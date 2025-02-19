Think coat season is almost over? Think again! Zara Tindall’s LK Bennett coat is perfect for fresh spring days - and on sale

We’ll be wearing coats for a little while yet and Zara Tindall’s LK Bennett coat is now on sale and would be so elegant in spring.

Spring is edging closer and closer and it’s easy to get a little carried away dreaming of how we want to dress for the warmer weather and forget that in the UK March and even April can be fresh to put it mildly. On those chilly spring days we’re often still reaching for our best cashmere jumpers and warm coats and Zara Tindall’s black and white checked LK Bennett coat is one of those timeless pieces that’s perfect for that time of year. Like many of the royals she regularly champions the best British clothing brands and her coat was an example of the exquisite attention-to-detail LK Bennett designs have.

Zara wore it on 25th January when she attended Festival Trials Day at Cheltenham and although it’s always going to be an investment item, it’s currently reduced in the sale down to £329 and is available in a few sizes. We’re not surprised it’s selling fast as it’s one of those coats that you’ll have in your wardrobe for so many years.

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Shop Zara Tindall's LK Bennett Coat

Exact Match LK Bennett Lottie Checked Coat Was £659, Now £329 at LK Bennett Zara Tindall's checked coat is an undeniably luxurious piece but it's now reduced in the sale and is still available in some sizes. It's one of those show-stopping yet wearable coats that you'll reach for year after year and it has a Prince of Wales checked pattern and chocolate brown faux fur detailing adding a touch of glamour. Treasure & Bond Plaid Coat Was £203.39, Now £152.54 at Nordstrom With a gorgeous herringbone pattern and a longline silhouette, this soft wool blend coat is worth picking up to keep you cosy from now right into spring. It has a classic trench coat design and a belted waist, with a lapel collar. La Redoute Checked Long Coat Was £150, Now £75 at La Redoute This coat has a stunning navy and white checked pattern and a straight silhouette, with a classic collar and raglan sleeves. It's perfect for both casual daytime and more formal occasions and would look especially great with neutral outfits underneath.

Shop Zara's Accessories

Exact Match Fairfax & Favor Loxley Mini Bag £325 at Fairfax & Favor Big enough for all your essentials but still small enough for evenings out and special events, the Loxley Mini bag is an exquisite luxury accessory. It comes in so many different colours, but Zara's choice of the conker tone is great for winter and spring. Exact Match Fairfax & Favor Regina Boots £465 at Fairfax & Favor Fairfax & Favor's Regina boots also come in black and tan and Zara wore the deep mahogany colour to the races. They have a sturdy block heel and stretch panels, as well as comfortable memory foam insoles. Nordstrom Cashmere Lined Gloves £80.87 at Nordstrom These sleek leather gloves are lined with cosy cashmere and feature touchscreen-compatible fingertips to keep you stay connected in the cold weather. The warm brown tone is similar to Zara's gloves at the races and it's very versatile. Ajvani Block Heel Knee High Boots Was £78.99, Now £41.99 at Debenhams Affordable and easy to wear, these block heel knee high boots are a classic footwear choice when you want your outfits to feel elevated and chic. They also come in black and have a zip up each side to help you slip them on and off easily. M&S Brown Leather Gloves £25 at M&S Gloves are a winter essential and are often needed in early spring too and this leather pair is simple but stylish. They have a classic, straight-cut design with neat stitch detailing and are made using M&S's Thermowarmth™ technology for a warm yet lightweight feel. M&S Faux Leather Quilted Bag £39.50 at M&S If you love Zara's bag but are on the look-out for a brown crossbody bag that is slightly more affordable then this faux leather shoulder bag is a stylish and practical option. It's quilted with two chain straps and two inner compartments.

It has a regal Prince of Wales houndstooth check pattern which is very appropriate for Zara and the striking black and white tones are softened slightly by the chocolate brown faux fur cuffs and collar. Everything about this coat is in moderation as although its design incorporates plenty of trendy details like faux fur trims and checked prints, it does it in a very understated way.

The coat falls to just below the knee and this is both elegant and practical as it gives you more coverage in cold weather. It’s single-breasted and has gold coin buttons and a tie belt which Zara made good use of at the races in January. Many people will have very wintery puffer coats and jewel toned coats in their collection, but a checked coat like this wouldn’t look out of place in early spring at all as tailored and very neutral.

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

If you’ve never considered adding a checked coat to your collection, whether Zara’s LK Bennett one or another more affordable design, then it might be because patterns seem inherently quite hard to style. However, whilst you might have to consider your outfit a bit more than when you wear a plain coat, checks are classic and keeping the rest of your look pared-back and either neutral-toned or all one colour works well.

Leather or suede boots are great options and Zara wore Fairfax & Favor Regina heeled knee high boots in mahogany brown leather to Cheltenham racecourse. She coordinated her footwear to her bag and carried the Fairfax & Favor mini Loxley bag in conker leather too. Incorporating different but similar shades of brown into her outfit looked stunning and tied in with the faux fur.

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

She also layered up with brown leather gloves, a brown Camilla Rose Millinery velvet headband and tortoiseshell sunglasses. When the weather finally gets milder in the UK she could ditch her gloves and wear a lower pair of boots and we would love to see Zara Tindall re-wear this outfit to Cheltenham Festival in March. In the meantime, her January outfit is still giving us a lot of inspiration for how to wear a checked coat.