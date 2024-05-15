We're still thinking about Zara Tindall's huge wedge heels and white sunhat for summer as she marks her 43rd birthday
Zara Tindall showed her style credentials at Wimbledon last year when she stepped out in fabulous tan wedges holding a chic sun hat
We're still thinking about Zara Tindall's huge wedge heels and white sun hat for summer as she marked her 43rd birthday this month.
Zara Tindall recently jumped “mega” at the Badminton Horse Trials but after a lot of hard work she’s likely enjoying a well-deserved break on 15th May for her birthday. In recent years it’s become tradition for only working Royal Family members to have their big days marked publicly, though behind the scenes Zara could perhaps be enjoying the sunshine with her family in one of her typically elegant outfits.
On this special occasion we can’t help thinking back to one of the stylish royal's most summer capsule wardrobe-worthy looks. Last year Zara was one of the royals who attended Wimbledon and for her day at the prestigious Championships her wedge heels and sunhat were key to her chic outfit.
Zara wore a beautiful black and white striped shirt dress which fell elegantly to just above her ankles and had all the classic details that make a shirt dress so timeless. The collar and cuffs gave it a formal feel that was balanced by the softness of the fabric and the tie waist belt accentuated her silhouette. If a shirt dress isn’t already one of your go-tos she’s proved why it deserves to be and Zara dressed up this outfit with a pair of huge espadrille wedge heels.
Wedges might not be one of the biggest spring/summer shoe trends for 2024 but they never go out of style and are always a popular choice in the warmer months. Zara’s wedges were crafted with an espadrille-style sole that rose up into a high heel and an upper of stunning tan leather.
Instead of tying up around her ankles like many of Kate Middleton’s espadrilles do, Zara’s had a ankle strap fastened with a practical buckle. This is a brilliant detail if you want your wedges to remain secure all day when you’re out and about in the sunshine. Many of the wedges available on the high street right now have a similar buckle feature and wedges are perfect if you want to give yourself that bit more height without compromising so much on comfort as you would do with a thinner stiletto heel.
Zara coordinated the tan hue of her sandals with her handbag and her other stand-out accessory was a functional yet fabulous sun hat. The ribbon running around the brim had a black and white motif that tied-in with her dress whilst the rest of the hat was plain white. This combination of block colour with a subtle touch of pattern ensured that Zara’s hat is still largely neutral and could be styled with so many other colours throughout the summer.
She left her golden blonde hair loose and straight which was the ideal choice for whenever she wanted to pop her sun hat on to shield her head from the July heat. A pair of tortoiseshell sunglasses completed her look and although she didn’t need it when she arrived, Zara’s practicality shone through as she brought a white blazer with her just in case.
The entire Wimbledon look was a triumph of minimalist elegance and Zara’s wedges and sun hat couldn’t have been more gorgeous to dress up her simple striped dress. As Zara celebrates her 43rd birthday, we can't help admiring how she's developed such a classic and wearable style - and we hope we'll see another outfit from her that makes the most of these versatile accessories.
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. Her specialist areas include the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
