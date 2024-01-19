Zara Tindall’s wellies tick all our boxes for practical styling and they’re perfect for rainy January days
Zara Tindall's wellies are from a special collaboration and you can still pick up these stunning wet weather staples right now
Zara Tindall’s wellies tick all our boxes for practical styling and they’re the perfect pair of boots for rainy January days.
As the UK’s cold snap continues to have us reaching for our warmest coats and best snow boots, we know that the return of showers and rain won’t be all that far away too. Keeping dry in wet weather is something we all strive for and it doesn’t come much more practical than wellies for venturing outdoors in the rain. Practical dressing can also be incredibly stylish - as Zara Tindall’s wellies prove.
Zara Tindall’s wellies are the beautiful L’Alliance Neo boots from a 2022 collaboration between luxurious boot brands Le Chameau and Fairfax & Favor. Combining the best of both, the L’Alliance Neo boots are priced at £295 and are crafted from Le Chameau’s Chamolux rubber.
This material is exclusive to the brand and makes Zara Tindall’s wellies incredibly supple and flexible. This, along with them being 100% waterproof, makes them the perfect staple for venturing out in rainy weather.
Shop Zara Tindall's Wellies
RRP: £295 | Zara Tindall's wellies are the perfect mix of practical and stylish and they come in this stunning green, as well as navy and cherry red colourways. The boots have the iconic Fairfax & Favour fan and tassel and the Le Chameau flexible rubber.
RRP: £295 | You can also pick up Zara Tindall's wellies from Outdoor and Country in the three gorgeous shade options. The detachable tassel is a beautiful detail and the fun orange 3mm neoprene lining provides great insulation.
The L’Alliance boots are handcrafted by a Le Chameau Master Bootmaker and if this attention-to-detail and craftsmanship is something you’re particularly looking for from a new pair of Wellington boots, these are well worth investing in.
The L’Alliance wellies are also fabulously stylish as well as a sensible shoe for rainy days from two of the best boot brands out there. The neoprene lining is the classic Fairfax & Favour orange which adds a fun pop of colour and they also feature the iconic fan and tassel details. The tassel can be interchanged as we’ve seen on Zara’s boots before and this enhances their versatility.
The boots are reinforced with Aramid fibres to help provide extra protection and there’s also a shank reinforcement board for better stability. The collaboration prides itself on bringing customers a boot that is beautiful and has brilliant performance.
If you’re tempted by the L’Alliance boots but aren’t sure about making quite as much of an investment there are also plenty of chic wellies that are a bit more affordable. Many of them are a classic green shade like Zara Tindall’s wellies, though you can also find some lovely combinations of colours if you’d prefer something a little different.
Shop more boots like Zara Tindall's wellies
RRP:
Was £60, Now £23.95 | These waterproof boots from Regatta in the black and teal colourway are a great choice if you want to look chic in rainy weather. You can also currently get an extra 15% off with the code SAVE15.
RRP:
Was £135, Now £114.75 | Reduced by 15% on John Lewis until 20th January, these Hunter wellies in the stunning olive leaf colour are so classic. They're handcrafted and have a flat heel and rounded toe.
RRP:
Was £99.99, Now £59.99 | These neoprene boots come in khaki and black and although they are water-resistant rather than waterproof, the gripping sole is a brilliant feature. They're also easy to clean, making these still a good option when it comes to more affordable wellies.
Zara was most recently seen wearing her pair of L’Alliance wellies (minus the tassel) in August 2023 and whilst this was summer, we all know that the UK weather is unpredictable. Walking across a field, these were a sturdy option and Zara paired the Le Chameau x Fairfax & Favor boots with white jodhpurs, a navy waterproof and a matching navy cap as she attended the Festival of British Eventing at Gatcombe Park.
She also wore her wellies at the Burghley Horse Trials in September 2022 with navy trousers tucked in and a navy short-sleeved top. It seems she especially loves tying in the navy detailing with navy clothes, although you could of course pair the wellies with any contrasting shades to make a real statement.
