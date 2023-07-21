Who did Kate Middleton blow a sweet kiss to from the Royal Box at Wimbledon?

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The Princess just was spotted blowing a kiss from the Royal Box at Wimbledon 2023, and fans are wondering who it was directed toward.

Kate Middleton is always showing love to her adoring fans and her family members. She is not shy about being kind to all people she encounters - but a recent stroke of generosity at Wimbledon has left fans curious about just who was the lucky recipient of her affection.

On Sunday, 17 July, royal fans caught a glimpse of Kate, wearing a gorgeous Roland Mouret dress, blowing a kiss from her seat in the Royal Box at Wimbledon, just as she did last year. We know it wasn't directed at her family, since her kids (Prince George and Princess Charlotte), as well as Prince William were all sat beside her.

We do know that last year when she similarly blew a kiss to the crowd, her gesture was directed at her parents - which makes sense, as Carole Middleton is a frequent Wimbledon attendee and tennis fan, and Michael (Kate's father) also tags along.

Though Carole and Michael Middleton didn’t seem to watch Wimbledon at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (Kate, a known tennis lover, serves as patron for the Club) for 2023's matches, the other Middletons - namely Pippa and James - obliged.

But where was Prince Louis? Was he potentially the recipient of Kate's blown kiss from afar?

According to Ella Ottway, who reportedly runs youth programs at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, the Kate Middleton said, "'Louis was very upset he wasn't coming today.'"

"It's Charlotte's first time, George came last year. They've been eagerly watching," she continued, adding that Charlotte has been "getting to grips with the scoring."

Kate also got chatting to 16-year-old ball boy Joel, telling him that lively Prince Louis has been trying his hand at the skill.

Recounting his conversation with Kate, Joel later told PA News that Louis "tries to practise standing and staying serious like us".

He added, "He tries to practise the stands and how we stand at the back of the court and next to the players." And, as we know, Louis is quite the loose cannon and can be a tad rambunctious - so maybe in a few years he'll be allowed to join his brother and sister, who both starting attending Wimbledon at age 8.

In fact, Prince George isn't just a tennis fan, he's actually been polishing his own tennis skills, having received lessons from none other than Roger Federer, who even had some words of advice for Kate Middleton on the court recently.