Why Prince William and Kate’s parenting routine could need an epic overhaul very soon

Prince William and Kate’s parenting routine could need an epic overhaul very soon as this life-changing milestone draws ever nearer for Prince George.

Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales are known to balance the school run with their duties, but their routine will soon be undergoing a major shake-up - and it’s got nothing to do with their royal roles. The future King and Queen Consort will only get to enjoy taking Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis to Lambrook School near their Adelaide Cottage home in Windsor for a few more years. After that, it looks like they might have to divide their school run responsibilities up - or else add a whole other section onto their morning and afternoon journeys.

(Image credit: Photo by Jonathan Brady - Pool/Getty Images)

Earlier this year it was reported that the Prince and Princess of Wales and their eldest son Prince George were seen visiting Eton College. Eton is Prince William’s Alma Mater and since then reports have circulated that the 10-year-old Prince George might go on to follow in his father’s footsteps. However, royal expert Duncan Larcombe previously suggested that Prince William has been “quite keen” for many years not to see his children “packed off to boarding school” as he was.

But even if Prince George doesn’t go to Eton, he will have to move on to another school in a few years as Lambrook School is a prep school that only teaches pupils up until the age of 13. And if he doesn’t go to a boarding school after all, that means Prince William and Kate will have to start changing their approach relatively soon if they want to continue incorporating the school run into their schedule.

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)

When Princess Charlotte turns 13 herself things will potentially remain this way if Prince George goes on to be educated at an all-boys school like his father and uncle Prince Harry. She would then have to attend elsewhere and so Prince William and Kate’s parenting routine could end up being overhauled to include multiple drop-offs for many years to come.

So far Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have always gone to co-educational schools and their parents have remained hands-on despite their increasingly busy schedules, ensuring their family time is also prioritised.

It’s recently been suggested that Kate is set to miss out on making an appearance at the Earthshot Prize Awards for the first time this year to support Prince George as he completes exams in the UK. Meanwhile, there’s another change Kate and Prince William could possibly make for Prince George, Charlotte and Louis' sakes.

(Image credit: Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty)

Getting candid with OK!, the BBC’s former royal correspondent Jennie Bond previously expressed her belief that a desire to be there for their three kids could see the Waleses take on shorter, more intense royal tours going forwards.

“I think the days of lengthy tours, leaving the children to be looked after by nannies, are over,” she said. “Largely, I think the school holidays will be respected, and future tours will be short and extremely busy."

It’s also been reported that Kate juggled motherhood with her and Prince William’s Caribbean Tour last year by reportedly WhatsApp messaging at 4am to help arrange her children’s social lives and routines. With this hands-on approach it seems likely that the Prince and Princess of Wales will want to continue being involved in the school run for as long as possible, even if that eventually means an epic overhaul and some careful planning.