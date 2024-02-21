Will Pippa Middleton get a title when Kate becomes Queen and what does she do for a living?

Will Pippa Middleton get a title and what does she do for a living? Questions that might spring to mind as you consider what life could look like for her when Kate becomes Queen.

Pippa Middleton has largely lived her life outside of the royal spotlight in recent years aside from her attendance at King Charles and Queen Camilla’s coronation last year. Away from the public gaze the Princess of Wales is understood to be incredibly close and the sisters live near to each other in Berkshire - the county where they grew up. When Prince William and Kate become King William and Queen Catherine in the future, it’s likely Pippa will continue to be one of her sister’s close confidantes (but, yes, she and Carole Middleton have to curtsy to Kate).

However, whether or not this will mean she’ll get a title or any other kind of royal position is something that you might find yourself wondering, along with if Carole Middleton will be Queen Mother when Kate is Queen. We have all the details you need to know about whether Pippa could receive a title one day and what she does for a living right now.

(Image credit: Photo by Danny Lawson - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Will Pippa Middleton get a title?

Pippa Middleton is unlikely to get any kind of official title granted to her by Prince William when he becomes King and Kate is Queen, but she is set to inherit a title separately thanks to her husband’s family. Pippa married James Matthews in 2017 and his father David Matthews currently holds the title of Laird of Glen Affric. This title came with the purchase of a 10,000 acre estate in the Scottish highlands and when he passes away James will reportedly become the new Laird of Glen Affric, with Pippa Middleton as Lady of Glen Affric.

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

However, Pippa isn’t expected to receive a royal title from Prince William in the future. The monarch is the “Fountain of Honour” in the UK with the “sole right” of conferring titles of honour - as per the Royal Family website. As King, Prince William could grant titles but hereditary peerages (titles that can be inherited) are now typically only given to Royal Family members.

Any life peerages (titles that are held for life only) granted by the Sovereign are usually advised by the Prime Minister. We wouldn’t expect Pippa to receive one of these and it wouldn't be the first time a Queen's sister remained without a title. Queen Camilla’s sister Annabel Elliot doesn't have one and nothing has been said to indicate King Charles plans to change this.

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/Getty Images)

Like Annabel, though, it's possible Pippa could receive a non-aristocratic title from her sister when she becomes Queen Catherine. Queen Camilla has six Queen’s Companions who essentially fulfil the role of Ladies-in-Waiting. One of these is Annabel and as Pippa and Kate are understood to be incredibly close too, Pippa could be granted a similar position to the future Queen Catherine.

When he is King William, her brother-in-law could also possibly appoint her to the Royal Victorian Order for exceptional personal service to him if she does something particularly significant to support him.

What does Pippa Middleton do for work?

Pippa Middleton is very private about her personal life in the face of a lot of public interest, so it’s not known exactly what she does for a living right now, though it seems like she probably spends a lot of her time running her and husband James's farm business. This is very different from the other jobs she's had over the years. Like the Princess of Wales, Pippa is said to have previously worked for her mother Carole Middleton’s Party Pieces business. She went on to release her own book, Celebrate: A Year of British Festivities For Family and Friends, in 2012.

(Image credit: ROBIN VAN LONKHUIJSEN/AFP via Getty Images)

In this book Pippa guided readers through the full process of planning a spectacular celebration, likely utilising her experience at Party Pieces. She shared her personal tips, anecdotes and decorating ideas as well as delicious recipes. Her love of food also likely came in handy when she started a column in Waitrose Magazine in 2013 called Pippa’s Friday Night Feasts.

In 2014, Pippa became an Ambassador for the British Heart Foundation and she collaborated with them on the 2016 book Heartfelt. This featured over 100 recipes as well as healthy eating advice and 100% of the profits went to the BHF to help fund life-saving research.

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Pippa married James in 2017 and the couple went on to welcome their three children, Arthur, Grace and Rose and bought Bucklebury Farm in Berkshire in 2020. The farm sells products, has a café and both an indoor and outdoor play area and is fairly nearby to the Wales family's Adelaide Cottage in Windsor.

People can purchase memberships and stay there in their glamping tents in the woods overlooking the deer fields. The farm is home to four different breeds of deer (Red, Sika, Fallow and Axis) and in the spring and summer months visitors can book a tractor ride to go and see and feed them.

Guests can book general admission tickets or for specific events on the website. As they are the owners of the farm, Pippa and James could spend a lot of time working to run all these aspects of it.

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/Getty Images)

It’s understood that Pippa also went on to study for a masters degree in Physical Education, Sport and Physical Literacy from the University of Wales Trinity Saint David and later graduated in 2022. At the time she reportedly explained that she felt there wasn’t “enough information, knowledge or focus on early years physical development”.

She added that she wanted to learn “not only to help [her] own children” but to continue work in this field to highlight the “importance of children moving from an early age”. It’s possible that alongside other things Pippa continues to read and do personal research in the field that she’s clearly incredibly passionate about.