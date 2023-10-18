Why Kate Middleton walks with 'swagger' thanks to 'massive self-confidence and inner belief'

Kate Middleton has seen a huge boost in self-confidence recently, and body language experts have weighed in on the physical signs that point to it.

In case you haven't noticed, Kate Middleton has undergone some huge transformations recently, both physically and mentally. For one, she's switched up her hairstyle, going for a lighter, 70s-inspired curtain bangs look as opposed to her usual side part - and has even switched up her wardrobe, frequently wearing power suits instead of dresses and skirts.

According to body language expert Darren Stanton while speaking on behalf of Betfair Slots, Princess Catherine's confidence has improved noticeably not just for her aesthetic changes, but in her posture and poise of late as well, carrying herself with a new energy.

(Image credit: Getty Images: Max Mumby/Indigo)

"The thing about Kate Middleton is that she's developed such a massive level of confidence and inner belief, so you put her in any situation and she’ll be her natural self," Darren noted."If we look at how the Princess of Wales has evolved, she used to be pretty quiet and downplay a lot of things."

He said that, compared to the ways King Charles and Queen Camilla carry themselves, usually in a more demure and subtle confidence, Kate is getting right out there with her newfound "swagger," as Darren puts it.

"She handles things with a lot of self assurance nowadays... In terms of how she walks, she walks with a swagger. In some context, that could mean arrogance but not with her," he said.

One thing Darren notes is that Kate has gotten into the habit of physically not looking back when she's out in public - and looking to see who is behind her. "It shows confidence as she doesn’t look back at who is with her. If she’s with William, she’s not checking on him, which is something Prince Charles tends to do with Queen Camilla," he said.

(Image credit: Getty)

He also said that her long strides while walking evoke a sense of confidence.

"With Kate, she takes big strides, which is related to inner confidence. She doesn’t make any nervous gestures," he said.

Of course, Kate has always been known for her confidence and poise, regardless of where she is or who she's with. She's always been able to hold her own and walk with that "swagger," marking herself as a huge inspiration to women everywhere.

Body language expert Judi James also previously explained to woman&home that Kate, in the past, has appeared far more confident when not with Prince William. "Kate does tend to use a wider variety of body language signals when she is doing solo appearances without William and this suggests not just higher levels of confidence but an ability to dig deeper in terms of some of the issues and campaigns she is discussing," she previously told w&h.