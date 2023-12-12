You can get Kate Middleton's go-to Accessorize earrings for £4.20

Kate Middleton's go-to Accessorize earrings are on sale right now, and they are such a perfect staple for whatever the weather!

The Princess of Wales has an enviable jewellery collection which ranges from historic diamond-encrusted bracelets to inexpensive necklaces from high street stores. When it comes to Kate Middleton's best earrings, she has a complete range of pieces in several different styles for any and all occasions. One of the best pairs of her earrings are an inexpensive simple pair of circular dangle earrings from Accessorize. Back in 2018, the Princess was snapped in a pair of the Filigree Short Drop Earrings from Accessorize which perfectly complemented her floral look at the Back to Nature festival at RHS Garden Wisley.

Sadly the brand no longer sells the exact earrings owned by the Princess of Wales, but has a wide collection of earrings made in the same Filigree design. Delightfully, the brand also has a festive sale on at the moment, so the earrings are a complete steal for bargain hunters looking for a deal.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Filigree Short Drop Earrings Visit Site RRP: Was £6.00 Now £4.20 | Accessorize. With intricate filigree detailing, these short drop earrings are a sweet and simple option for any occasion. Available in both gold-tone and silver-tone metal. Filigree Hoop Earrings set of Three Visit Site RRP: Was £6.00 Now £4.20 | Accessorize. Threaded on a simple wire, this earring set features a filigree charm to one pair, with disc and rectangle charms to the others. Filigree Leaf Drop Earrings Visit Site RRP: Was £6.00 Now £4.20 | Accessorize. An intricate filigree design fills these earrings with boho styling. They're crafted in gold-tone metal, with a filigree leaf charm and a tiny diamante for a bit of sparkle.

These earrings may have first been worn by the Princess several years ago but they are still very much in line with the fashion jewellery trends of 2023. They are a fantastic pair of earrings if you are looking to build a capsule wardrobe as they are a neutral shade and can be versatile with many looks, whether you want to dress them up or down. They are also sold in silver, so you can make sure you're matching your earrings to your existing jewellery pieces.