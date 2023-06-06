Why King Charles won't be crossing paths with Prince Harry in London this week

King Charles and Prince Harry won't be meeting this week while the Duke of Sussex is in London for his High Court Trial.

Prince Harry has arrived in London to attend a high-profile trial for his case against Mirror Group Newspapers.

Although he may be back in the UK, the Prince won't be meeting with his father, the King.

Prince Harry missed the first day of the High Court trial, as it was reported that he stayed in California to celebrate his daughter Lilibet's second birthday. But the Prince was back in the UK for the first time since the King's coronation on Tuesday, June 6, 2023. Prince Harry arrived in London for the second day of a high-profile trial against Mirror Group Newspapers.

Although the Prince has made the long trip over the pond to the UK, it is unlikely that he will be meeting up with some of his family members. In particular, the Prince will not be meeting with his father the King for this key reason.

(Image credit: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Prince Harry won't be seeing King Charles while he is in the UK, because the King isn't in the UK. King Charles is currently on a private solo trip to the Transylvania region in Romania and although he has attended some events, he has been spending time at his private homes and enjoying a retreat from work.

Last Thursday, while in Romania, the King met with Romania's President Klaus Iohannis in Bucharest, the capital city. The King then attended a reception where he praised the country's culture, heritage, history, and biodiversity.

Following his official appearances, the King has been spotted walking around and enjoying the countryside. He was photographed by royal fans in the village of Valea Zalanului, Szeklerland in Transylvania, near his private lodgings. King Charles' traditional Romania guesthouse was purchased by the monarch in 2006 and is located in the serene hills of the Zalán Valley.

It is unclear when the monarch intends to return from his spring-to-summer holiday, but it is clear that he will not be crossing paths with his son who is only staying in London for a brief period.

(Image credit: Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

However, Prince Harry may decide to visit some of the other members of the extended Royal Family. Prince Harry has a close relationship with his cousin Eugenie and the pair have remained close even after the Prince stepped down from his senior role and moved to California with his wife.

The Duke may choose to visit his cousin while in the UK as on May 30, Princess Eugenie gave birth to a baby boy that she has named Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank. This is the Princess's second child and following a photo Eugenie released of her two sons, fans couldn't help but notice how much Eugenie's eldest son looks like Harry's son Archie.