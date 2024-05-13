Zara Tindall looks powerful in white jodhpurs and riding boots as her horse jumps 'mega' in prestigious competition

Zara Tindall looked so powerful in her white jodhpurs, riding boots and sleek navy jacket at the Badminton Horse Trials.

Summer is an exceptionally busy time for the Royal Family with everything from Garden Parties to Royal Ascot and Trooping the Colour coming up in the calendar. The King’s niece Zara Tindall isn’t a working royal but her diary has also been very full as she took part in the Badminton Horse Trials on 12th May riding Class Affair. Stepping out close to her Gatcombe Park home, Zara looked powerful and chic in her riding outfit as she competed on the Final Day. Riding looks might not be in everyone’s summer capsule wardrobe but equestrian Zara has a signature staple outfit she returns to again and again when she competes in the warmer months.

Her white jodhpurs are slim-fitting and whilst they’re undeniably a practical choice, they also have a beautiful leg-lengthening effect. Zara paired them with a crisp white shirt buttoned up to the top for a smart finish and added a navy riding jacket over the top.

(Image credit: Photo by Chris Jackson - Pool/Getty Images)

The tailoring of this jacket with its classic lapels and mid-length cut accentuated the sophistication of Zara’s riding outfit. She finished her Badminton Horse Trials look off with a pair of functional yet sleek black riding boots. The time might have come for many of us to put away our knee high boots until next winter and embrace the spring/summer shoe trends for 2024, but for Zara riding boots like this are a key item no matter the weather.

The royal was the epitome of elegance and skill as she rode her horse with the addition of a sturdy black riding hat. This year was the 75th anniversary of the Badminton Horse Trials and they were originally established in 1949 to help prepare riders for the Olympics. Zara is no stranger to competing on the world stage and she secured a prestigious silver Olympic medal at the London 2012 Olympic Games and was awarded it by her proud mother, Princess Anne.

(Image credit: Photo by Chris Jackson - Pool/Getty Images)

It’s previously been reported that she was seeking to qualify to compete at the 2024 Paris Olympics and so fans might get another opportunity to see Zara’s impressive talents put to the ultimate test once more. Her three children, Mia, Lena and Lucas came to watch their mother’s efforts in the Trials and she even gave an interview still in her gorgeous riding outfit, her young son held in her arms.

"It was good actually. I had one down, disappointing, but he [the horse, Class Affair] actually jumped mega because he did feel tired this morning. I think it's the first time ever," she declared, before going on to thank her horse’s owner and her team.

(Image credit: Photo by Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)

This recent appearance comes just a week after Zara made an appearance at the Royal Windsor Horse Show - this time not competing. She was seen warmly greeting her uncle King Charles and Zara’s wide-leg trouser suit by Cefinn was tailoring perfection. She brought out the blue in the grey checked fabric with her luxurious Aspinal of London Lottie bag and a navy blue shirt.

Whilst we might not see Zara Tindall stepping out in public as much as working royals like Queen Camilla and Princess Anne, whenever she does she certainly pulls out all the stops fashion-wise. No matter whether she’s competing, watching or simply attending a non-horse-related event, her style is always a lovely blend of formality and elegance.