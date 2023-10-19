Why Kate Middleton might already have lost this battle with Prince George - and it was kind of inevitable

The Princess of Wales might already have lost this battle with Prince George - and, thinking about it, it was kind of inevitable.

In recent years the Prince and Princess of Wales have been gradually introducing Prince George to public life whilst ensuring he still gets to fully enjoy his childhood. From accompanying his parents to events like Wimbledon and the Euros to being a Page of Honour at King Charles’ coronation, the 10-year-old has been given a glimpse of the responsibilities that lie ahead. His most recent public appearance was in France where he watched the Rugby World Cup.

The decision for Prince George to watch the rugby likely delighted many fans. But it’s also very significant as it could have signalled that Kate has already lost a light-hearted but long-running battle with her eldest son.

(Image credit: Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty)

Gilded Youth: An Intimate History of Growing Up in the Royal Family by Tom Quinn | £17.59 at Amazon Exploring what it's like to grow up in the Royal Family, Tom Quinn brings together historical sources with testimonies from palace staff. There are tales of royal mischievousness, including surprising anecdotes about Queen Elizabeth and Prince William, and it's shocking, funny and insightful all at once.

Whilst both the Prince and Princess of Wales were in France over the weekend to watch the rugby, they were there supporting different teams. As Patron of Welsh Rugby Prince William watched Wales in their Quarter Final against Argentina on Saturday and as Patron of the Rugby Football Union Kate cheered England on in their Quarter Final against Fiji.

Prince George didn’t go to both matches and instead either he chose or it was decided by his parents that he would go to watch Wales with his dad. This might seem unimportant, but it could be very intriguing given that when he was asked back in 2022 which of his parents’ teams he was supporting at a Wales vs England game, Prince George shrugged and didn’t give an answer.

(Image credit: Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Prince William reportedly responded, “It's become quite the thing in the house”, before pointing at Kate and adding, “She is quite into it, I'm trying to stay out of it."

The Prince of Wales echoed how competitive Kate is about their friendly team rivalry earlier this year at the Wales vs England Six Nations 2023 match. According to the BBC the Prince of Wales joked, "It's going to be a very tense journey home. If we win today my wife won't speak to me. It will be a tense evening."

The recent decision for Prince George to watch Wales and not England with Kate could potentially suggest that he could now have edged towards supporting his father’s team and that Kate might have already lost the competitive battle. Though of course it possible that other logistical reasons could have inspired the choice for him to watch Wales on 14th October.

(Image credit: Photo by ALBERTO PEZZALI/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

However, him supporting Wales at some point this could also be somewhat inevitable given Prince George is set to succeed his father as Prince of Wales. With this in mind it would make sense that if Prince George has to decide a team loyalty it would end up being Wales as he grows up and prepares for his future role.

Meanwhile, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis could feel more drawn to support their mother’s team which would also be a lovely way to balance loyalties out within the wider family. Sadly, Wales lost to Argentina in the Quarter Finals and so Kate will be eagerly waiting to see if England can progress to the Final by beating South Africa in their Semi Final on 22nd October.