo, Meghan Markle looks ever the doting mum with her sweet boy.

Princess Diana with Prince Harry

(Image credit: Getty Images/Terry Fincher)

How heartwarming is this photo of Princess Diana and Prince Harry? The mum and son were papped at Aberdeen Airport and it looks like little Harry's hair was a bit windswept!

Queen Elizabeth with King Charles

(Image credit: Getty Images/AFP)

Queen Elizabeth was photographed with her firstborn, Charles, in July 1949. Her Majesty looked elegant as she clutched her tiny son - who has since taken on the throne following his mother's death in 2022.

Princess Diana with Prince Harry

(Image credit: Getty Images/Tim Graham Photo Library)

This nostalgic photo of Princess Diana and Prince Harry is a gorgeous one. Showing a close mother and son bond, Harry looks super cute in his camouflage jacket.

Princess Catherine with Princess Charlotte

(Image credit: Getty Images/Arthur Edwards / Pool)

Little Princess Charlotte tugs at the heartstrings in this photo. Wearing a red floral dress, the youngster cuddled up to her mum, the Princess of Wales.

Prince William and Princess Catherine with Prince George

(Image credit: Getty Images/JOHN STILLWELL/POOL/AFP)

The christening of Prince George in 2013 was a special day for the royals. Dressed in a cream lace gown, the young prince looked smart for his big day with parents, Prince William and Princess Catherine.

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, with Prince Archie

(Image credit: Getty Images/Dominic Lipinski - WPA Pool )

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex proudly showed off their son to the world in May 2019. Meghan Markle can be seen grinning down at her beautiful son, Prince Archie.

Prince William and Princess Catherine skiing with Prince George and Princess Charlotte

(Image credit: Getty Images/John Stillwell - WPA Pool )

Now this is one for the family album! Prince William and Princess Catherine took Princess Charlotte and Prince George to the French Alps for a skiing trip in 2016 and marked the occasion with this adorable picture - just look at the joy on their little faces.

Prince William and Princess Catherine revealing Princess Charlotte

(Image credit: Getty Images/Mike Marsland/WireImage)

Prince William and Princess Catherine posed outside the hospital to announce the arrival of their second child, Princess Charlotte. The parents looked over the moon to show off their tiny daughter who was born in May 2015.

Prince George in New Zealand

(Image credit: Getty Images/Marty MELVILLE / POOL / AFP)

Lucky Prince George's first trip royal tour was in April 2014, when he jetted off to Australia and New Zealand with the Prince and Princess of Wales. It looks like he was having the time of his life playing with a toy in New Zealand - check out those cute dungarees!

Princess Catherine with Prince Louis

(Image credit: Getty Images/DOMINIC LIPINSKI/POOL/AFP)

Princess Catherine couldn't resist beaming down at her son, Prince Louis, at his christening in July 2018. Little Louis looked very sweet in a flowing gown that matched his mum's cream dress.

Queen Elizabeth with Princess Anne

(Image credit: Getty Images/Central Press/Hulton Archive/)

It's an oldie but a goodie. Here, we can see Queen Elizabeth cradling a baby Princess Anne, who's grinning away in her mum's arms. Aww!

Princess Charlotte

(Image credit: Getty Images/Anwar Hussein/WireImage)

Princess Charlotte attended a Christmas Day service in 2016, but it looks like she was more interested in the candy cane. Dressed in a navy pea coat, the tot looked picture-perfect for the festivities.

Princess Diana with Prince William

(Image credit: Getty Images/Tim Graham Photo Library )

This lovely photo is of Princess Diana and a young Prince William. Cuddled up at home, Diana can't help smiling at her sweet boy and his cheeky grin.

Princess Kate and Princess Charlotte

(Image credit: Getty Image/Chris Jackson - WPA Pool)

Princess Kate looked overjoyed with her little girl when it was Princess Charlotte's christening in July 2015. The mum and daughter were snapped sharing a special moment on Charlotte's big day.

Princess Diana and Prince Charles revealing Prince William

(Image credit: Getty Images/David Levenson)

It was a big day for the Royal Family when Princess Diana gave birth to Prince William. King Charles held his firstborn in his arms with a delighted Diana by their side.

King Charles and Prince William

(Image credit: Getty Images/Anwar Hussein)

Prince William couldn't resist playing with his dad's medals at the Trooping of the Colour ceremony in June 1984. King Charles clutched onto his little boy as they looked out from the Buckingham Palace balcony.

Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York with Princess Beatrice

(Image credit: Getty Images/Tim Graham Photo Library)

Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, carried daughter, Princess Beatrice, as they boarded a cruise ship around the Western Isles in August 1989. We love baby Beatrice's cute little dress!

Prince William and Princess Catherine with Prince George and Princess Charlotte

(Image credit: Getty Images/Andrew Chin)

The Prince and Princess of Wales took their little'uns on a trip to Canada in October 2016 - and don't they look like the perfect family? A young Prince George and Princess Charlotte sweetly waved to fans as they strolled by.

King Charles and Princess Diana with Prince William

(Image credit: Getty Images/Anwar Hussein)

King Charles and Princess Diana were proud parents for the christening of their son, Prince William. The ceremony took place in August 1982, where a tiny William was christened by the Archobishop of Canterbury.

Prince William and Princess Catherine revealing Prince Louis

(Image credit: Getty Images/Mark Cuthbert)

The Prince and Princess of Wales were back in the same spot for a third time in April 2018, when they announced the birth of their son, Prince Louis. Both can be seen smiling to the camera as Kate cradles their adorable boy.

Prince George

(Image credit: Getty Images/CHRIS JACKSON/POOL/AFP)

Proving just how a good big brother he is, Prince George proudly held onto Princess Charlotte's pram in July 2015. Dressed in red shorts and a white shirt, young George looked adorable.

Princess Eugenie with August

(Image credit: Getty Images/Mark Cuthbert/UK Press)

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank welcomed their first child, August, in February 2021. Photographed in June 2022, the mum clutched her little boy who looked the part in his Union Jack flag knit.

Prince William with Prince George

(Image credit: Getty Images/WILLIAM WEST/AFP)

Prince William couldn't stop smiling as he cuddled a baby Prince George on their trip to Australia. Check out George's boat-emblazoned outfit and chubby cheeks!

Princess Charlotte

(Image credit: Getty Images/Chris Jackson )

How sweet does Princess Charlotte look bundled up in her pram? The youngster was photographed at her christening having a little lie down - it's hard work being a royal, after all.

Sarah Ferguson with Princess Beatrice

(Image credit: Getty Images/Tim Graham Photo Library)

Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, was a proud mum as she gazed down at daughter, Princess Beatrice. The tiny bub looked gorgeous in her lace gown - and check out those beautiful blue eyes.

Prince George with Prince William and Queen Elizabeth

(Image credit: Getty Images/Anwar Hussein/WireImage)

Three generations in one, this photo will go down in history for the royal family. Prince William holds onto his son, Prince George, as they stand next to Queen Elizabeth. This special moment was captured during the Trooping the Colour ceremony in 2015.

King Charles with Prince William

(Image credit: Getty Images//Jayne Fincher)

Prince William doesn't look too impressed here! King Charles cuddled his son William, as they sailed on the Royal Yacht Britannia in Venice, May 1985.