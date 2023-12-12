You can get Kate Middleton's go-to Accessorize earrings for £4.20
Kate Middleton's go-to Accessorize earrings are currently on sale and will cost you just £4.20 in the pre-Christmas sale!
The Princess of Wales has an enviable jewellery collection which ranges from historic diamond-encrusted bracelets to inexpensive necklaces from high street stores. When it comes to Kate Middleton's best earrings, she has a complete range of pieces in several different styles for any and all occasions. One of the best pairs of her earrings are an inexpensive simple pair of circular dangle earrings from Accessorize. Back in 2018, the Princess was snapped in a pair of the Filigree Short Drop Earrings from Accessorize which perfectly complemented her floral look at the Back to Nature festival at RHS Garden Wisley.
Sadly the brand no longer sells the exact earrings owned by the Princess of Wales, but has a wide collection of earrings made in the same Filigree design. Delightfully, the brand also has a festive sale on at the moment, so the earrings are a complete steal for bargain hunters looking for a deal.
RRP:
Was £6.00 Now £4.20 | Accessorize. With intricate filigree detailing, these short drop earrings are a sweet and simple option for any occasion. Available in both gold-tone and silver-tone metal.
RRP:
Was £6.00 Now £4.20 | Accessorize. Threaded on a simple wire, this earring set features a filigree charm to one pair, with disc and rectangle charms to the others.
These earrings may have first been worn by the Princess several years ago but they are still very much in line with the fashion jewellery trends of 2023. They are a fantastic pair of earrings if you are looking to build a capsule wardrobe as they are a neutral shade and can be versatile with many looks, whether you want to dress them up or down. They are also sold in silver, so you can make sure you're matching your earrings to your existing jewellery pieces.
Laura is a news writer for woman&home who primarily covers entertainment and celebrity news. Laura dabbles in lifestyle, royal, beauty, and fashion news, and loves to cover anything and everything to do with television and film. She is also passionate about feminism and equality and loves writing about gender issues and feminist literature.
Laura loves drinking and eating and can often be found trying to get reservations at London's trendiest restaurants. When she's not wining and dining, Laura can also be found travelling, baking, and hiking with her dog.
